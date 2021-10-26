Division 1

1. Bloomfield Hills Marian

2. Hudsonville

3. Ann Arbor Skyline

4. Rockford

5. Farmington Hills Mercy

6. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

7. Northville

8. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

9. Novi

10. Macomb Dakota

Honorable Mention: Clarkston; Saline; Grandville; Traverse City West; Davison; Lowell; Byron Center; Portage Northern; Lake Orion

Division 2

1. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

2. Grand Rapids Christian

3. Lake Odessa Lakewood

4. Detroit Country Day

5. North Branch

6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

7. Hudsonville Unity Christian

8. Cadillac

9. Lansing Catholic

10. Frankenmuth

Honorable Mention: Niles; Whitehall; Essexville Garber; Wayland; Grand Rapids West Catholic

Division 3

1. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

2. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central

3. Pewamo-Westphalia

4. Bronson

5. Saginaw Valley Lutheran

6. Calumet

7. Centreville

8. Cass City

9. Reese

10. Charlevoix

Honorable Mention: Adrian Madison; Brooklyn Columbia Central; Kalamazoo Christian; McBain; Morley Stanwood

Division 4

1. Adrian Lenawee Christian

2. Athens

3. Battle Creek St Philip

4. Lansing Christian

5. Traverse City Christian

6. Plymouth Christian Academy

7. Ubly

8. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

9. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

10. Mendon

Honorable Mention: Carney-Nadeau; Fowler; Orchard Lake St Mary's; Wyoming Tri-unity Christian

