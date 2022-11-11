prep volleyball
PREP VOLLEYBALL FINALS
DIVISION 1
Tuesday, November 15
Bloomfield Hills Marian v. Clarkston at St. Clair County Community College, 7 p.m.
Rockford v. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern at Cedar Springs High School, 6 p.m.
Richland Gull Lake v. Saline at Madison High School, 6 p.m.
Northville v. Berkley at Royal Oak Middle School, 6 p.m.
Thursday, November 17 at KELLOGG ARENA
Bloomfield Hills Marian-Clarkston winner v. Rockford-Forest Hills Northern winner, 4:30 p.m.
Gull Lake-Saline winner v. Northville-Berkley winner, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 19 at KELLOGG ARENA
Championship match, noon
DIVISION 2
Tuesday, November 15
Grand Rapids South Christian v. Lake Odessa Lakewood at Mercer D. Munn Gymnasium, 7 p.m.
North Branch v. Mount Morris at St. Clair County Community College, 5 p.m.
Dearborn Divine Child v. Livonia Clarenceville at Hazel Park High School, 7 p.m.
Cadillac v. Grand Rapids West Catholic at Alma High School, 6 p.m.
Friday, November 18 at KELLOGG ARENA
South Christian-Lakewood winner v. North Branch-Mount Morris winner, 4:30 p.m.
Divine Child-Livonia winner v. Cadillac-West Catholic winner, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 19 at KELLOGG ARENA
Championship match, 4:30 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Tuesday, November 15
Pewamo-Westphalia v. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central at Dansville High School, 6 p.m.
Royal Oak Shrine Catholic v. Cass City at Bendle High School, 7 p.m.
Shelby v. Kalamazoo Christian at Hudsonville Unity Christian High School, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet v. McBain at Gaylord High School, 6 p.m.
Friday, November 18 at KELLOGG ARENA
Pewamo-Monroe St. Mary winner v. Royal Oak-Cass City winner, noon
Shelby-Kalamazoo winner v. Calumet-McBain winner, 2 p.m.
Saturday, November 19 at KELLOGG ARENA
Championship match, 2:30 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Tuesday, November 15
Athens v. Adrian Lenawee Christian at Portage Northern High School, 6 p.m.
Lansing Christian v. Portland St. Patrick at Bendle High School, 5 p.m.
Leland v. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart at Buckley High School, 7 p.m.
Crystal Falls Forest Park v. Inland Lakes at Marquette High School, 6 p.m.
Thursday, November 17 at KELLOGG ARENA
Athens-Adrian Lenawee winner v. Lansing Christian-Portland St. Patrick winner, noon
Leland-Sacred Heart winner v. Crystal Falls-Inland Lakes winner, 2 p.m.
Saturday, November 19 at KELLOGG ARENA
Championship match, 10 a.m.
