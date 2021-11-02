MHSAA Final Rankings
Division 1
1. Troy
2. Clarkston
3. New Baltimore Anchor Bay
4. Okemos
5. Northville
6. Berkley
7. Traverse City West
8. East Kentwood
9. Midland Dow
10. Troy Athens
11. East Lansing
12. Rochester
13. Ann Arbor Skyline
14. Ann Arbor Pioneer
15. Macomb Dakota
Division 2
1. Richland Gull Lake
2. St Joseph
3. Plainwell
4. Fenton
5. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
6. Marshall
7. Fruitport
8. Petoskey
9. Spring Lake
10. Holland
11. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
12. DeWitt
13. Grand Rapids Christian
14. East Grand Rapids
15. Ludington
Division 3
1. Holland Christian
2. Grosse Ile
3. Hudsonville Unity Christian
4. Elk Rapids
5. Grand Rapids South Christian
6. Imlay City
7. Williamston
8. Detroit Country Day
9. Frankenmuth
10. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
11. Wyoming Lee
12. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
13. Boyne City
14. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard
15. Lake Odessa Lakewood
Division 4
1. Hartford
2. Grandville Calvin Christian
3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
4. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
5. Clarkston Everest Collegiate
6. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian
7. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
8. McBain Northern Michigan Christian
9. Hillsdale Academy
10. Bad Axe
11. Lansing Christian
12. Madison Heights Bishop Foley
13. Adrian Lenawee Christian
14. Grass Lake
15. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian