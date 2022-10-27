MHSAA Rankings
Division 1
1. Bloomfield Hills Marian
2. Northville
3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
5. Clarkston
6. Ann Arbor Skyline
7. Hudsonville
8. Farmington Hills Mercy
9. Rockford
10. Novi
Honorable Mention
Macomb Dakota
Saline
Coopersville
Lake Orion
Caledonia
Okemos
Division 2
1. Detroit Country Day
2. North Branch
3. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
4. Lake Odessa Lakewood
5. Grand Rapids South Christian
6. Grand Rapids Christian
7. Marshall
8. Holland Christian
9. Orchard Lake St Mary's
10. Imlay City
Honorable Mention
Frankenmuth
Essexville Garber
Birch Run
Cadillac
Lansing Catholic
Wixom St Catherine
Grand Rapids West Catholic
Division 3
1. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central
2. Pewamo-Westphalia
3. McBain
4. Kalamazoo Christian
5. Watervliet
6. Blissfield
7. Shelby
8. Plymouth Christian Academy
9. Traverse City St Francis
10. Cass City
Honorable Mention
Bridgman
Calumet
Centreville
Manistique
Manton
Morley Stanwood
Kent City
Lake City
Division 4
1. Adrian Lenawee Christian
2. Leland
3. Athens
4. Mendon
5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
6. Indian River Inland Lakes
7. Battle Creek St Philip
8. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian
9. Lansing Christian
10. Hillsdale Academy
Honorable Mention
Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes
McBain Northern Michigan Christian
St Joseph Michigan Lutheran
