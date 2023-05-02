PREP TRACK & FIELD
MITCA Boys Rankings 5/3/23
Division 1
1. Rockford
2. East Kentwood
3. Zeeland West
4. Saline
5. Traverse City West
6. Byron Center
7. St Joseph
8. Caledonia
9. Zeeland East
10. Holland West Ottawa
Division 2
1. Whitehall
2. Hamilton
3. Frankenmuth
4. Wayland
5. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
6. Berrien Springs
7. Gladwin
8. Freeland
9. Battle Creek Harper Creek
10. Parma Western
Division 3
1. Constantine
2. Chesaning
3. Olivet
4. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
5. Erie Mason
6. Hillsdale
7. Onsted
8. Napoleon
9. Adrian Madison
10. Ithaca
Division 4
1. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
2. Hillsdale Academy
3. Reading
4. Three Oaks River Valley
5. Petersburg Summerfield
6. Martin
7. Sand Creek
8. Marion
9. Pittsford
10. Athens
MITCA Girls Rankings 5/3/23
Division 1
1. East Kentwood
2. Traverse City West
3. Zeeland East
4. Rockford
5. St Joseph
6. Zeeland West
7. Howell
8. Oxford
9. Holland West Ottawa
10. Byron Center
Division 2
1. Shepherd
2. Monroe Jefferson
3. Chelsea
4. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
5. Otsego
6. Dearborn Divine Child
7. Freeland
8. Hudsonville Unity Christian
9. Tecumseh
10. Frankenmuth
Division 3
1. Olivet
2. Ithaca
3. Remus Chippewa Hills
4. Traverse City St Francis
5. Hillsdale
6. Lawton
7. Hart
8. Manistee
9. Grand Rapids West Catholic
10. Napoleon
Division 4
1. Hillsdale Academy
2. Frankfort
3. Pittsford
4. St Charles
5. Sand Creek
6. Gobles
7. Athens
8. Deckerville
9. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
10. Martin
