PREP VOLLEYBALL FINALS

DIVISION 1

Tuesday, November 15

Bloomfield Hills Marian v. Clarkston at St. Clair County Community College, 7 p.m.

Rockford v. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern at Cedar Springs High School, 6 p.m.

Richland Gull Lake v. Saline at Madison High School, 6 p.m.

Northville v. Berkley at Royal Oak Middle School, 6 p.m.

Thursday, November 17 at KELLOGG ARENA

Bloomfield Hills Marian-Clarkston winner v. Rockford-Forest Hills Northern winner, 4:30 p.m.

Gull Lake-Saline winner v. Northville-Berkley winner, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 19 at KELLOGG ARENA

Championship match, noon

DIVISION 2

Tuesday, November 15

Grand Rapids South Christian v. Lake Odessa Lakewood at Mercer D. Munn Gymnasium, 7 p.m.

North Branch v. Mount Morris at St. Clair County Community College, 5 p.m.

Dearborn Divine Child v. Livonia Clarenceville at Hazel Park High School, 7 p.m.

Cadillac v. Grand Rapids West Catholic at Alma High School, 6 p.m.

Friday, November 18 at KELLOGG ARENA

South Christian-Lakewood winner v. North Branch-Mount Morris winner, 4:30 p.m.

Divine Child-Livonia winner v. Cadillac-West Catholic winner, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 19 at KELLOGG ARENA

Championship match, 4:30 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Tuesday, November 15

Pewamo-Westphalia v. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central at Dansville High School, 6 p.m.

Royal Oak Shrine Catholic v. Cass City at Bendle High School, 7 p.m.

Shelby v. Kalamazoo Christian at Hudsonville Unity Christian High School, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet v. McBain at Gaylord High School, 6 p.m.

Friday, November 18 at KELLOGG ARENA

Pewamo-Monroe St. Mary winner v. Royal Oak-Cass City winner, noon

Shelby-Kalamazoo winner v. Calumet-McBain winner, 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 19 at KELLOGG ARENA

Championship match, 2:30 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Tuesday, November 15

Athens v. Adrian Lenawee Christian at Portage Northern High School, 6 p.m.

Lansing Christian v. Portland St. Patrick at Bendle High School, 5 p.m.

Leland v. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart at Buckley High School, 7 p.m.

Crystal Falls Forest Park v. Inland Lakes at Marquette High School, 6 p.m.

Thursday, November 17 at KELLOGG ARENA

Athens-Adrian Lenawee winner v. Lansing Christian-Portland St. Patrick winner, noon

Leland-Sacred Heart winner v. Crystal Falls-Inland Lakes winner, 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 19 at KELLOGG ARENA

Championship match, 10 a.m.

