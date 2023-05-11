PREP SOFTBALL
MHSSCA Rankings 5/12/23
Division 1
1. Macomb Dakota
2. Hudsonville
3. Allen Park
4. Farmington Hills Mercy
5. Jenison
6. Grand Blanc
7. Walled Lake Northern
8. Lake Orion
9. Saline
T10. Hartland
T10. Rockford
HM: New Baltimore Anchor Bay
HM: Grand Haven
HM: Midland
HM: Novi
HM: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
HM: Temperance Bedford
HM: Brownstown Woodhaven
HM: Zeeland West
Division 2
1. Gaylord
2. Essexville Garber
3. Chelsea
4. Stevensville Lakeshore
5. Escanaba
6. Vicksburg
7. Frankenmuth
8. Goodrich
9. Freeland
10. Hudsonville Unity Christian
HM: Big Rapids
HM: Clio
HM: Detroit Country Day
HM: Hamilton
HM: Linden
HM: Milan
HM: Muskegon Oakridge
HM: New Boston Huron
HM: North Branch
HM: Richmond
HM: St Clair
HM: Trenton
Division 3
1. Evart
2. Algonac
3. Grandville Calvin Christian
4. Almont
5. Buchanan
6. Gladstone
7. Traverse City St Francis
8. Standish-Sterling
9. Watervliet
10. Grass Lake
HM: Cass City
HM: Clare
HM: Clinton
HM: Coloma
HM: Delton Kellogg
HM: Ithaca
HM: Kingsley
HM: Laingsburg
HM: Otisville LakeVille Memorial
HM: Leslie
HM: New Lothrop
HM: Ottawa Lake Whiteford
HM: Ravenna
HM: Schoolcraft
Division 4
1. Unionville-Sebewaing
2. Mendon
3. Riverview Gabriel Richard
4. Holton
5. Hillman
6. Rogers City
7. Ishpeming
8. Athens
9. Decatur
10. Three Oaks River Valley
HM: Johannesburg-Lewiston
HM: Indian River Inland Lakes
HM: Lake Leelanau St Mary
HM: Marion
HM: Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
HM: Portland St Patrick
HM: Southfield Christian
