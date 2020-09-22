TRAVERSE CITY — Shane Dilloway’s predecessor has over 1,000 wins, but he’s not looking that far just yet.
Dilloway picked up his 100th win as a coach at Traverse City Central when the Trojans beat Alpena 8-0 Tuesday. Dilloway is in his sixth season as the coach of the boys team with two seasons coaching the girls team.
“You don’t get to win matches without kids playing tennis,” Dilloway said. “As exciting as it is for me to get 100 wins, it’s really a testament to the program and to the kids that have been a part of each team year after year. I’m proud to be a part of something that’s bigger than me and bigger than any wins that I might earn as a coach.”
Dilloway took over for Larry Nykerk, the 50-year coach of the Trojans that was inducted to the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame in 2014.
TC Central (10-3-1) lost a total of two flights to the Wildcats Tuesday.
TCC flight winners: 1S — James Turner won 6-0, 6-0; 2S — Luke Appleford won 6-1, 6-0; 3S — Evan O’Connor won 6-0, 6-0; 4S — Will Galsterer won 6-0, 6-0; 1D — Drew Humphrey/Ryan O’Connor won 6-1, 6-0; 2D — Jackson Wade/Grant Manker won 6-0, 6-0; 3D — Jack McNamara/Dominic Palamara won 6-0, 6-0; 4D — Ammon Howse/Nik Fagerman default.
The Trojans travel to Novi Saturday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Manistee girls win first Lakes 8 jamboree
A Chippewa cross country team took first place in a Lakes 8 conference jamboree for the first time since Manistee joined the conference.
Manistee won the girls meet with 44 points with the next two teams separated by less than 10 points. Ludington came in second with 48 points, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian finished with a team score of 52.
Olivia Holtgren took second overall in the girls race with a time of 21:15 and Cecilia Postma, a freshman, was less than 15 seconds behind with a time of 21:23. Teagan Johnson (22:38) and Brynn O’Donnell (23:11) took 11th and 12th, Taylor Murray (23:25) and Allie Thomas (23:31) took 15th and 16th.
“Olivia Holtgren toughed out a smart race and she had just enough to edge out a second place finish,” said coach Eric Thuemmel. “We’ve got some senior girls that worked hard this summer, and it’s paying off.”
Manistee took third in the boys meet with 50 points, behind Ludington’s 30 for first place and Muskegon WMC’s 40 for second.
Abdul Ghennewa led the Chippewa’s finishing 5th with a time of 19:07, Jacob Lindeman took eighth with a time of 19:29, Luke Geverger finished 11th with a time of 19:39, Elliot Hoeflinger took 12th with a time of 19:42.
Bulldog Invite
Girls team scores: 1. Boyne City 24, 2. Joburg 40, 3. Inland Lakes 71, 4. Cheboygan 89.
Tuesday at Cooperation Park in Indian River
Girls top-15: 1. Ava Maginity, Boyne City, 19:39; 2. Miriam Murrell, Gaylord SM, 19:59; 3. Adelaida Gascho, Joburg, 21:45; 4. Natalie Zochowski, Joburg, 21:46; 5. Reagan Woodall, Boyne City, 22:13; 6. Emma McKinley, Gaylord SM, 22:19; 7. Jennifer Yung, Bellaire, 22:27; 8. Kayla Switzer, Wolverine, 22:40; 9. Lydia Frasz, Boyne City, 22:45; 10. Tylor Noble, Boyne City, 23:00; 11. Gloria House, Joburg, 23:08; 12. Rachel Clausen, Boyne City, 23:11; 13. Christy Shank, Inland Lakes, 23:35; 14. Adelle Corps, Inland Lakes, 24:16; 15. Breanna Borowicz, Cheboygan, 24:19.
Boys team scores: 1. Boyne City 49, 2. Cheboygan 69, 3. Inland lakes 80, 4. Boyne Falls 90, 5. Wolverine 94, 6. Joburg 113.
