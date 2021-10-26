Division 1
1. Bloomfield Hills Marian
2. Hudsonville
3. Ann Arbor Skyline
4. Rockford
5. Farmington Hills Mercy
6. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
7. Northville
8. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
9. Novi
10. Macomb Dakota
Honorable Mention: Clarkston; Saline; Grandville; Traverse City West; Davison; Lowell; Byron Center; Portage Northern; Lake Orion
Division 2
1. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
2. Grand Rapids Christian
3. Lake Odessa Lakewood
4. Detroit Country Day
5. North Branch
6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
7. Hudsonville Unity Christian
8. Cadillac
9. Lansing Catholic
10. Frankenmuth
Honorable Mention: Niles; Whitehall; Essexville Garber; Wayland; Grand Rapids West Catholic
Division 3
1. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
2. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central
3. Pewamo-Westphalia
4. Bronson
5. Saginaw Valley Lutheran
6. Calumet
7. Centreville
8. Cass City
9. Reese
10. Charlevoix
Honorable Mention: Adrian Madison; Brooklyn Columbia Central; Kalamazoo Christian; McBain; Morley Stanwood
Division 4
1. Adrian Lenawee Christian
2. Athens
3. Battle Creek St Philip
4. Lansing Christian
5. Traverse City Christian
6. Plymouth Christian Academy
7. Ubly
8. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
9. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
10. Mendon
Honorable Mention: Carney-Nadeau; Fowler; Orchard Lake St Mary's; Wyoming Tri-unity Christian