MANTON — Things are on the upswing for Manton.
They have to be.
The Rangers struggled through an 0-9 season last year, battling injuries, penalties and a schedule featuring five eventual playoff teams.
“We’re relatively young, but we have some returners in key spots,” third-year head coach Eric Salani said. “Last year, we were very skilled, but injuries derailed that. We’re excited for a new start.”
Four of those losses came by eight or fewer points, and Salani contends the Rangers could easily have began 2-1 and had things go much differently with a more positive start.
“We had a lot of setbacks, like injuries and a lot of different people being moved around because of that,” junior starting quarterback Lucas McKernan said. “In a lot of games and we had a lot of penalties late in games. We’re going to be more disciplined in doing our job, making sure we’re mentally strong and conditioned so we’re in better shape than last year.”
“It was a tough season,” Salani said. “We had potential and it slipped away from us. We want to put last year in the rear-view mirror and move on with what we have.”
Manton has a large freshman class this year, and Salani said the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s new rule allowing football players to play in five quarters a week is a boon for Class C and D schools. That allows junior varsity athletes to participate in part of the JV game also see action in that week’s varsity contest, as long as they don’t appear in more than five quarters between the two.
“I love that rule for small schools,” Salani said. “I’m excited.”
Adding more optimism is a robust attendance at offseason weight sessions, especially from big underclassmen classes.
The Rangers transfer to a power spread offense, looking to take advantage of an experienced returning offensive line that includes Jeremiah Vlemiak, Mason Hudson, Noah Miles, James Little and Steven Newenhouse. Brenen Salani could be a threat right away. The 6-foot-4 freshman tight end has potential to be a factor in the passing game.
Add in McKernan’s ability as a definite threat to run from the spread, and Manton looks to run more than in previous season.
“I’m looking forward to playing and be able to compete with people this year,” McKernan said. “And be able to compete with people this year and do a lot better than last year.”
With games against Hesperia, Lake City and Evart canceled as the season shortens to six games, the Rangers open the regular season Sept. 18 at Pine River and Sept. 25 at home against Roscommon. Both those teams edged Manton by eight points last year.
Prep football
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.