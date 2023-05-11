PREP SOFTBALL

MHSSCA Rankings 5/12/23

Division 1

1. Macomb Dakota

2. Hudsonville

3. Allen Park

4. Farmington Hills Mercy

5. Jenison

6. Grand Blanc

7. Walled Lake Northern

8. Lake Orion

9. Saline

T10. Hartland

T10. Rockford

HM: New Baltimore Anchor Bay

HM: Grand Haven

HM: Midland

HM: Novi

HM: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

HM: Temperance Bedford

HM: Brownstown Woodhaven

HM: Zeeland West

Division 2

1. Gaylord

2. Essexville Garber

3. Chelsea

4. Stevensville Lakeshore

5. Escanaba

6. Vicksburg

7. Frankenmuth

8. Goodrich

9. Freeland

10. Hudsonville Unity Christian

HM: Big Rapids

HM: Clio

HM: Detroit Country Day

HM: Hamilton

HM: Linden

HM: Milan

HM: Muskegon Oakridge

HM: New Boston Huron

HM: North Branch

HM: Richmond

HM: St Clair

HM: Trenton

Division 3

1. Evart

2. Algonac

3. Grandville Calvin Christian

4. Almont

5. Buchanan

6. Gladstone

7. Traverse City St Francis

8. Standish-Sterling

9. Watervliet

10. Grass Lake

HM: Cass City

HM: Clare

HM: Clinton

HM: Coloma

HM: Delton Kellogg

HM: Ithaca

HM: Kingsley

HM: Laingsburg

HM: Otisville LakeVille Memorial

HM: Leslie

HM: New Lothrop

HM: Ottawa Lake Whiteford

HM: Ravenna

HM: Schoolcraft

Division 4

1. Unionville-Sebewaing

2. Mendon

3. Riverview Gabriel Richard

4. Holton

5. Hillman

6. Rogers City

7. Ishpeming

8. Athens

9. Decatur

10. Three Oaks River Valley

HM: Johannesburg-Lewiston

HM: Indian River Inland Lakes

HM: Lake Leelanau St Mary

HM: Marion

HM: Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

HM: Portland St Patrick

HM: Southfield Christian

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you