Boys top-15: 1. Gavin Carson, Boyne City, 18:15; 2. Austin Berge, Inland Lakes, 18:26; 3. Tyler Gellis, Boyne Falls, 18:39; 4. Will Maginity, Boyne City, 18:41; 5. Aidan Kosanke, Cheboygan, 18:52; 6. Daniel Hudson, Cheboygan, 19:00; 7. Ricky McMurray, Bellaire, 19:31; 8. Malaki Gascho, Joburg, 19:16; 9. Zeek Glazier, Wolverine, 19:29; 10. Aidan Wiser, Wolverine, 20:02; 11. Jager Mix, Onaway, 20:23; 12. Liam Dart, Boyne City, 20:25; 13. Luke Patrick, Cheboygan, 20:33; 14. Mick Robinson, Bellaire, 20:34; 15. Dylan Crowe, Onaway, 20:35.
SOCCER
TC West 8
Alpena 0
TC West (10-1-1, 4-0 BNC): Tony Gallegos hat trick, assist; Gavin Michael goal, 2 assists; Josh Hirschenberger goal; Cooper Davis goal; Kaden Ales goal; Colin Blackport goal, 4 assists; Dune Jung assist.
UP NEXT: TC West hosts Petoskey Thursday.
TC Central 3
Cadillac 1
TC Central (8-1-2, 3-1 BNC): Everest Noyes 2 goals, assist; Spike Peterson goal; Colten Warren 2 saves.
Cadillac (3-4-1, 1-2-1 BNC): Ethan Sharp goal; Nic Horstman assist; Elliot Lavigne 16 saves.
UP NEXT: TC Central at Alpena, Friday.
TC Christian 9
Kalkaska 1
TC Christian (10-2-1): Nick Thuente 2 goals; Preston Jaworski goal, assist; Roman Alekseyenko assist; Freddy Kopplow goal; Marcus Rysztak goal; Luke Montney goal, assist; Cole Wierda goal, assist; Gabe Classens assist; Nathan Mustard assist; Elliott Molby goal; Henry Reineck goal.
Kalkaska (1-8-1, 1-4 LMC): Kayden Dweke-Gonzales 18 saves; Cooper Swikoski goal; Hayden Lance assist.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska at Elk Rapids Thursday. TC Christian hosts Benzie Thursday.
TC West JV 7
Alpena JV 1
UP NEXT: TC West JV hosts Petoskey Thursday.
TC Central JV 3
Cadillac JV 1
TC Central: Greyson Spinnken goal, Koen Burkholder goal, Ethan Gerber goal.
UP NEXT: TC Central JV at Alpena Thursday at 4.
VOLLEYBALL
TC Central 3
Gaylord 1
TCC def. Gaylord 20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14
TC Central (14-7, 1-3 BNC): Emma Turnquist 16 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces; Kailey Parks 11 kills, 10 digs, 1 aces; Sarah Auger 9 kills, 4 blocks; Sophia Hagerty 30 assists, 7 digs, block.
UP NEXT: TC Central travels to Alpena Thursday.
Petoskey 3
Alpena 1
Petoskey def. Alpena 25-11, 25-14, 22-25, 25-15.
Petoskey: Faith Bailey 17 kills, five blocks; Peyton Miller 33 assists; Taryn Ingals 9 aces.
Leland 3
Buckley 0
Leland def. Buckley 25-11, 25-17, 25-14
Leland (8-8, 2-0): Olivia Lowe 5 aces, 6 kills; Tatum Kareck ace, 10 kills; Jana Molby 2 aces, 18 assists; Lexi Luce 13 assists; Mia Osorio 3 aces, 2 kills, 7 diggs; Daylen Ray 4 kills.
UP NEXT: Leland hosts Suttons Bay Tuesday.
Bellaire 3
Pellston 0
Bellaire def. Pellston 25-22, 25-14, 25-19
Bellaire (11-4, 5-0 SVC): Noel Mann 9 diggs, 4 aces; Laney Goodwin 5 digs, 19 assists; Katie Decker 9 diggs, 6 kills, 2 aces; Kendall Fischer 9 diggs, 3 kills; 2 aces; Jacey Somers 11 diggs, 12 kills, 3 aces, 3 blocks.
UP NEXT: Bellaire at East Jordan Thursday.
