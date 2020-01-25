TRAVERSE CITY — Andy Soma continues to lead the way for the Titans but his 19 points weren’t enough against Marquette on Saturday afternoon.
The Redmen (8-3) bounced back after a loss on Friday to TCC with a 59-49 win over the Titans (5-6, 2-2 BNC) at TC West.
Carson Whipple was the only other Titan to reach double digits with 11 points while Parker Neu tallied nine.
The Titans are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Ludington.
WRESTLING
TC Central goes 3-2 at Algonac Duals
Teams scores: TCC def. Eisenhower 60-16; Romeo def. TCC 39-32; Algonac def. TCC 42-29; TCC def. Warren Mott 50-30; TCC def. Rochester 40-36.
TCC records: 160 — Remy Cotton 5-0; 103 — Dutch Ballan 5-0; 135 — Damian Ballan 5-0; 171 — Austin Bills 5-0; 119 — Gabe Weaver 4-1; 215 — Remy Soper 4-1; 145 — Carter Schmidt 2-2; 140 — Ethan Ramsey 3-2; 152 — Luke Linder 3-2.
UP NEXT: TC Central at Bay City Western, Wednesday.
Two Gladiators place at Mio Invite
TCSF records: 125 — Josiah Schaub 4-0; 140 — Gavin Wilmoth 3-1.
UP NEXT: TCSF at Cadillac, Wednesday.
HOCKEY
Alpena 5
Cadillac 0
Cadillac: No stats reported.
TC West 2
Big Rapids 1 F/OT
TC West (9-6-1): Michael Schermerhorn goal, assist; Tyler Esman assists; Erich Springstead assists; Jack Burzynski game-winning goal; Mason West 22 saves.
UP NEXT: TC West at TC Central, Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TC West JV 41
Marquette JV 35
TCW JV (7-4, 3-1 BNC): Josh Hirschenberger 9 points; Jon O’Connor 8 points.
