BOYNE CITY — Jack Wicker rolls around Boyne City in a 1967 GMC K 1500 truck he rebuilt almost from the ground up.
Then the 6-foot-1, 300-pound senior student-athlete gets out — with a pink backpack.
Wicker doesn’t care what others think. His affinity for pink comes as a tribute to his grandfather, who battled breast cancer.
The Boyne City bowler and baseball player signed with Aquinas College on Thursday, becoming the first Rambler from the school’s fledgling bowling program to roll his way into the college ranks.
“It’s a big boost for a lot of the kids who don’t realize they can do that,” third-year Boyne City bowling coach Kirk Smith said. “And that motivates them to do the same thing.”
Wicker and junior Michael Deming haven’t taken long to put Boyne on the high school bowling map in the school’s third year with the sport. Wicker is averaging around 195 a game this season, and Deming checks in at 202.
Boyne City has only had a bowling alley for the last six years after BC Pizza owners Chris and Sandy Nelson purchased the vacant BC Lanes facility that sat unused for years. Before it re-opened, family bowling excursions had to be held in Petoskey.
Wicker and Deming were two of the early bowlers to play in youth leagues, and the Nelsons made games heavily discounted for kids in the youth programs and free for those on the high school team.
“It’s definitely very cool,” said Wicker, who plans to major in business administration. “My buddy and I started in the youth league and our parents saw potential in us.”
Wicker placed ninth in the 2017-18 Michigan youth state singles. He took sixth in the Lake Michigan Conference last season, earning all-conference both as a bowler and academically.
Wicker’s bowling ball — sometimes throwing a pink one, of course — whips down the lane, frequently knocking down all 10 pins. The restored red truck — which he refers to as his baby — is a backdrop for his senior pictures.
Just as accomplished academically as athletically, Wicker became a member of North Central Michigan College’s Honor Society Phi Theta Kappa and landed on the fall semester Scholar’s List. He’ll earn a Certificate of Development in Computer-Numerically-Controlled Machinist Technology before he graduates high school.
He narrowed his college bowling options down to NAIA schools Aquinas (on Grand Rapids’ east side) and Huntington University in Indiana. With the Saints, he’ll join Cadillac’s Brandon Foster as the only players from north of Grand Rapids.
“Distance played a big role,” Wicker said. “I went down and practiced with the team last week and just felt accepted by the team. You know when it’s the right thing.”
