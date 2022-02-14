TRAVERSE CITY — It was a whirlwind 24-hours for Vasa Raptors Nordic skiers Carter Dean and Ella DeBruyn.
Both helped the Raptors take a state runner-up finish at the High School Nordic State Finals in Ishpeming, Friday and Saturday, then made the 5-hour, 300-mile drive to Traverse City to race and win the High School Classic 6K race at the 2022 North American Vasa.
“State is always a competitive, big race, but the Vasa is always fun because it’s a local race,” DeBruyn said.
Dean and DeBruyn both left Ishpeming in the evening between 6-8 p.m. Saturday, both getting back late at night. That meant a quick turnaround for a 9 a.m. Sunday race — and it clearly wasn’t anything they couldn’t handle.
“My kick was pretty good, I didn’t really use it,” Dean said of his 21:43 race. “I double-poled the whole thing. Mostly it was smooth rolling.”
The ski season isn’t over for them after Sunday. Several of the Raptors travel to a Junior National Qualifier next weekend in Wisconsin, then the Junior Muffin Race in Roscommon and the Boyne Vistas cross country race in Boyne Falls.
Chapman, Shaheen crowned ski royalty
Standing atop a podium made of empty Short’s whiskey barrels, Jaime Chapman hoisted a bronze ski pole minutes after she was named Queen Vasa.
Chapman, a 32-year-old from Traverse City, claimed back-to-back wins in the George Kuhn Half Marathon Freestyle 27K, Saturday and Lombard Loppet Classic 15K, Sunday. Sam Shaheen, a 26-year-old grad student at Penn State who’s from Minneapolis, did the same in the two men’s races to be crowned King Vasa.
The two will be the first winners in the Michigan Cup Challenge, which combines the results from the Vasa’s two largest races. They both went home with a $500 cash prize, with the second-place Challenge finishers winning $250 and third-place finishers getting $100. There also was a Collegiate Cup combo race for racers in the Freestyle 15K and Classic 15K, which Samuel Fay won.
“It went fantastic,” said first-year Vasa Race Director Janice Davidson. “It was a little chilly for sure. Temperatures were a little colder than we would have liked, but everyone showed up. The sun showed up. We’re doing really good.”
Organizers groomed the course throughout the night Friday into Saturday because of a last-minute snowfall. There weren’t any major injuries, Davidson said, but some racers were treated for frostbite with Sunday temperatures in the single digits for most of the morning.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the race’s awards and celebration area were located in an open-air cooldown area with a pair of fire pits. In years past, those were in a large tent. Masks were required inside packet pickup areas
“It’s a little spread out this year,” Davidson said. “We’re missing more of the party scene that we had in the past. We’ll definitely relook at that. Overall, I think the racers are happy. The course was in good condition and they got the race in.”
Entry numbers were down about 20 percent compared to the 2020 event, which took place a month before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States and eventually led to the cancellation of the 2021 festival. The 2020 event drew 661 competitors to 2022’s 529, although 2020 had two more races.
Davidson said that despite that, the race did have to close off registration for some of its races because of bib limitations.
“We didn’t do ‘day of’ registration, which I believe if we did we would have probably increased it a little more, but we weren’t able to this year,” she said.
Snowshoe race returns
There have only been two snowshoe races in the North American Vasa’s 46-year history, and Kyle Kiel has won both of them.
The 40-year-old Kewadin man won the Vasasaurus Stomp Snowshoe race for the second-straight year. As others bundled up, Kiel ran the 6K race in a tank top on a day with race temperatures inching into the single digits.
“I raced a 10K yesterday in snowshoes and I was way too warm in tights — and it was a little colder yesterday,” he said.
Kiel won with a race of 24:50. Kelly Slater was the top women’s finisher.
There’s only a handful of snowshoe races in Michigan, most in the northwest Lower Peninsula. The biggest around is the Bigfoot 5K and 10K at Timber Ridge, which Kiel won three weeks ago.
“The conditions were a little choppy because of that melt we had last week. Forty-five degrees made a layer of crust underneath,” Kiel said. “The groomed trail was beautiful, but going through the ungroomed trail was rough.”