Elk Rapids 3
Harbor Springs 0
Bellaire def. Pellston 25-11, 25-17, 25-11
Elk Rapids (7-3-2, 2-1 LMC): Addison Jacobs 8 kills, 2 aces; Lili Hoberg 6 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Morgan Witz 5 kills, 3 aces; Ryleigh Yocum 3 kills, 5 aces; Kate Henderson 2 kills, 13 assists.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids at TC Christian Thursday.
Onaway 3
Forest Area 1
Onaway def. Forest Area 25-15, 25-27, 25-3, 25-19
Forest Area: Maycey Turner ace, 5 kills, and 8 digs; Gracie Kimball 12 digs; Madison Morey 2 aces, 2 kills, 3 assists, dig; Emily Norkowski 6 kills, block; Breana Kniss 4 kills; Anna Durfee 2 aces, 2 kills, and 3 digs; Trinity Nelson kill; Taylor Muth 4 aces, 8 assists, and 2 digs; Jersey Patton 9 digs.
UP NEXT: Forest Area hosts Mancelona Tuesday.
Glen Lake 3
North Bay 0
Glen Lake def. North Bay 25-22, 25-12, 25-14
Glen Lake: Sydney Dykstra 18 digs, 13 kills, 4 assists, 3 aces, 3 blocks; Grace Bradford 6 digs, 32 kills, 16 assists, 9 blocks; Betti Beck 6 digs, 5 kills, 22 assists, 5 aces; Emilee Bellant 15 digs, 4 kills, 3 assists, 3 aces.
North Bay (5-3, 1-2 NWC): Sophie Stowe 1 ace, 12 digs, 15 assists, 1 kill; Lillian Brown 12 digs, 9 kills; Laila Vang 24 digs, 1 assist.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake at Kalkaska Saturday. North Bay at Leland Tuesday.
Kingsley 3
Benzie Central 1
Kingsley def. Benzie Central 25-18, 25-12, 25-14
Kingsley (11-4, 3-0 NWC): Olivia Esman 6 kills, block, 3 digs; Miranda McPherson 5 kills, 2 blocks; Lexi Sattler 19 digs, 5 aces; Tori Macintosh 5 kills, 1 block, 5 digs; Alayna Heiler 22 assists, 5 digs, 2 aces.
UP NEXT: Kingsley hosts Glen Lake Tuesday.
TC Central JV 3
Gaylord JV 0
TCC JV def. Gaylord JV 25-20, 25-19, 25-16
TC Central: Catelyn Heethius 7 kills, 5 aces; Lily Briggs 13 digs, 2 aces, 2 kills; Audrey Parker 19 assists, 5 aces; Lauren Dusseau 7 digs, 2 aces.
UP NEXT: TC Central at Alpena Thursday.
FROM MONDAY
Elks, Ramblers set up
ELK RAPIDS — Boyne City packed it in to set up a season-ending clash that could be for all the marbles in the Lake Michigan Conference.
The Ramblers and Elk Rapids battled to a 0-0 draw Monday in boys soccer play.
Zak Bolde made three saves as the Elks generated 12 shots on Boyne.
The tie puts Boyne City (8-4-1, 4-0-1 LMC) and Elk Rapids (9-2-4, 4-0-1) in a tie at the league’s halfway point. The two meet again Oct. 8 in Boyne City in the season finale for both.
Elk Rapids hosts Kalkaska on Thursday in the Elks’ Senior Night contest and last home game of the season. Elk Rapids closes the season with five consecutive road contests, including four LMC games and a game on Petoskey’s artificial turf.
Jay Clausen made four saves for the Ramblers, who host Grayling on Thursday.
MORE SOCCER
Kalkaska 1
Charlevoix 0
Kalkaska won its first game of the season, defeating Charlevoix 1-0 in Lake Michigan Conference play.
Diego Prieto-Buyze scored the game’s only goal, with Cooper Swikowski providing the assist. Kayde Dueweke-Gonzales made eight saves in goal fro the shutout.
The Blazers (1-8-1, 1-5-1 LMC) travel Tuesday to Traverse City Christian.
Leland 1
Buckley 0
Leland shut out Buckley 1-0 in a battle of two of the Greater Northwest Soccer Conference’s best teams.
