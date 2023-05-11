PREP TRACK & FIELD

MITCA Boys Rankings 5/12/23

Division 1

1. Rockford

2. East Kentwood

3. Zeeland West

4. Saline

5. Traverse City West

6. Caledonia

7. St Joseph

8. Byron Center

9. Holland West Ottawa

10. East Lansing

Division 2

1. Whitehall

2. Frankenmuth

3. Hamilton

4. Berrien Springs

5. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

6. Gladwin

7. Battle Creek Harper Creek

8. Freeland

9. Wayland

10. Spring Lake

Division 3

1. Clare

2. Chesaning

3. Ottawa Lake Whiteford

4. Constantine

5. Hart

6. Olivet

7. Reed City

8. Erie Mason

9. Napoleon

10. Traverse City St Francis

Division 4

1. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

2. Hillsdale Academy

3. Reading

4. Three Oaks River Valley

5. Buckley

6. Martin

7. Sand Creek

8. Marion

9. Climax-Scotts

10. Petersburg Summerfield

MITCA Girls Rankings 5/12/23

Division 1

1. East Kentwood

2. Rockford

3. Traverse City West

4. Zeeland East

5. St Joseph

6. Holland West Ottawa

7. Zeeland West

8. Farmington Hills Mercy

9. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

10. Oxford

Division 2

1. Shepherd

2. Tecumseh

3. Chelsea

4. Dearborn Divine Child

5. Otsego

6. Monroe Jefferson

7. Frankenmuth

8. Freeland

9. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

10. Hudsonville Unity Christian

Division 3

1. Olivet

2. Hart

3. Ithaca

4. Remus Chippewa Hills

5. Manistee

6. Traverse City St Francis

7. Grand Rapids West Catholic

8. Napoleon

9. Adrian Madison

10. Hillsdale

Division 4

1. Hillsdale Academy

2. Frankfort

3. Sand Creek

4. Unionville-Sebewaing

5. Gobles

6. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

7. Pittsford

8. Athens

9. St Charles

10. Deckerville

