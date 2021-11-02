MHSAA Final Rankings

Division 1

1. Troy

2. Clarkston

3. New Baltimore Anchor Bay

4. Okemos

5. Northville

6. Berkley

7. Traverse City West

8. East Kentwood

9. Midland Dow

10. Troy Athens

11. East Lansing

12. Rochester

13. Ann Arbor Skyline

14. Ann Arbor Pioneer

15. Macomb Dakota

Division 2

1. Richland Gull Lake

2. St Joseph

3. Plainwell

4. Fenton

5. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

6. Marshall

7. Fruitport

8. Petoskey

9. Spring Lake

10. Holland

11. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

12. DeWitt

13. Grand Rapids Christian

14. East Grand Rapids

15. Ludington

Division 3

1. Holland Christian

2. Grosse Ile

3. Hudsonville Unity Christian

4. Elk Rapids

5. Grand Rapids South Christian

6. Imlay City

7. Williamston

8. Detroit Country Day

9. Frankenmuth

10. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

11. Wyoming Lee

12. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

13. Boyne City

14. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard

15. Lake Odessa Lakewood

Division 4

1. Hartford

2. Grandville Calvin Christian

3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

4. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

5. Clarkston Everest Collegiate

6. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian

7. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

8. McBain Northern Michigan Christian

9. Hillsdale Academy

10. Bad Axe

11. Lansing Christian

12. Madison Heights Bishop Foley

13. Adrian Lenawee Christian

14. Grass Lake

15. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