Wyatt Sirrine scored the game’s only goal out of a scrum, assisted by JJ Popp. Gavin Miller earned the shutout for the Comets (4-3-1, 4-0 GNSC).
Buckley’s Gabe Luther later scored on a through ball from Philip Persia, but the score was waived off on an offside call.
Kyle Deshasier made six saves for Buckley (9-2, 2-2 GNSC) as the team were almost even in shots.
Leland hosts conference leader Glen Lake (9-3-1) on Wednesday, while Buckley travels to Kingsley the same day.
GOLF
TC West wins BNC event by 47 shots
Anci Dy shot a scalding 66 to win a Big North Conference event at the Cadillac County Club by 17 strokes.
Dy’s teammates Ava Warren and Ainslee Hewitt tied for second with 83s, and Ava Krueger carded an 87 for seventh as all of the Titans’ counters finished in the top 10.
TC Central placed second as a team with a team score of 366, behind West’s 319. Addi Balentine’s shot a career-best 85 to lead the Trojans and place fifth, while Grace Maitland shot 86 for sixth place. Sydney Rademacher shot 94 and Sierra Batcha 101.
The Trojans held off Petoskey by one stroke for second, as the Northmen shot a team total of 367, led by Maeli Coveyou’s fourth-place 84 and an 89 from Laura Pawlick (eighth). Aubrey Williams shot 92 and Amanda Feeley and Marley Spence each had 102s.
Molly Anderson led Cadillac’s fourth-place effort with a 91, tying Alpena’s Kennedy Ellis for ninth. Madi Drabik carded a 93 for the Vikings, while Chesni Birgy had a 101 and Emma McTaggart 106.
Central won the junior varsity portion of the tournament with a 421, as Evie Nowicki shot 96 and Elisabeth Robens 98 to claim the top two spots. Lauren Mastee shot 111, Sarah Ream 116 and Rachael Pascoe 124 as all five shot career-low rounds. West’s Maya Wilson took third with a 100, and Cadillac’s Bailey Little (101) and Alix Matzke (104) claimed fourth and fifth, respectively.
The BNC teams return to action Friday morning at Alpena.
FROM WEEKEND
TC Christian wins Alpena tournament
ALPENA — A team from the shores of Lake Michigan won the Huron Shores Tournament in Alpena.
Traverse City Christian came back from the Saturday trip with a perfect 3-0 day and a tournament championship.
The Sabres defeated Tawas 7-0, Cheboygan 3-0 and host Alpena 4-0 as Marcus Rysztak put up eight points and goalkeeper Kobe Kolarevic posted three shutouts.
Rysztak scored all four goals in the win over Alpena and assisted on four against Tawas.
In the win over Tawas, Luke Montney notched two goals and an assist, Preston Jaworski scored two goals and Elliot Molby registered a goal and an assist. Gabe Classens and Roman Alekseyenko each added a goal and Freddy Kopplow set up a score.
Classens logged a goal and assist against Cheboygan, with Montney and Molby also scoring goals and assists going to Kia Upshaw and Kopplow.
Montney and Molby drew assists in the win over Alpena.
Rysztak, Kopplow, Montney and Kolarevic each made the all-tournament team.
TC Christian hosts Kalkaksa on Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
Gaylord SM 57
Central Lake 6
Gaylord St. Mary: Chris Koscielniak 10 carries, 66 yards, 2 TDs, 2 2-point conversions, 2 sacks; Chris Grody 4 carries, 62 yards, TD; Brody Jeffers 6 carries, 82 yards, 8 tackles; Conrad Korte 1 rush TD, 47-yard TD catch; Ian Cool 7 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, blocked punt, fumble recovery; Dom Keister 6 tackles, 2 carries, 30 yards; Donovan Blust 1 carry, 57 yards, TD; Dillon Croff 9 tackles, fumble recovery for TD; Dylan Acevedo 9 tackles; Brody Inglis rush TD.
Central Lake: Brayden Steenwyk 14 rush yards, TD; Nick Dawson 10.5 tackles.
UP NEXT: Central Lake travels Friday to Suttons Bay, while St. Mary travels Friday to Forest Area.
