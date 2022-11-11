Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.