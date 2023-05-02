PREP TRACK & FIELD

MITCA Boys Rankings 5/3/23

Division 1

1. Rockford

2. East Kentwood

3. Zeeland West

4. Saline

5. Traverse City West

6. Byron Center

7. St Joseph

8. Caledonia

9. Zeeland East

10. Holland West Ottawa

Division 2

1. Whitehall

2. Hamilton

3. Frankenmuth

4. Wayland

5. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

6. Berrien Springs

7. Gladwin

8. Freeland

9. Battle Creek Harper Creek

10. Parma Western

Division 3

1. Constantine

2. Chesaning

3. Olivet

4. Ottawa Lake Whiteford

5. Erie Mason

6. Hillsdale

7. Onsted

8. Napoleon

9. Adrian Madison

10. Ithaca

Division 4

1. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

2. Hillsdale Academy

3. Reading

4. Three Oaks River Valley

5. Petersburg Summerfield

6. Martin

7. Sand Creek

8. Marion

9. Pittsford

10. Athens

MITCA Girls Rankings 5/3/23

Division 1

1. East Kentwood

2. Traverse City West

3. Zeeland East

4. Rockford

5. St Joseph

6. Zeeland West

7. Howell

8. Oxford

9. Holland West Ottawa

10. Byron Center

Division 2

1. Shepherd

2. Monroe Jefferson

3. Chelsea

4. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

5. Otsego

6. Dearborn Divine Child

7. Freeland

8. Hudsonville Unity Christian

9. Tecumseh

10. Frankenmuth

Division 3

1. Olivet

2. Ithaca

3. Remus Chippewa Hills

4. Traverse City St Francis

5. Hillsdale

6. Lawton

7. Hart

8. Manistee

9. Grand Rapids West Catholic

10. Napoleon

Division 4

1. Hillsdale Academy

2. Frankfort

3. Pittsford

4. St Charles

5. Sand Creek

6. Gobles

7. Athens

8. Deckerville

9. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

10. Martin

