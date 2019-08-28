BOYNE CITY — If things go as planned, you'll never know that David Hills isn't coaching Boyne City.
That's the hope of first-year head coach Dave Suttle, an assistant coach under Hills for 17 years, as he aims to restart Boyne's winning ways.
"We're going to be real similar," Suttle said. "Definitely if you came to some of our games in the past, you'll probably recognize the team. We're not going to look that much different. But there'll be some tweaks and some twists here and there."
The 38-year-old will run the offense, while 12-year veteran coach Mike McShane keeps the reins to the defense. Rick Applin and Dave Wolff are back on staff, and Boyne City alums Kolbi Shumaker (2008) and Mac Alexander (2014) will help out on defense, coaching the defensive backs and outside linebackers, respectively.
Suttle intends to run the same Delaware Wing-T offense Hills did.
"Run first, run second, run third, and if all else fails, run it again," Suttle said. "With our big kids outside, nobody should be shocked if we take our kids and send them down the field and go get some footballs and there'll be periods during the game where we just want to throw the ball. And we're going to do it because we think that we can."
Jakob Steinhoff, a 6-foot-4 receiver, will be hauling in passes from 6-4 quarterback Pete Calcaterra.
Sophomores Aaron Bess and Bobby Hoth will start at running back, joining senior fullback Phong Nguyen in the backfield.
Suttle said he'd like to get the stocky Nguyen heavily involved in the run game. Though Nguyen is only 5-foot-6, he can squat 480 pounds and bench 350.
"I think our running game is really going to be the two sophomores and the senior Phong running the ball from the fullback position," Suttle said. "We should be able to lean on him for quite a bit this year. The other two young kids are real explosive, fast kids. And then we have some some good size on the outside, where we can go up and get some balls if we want to. We can throw the ball down the field."
Hills led the Ramblers to a 125-45 record in 16 years at the helm. The Ramblers snapped a six-year streak of winning seasons a year ago, going 3-6, but Hills guided Boyne to three league championships in his time.
Boyne returns only two starters on offense and four on defense. Suttle hasn't lessened his expectations because of that fact.
"We started the season with basically three goals that we really wanted to achieve this year," Suttle said. "The first one was going to be the cliche of get better every day. Every day, we want to work out and try to get better. The second one was to be the best program in Charlevoix County. And then the third one is to put ourselves in a position to compete for a district title. If we can take care of those three things, it's going to be a real good season."
The starting offensive line looks like senior Nick Aown — who didn't play football last season — at guard, with junior Noah Vondra-Speltz at the other guard spot, junior tackles Kaden Reynolds and Brayton Ager and junior Thomas Bunker at center. Aown is the only senior starting on either the offensive or defensive lines.
Hills stepped down in early November, with Suttle named head coach in early March, giving him time to lead the team's offseason conditioning and strength program.
"A lot of senior leadership in the weight room," Suttle said. "Kids are always busy. We have a lot of three-sport athletes in our football program. But any minute they could get the weight room, they're trying to get in the weight room, whether it was seven o'clock in the morning or eight o'clock on a Sunday night. Working on drills getting stronger, faster, great participation, and our young kids fell right in behind them. The scrimmage went well, and the kids have been excited all year. This season has very good energies."
