MHSAA Rankings

Division 1

1. Bloomfield Hills Marian

2. Northville

3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

5. Clarkston

6. Ann Arbor Skyline

7. Hudsonville

8. Farmington Hills Mercy

9. Rockford

10. Novi

Honorable Mention

Macomb Dakota

Saline

Coopersville

Lake Orion

Caledonia

Okemos

Division 2

1. Detroit Country Day

2. North Branch

3. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

4. Lake Odessa Lakewood

5. Grand Rapids South Christian

6. Grand Rapids Christian

7. Marshall

8. Holland Christian

9. Orchard Lake St Mary's

10. Imlay City

Honorable Mention

Frankenmuth

Essexville Garber

Birch Run

Cadillac

Lansing Catholic

Wixom St Catherine

Grand Rapids West Catholic

Division 3

1. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central

2. Pewamo-Westphalia

3. McBain

4. Kalamazoo Christian

5. Watervliet

6. Blissfield

7. Shelby

8. Plymouth Christian Academy

9. Traverse City St Francis

10. Cass City

Honorable Mention

Bridgman

Calumet

Centreville

Manistique

Manton

Morley Stanwood

Kent City

Lake City

Division 4

1. Adrian Lenawee Christian

2. Leland

3. Athens

4. Mendon

5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

6. Indian River Inland Lakes

7. Battle Creek St Philip

8. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian

9. Lansing Christian

10. Hillsdale Academy

Honorable Mention

Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes

McBain Northern Michigan Christian

St Joseph Michigan Lutheran

