MITCA Boys Rankings 5/12/23
Division 1
1. Rockford
2. East Kentwood
3. Zeeland West
4. Saline
5. Traverse City West
6. Caledonia
7. St Joseph
8. Byron Center
9. Holland West Ottawa
10. East Lansing
Division 2
1. Whitehall
2. Frankenmuth
3. Hamilton
4. Berrien Springs
5. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
6. Gladwin
7. Battle Creek Harper Creek
8. Freeland
9. Wayland
10. Spring Lake
Division 3
1. Clare
2. Chesaning
3. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
4. Constantine
5. Hart
6. Olivet
7. Reed City
8. Erie Mason
9. Napoleon
10. Traverse City St Francis
Division 4
1. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
2. Hillsdale Academy
3. Reading
4. Three Oaks River Valley
5. Buckley
6. Martin
7. Sand Creek
8. Marion
9. Climax-Scotts
10. Petersburg Summerfield
MITCA Girls Rankings 5/12/23
Division 1
1. East Kentwood
2. Rockford
3. Traverse City West
4. Zeeland East
5. St Joseph
6. Holland West Ottawa
7. Zeeland West
8. Farmington Hills Mercy
9. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
10. Oxford
Division 2
1. Shepherd
2. Tecumseh
3. Chelsea
4. Dearborn Divine Child
5. Otsego
6. Monroe Jefferson
7. Frankenmuth
8. Freeland
9. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
10. Hudsonville Unity Christian
Division 3
1. Olivet
2. Hart
3. Ithaca
4. Remus Chippewa Hills
5. Manistee
6. Traverse City St Francis
7. Grand Rapids West Catholic
8. Napoleon
9. Adrian Madison
10. Hillsdale
Division 4
1. Hillsdale Academy
2. Frankfort
3. Sand Creek
4. Unionville-Sebewaing
5. Gobles
6. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
7. Pittsford
8. Athens
9. St Charles
10. Deckerville
