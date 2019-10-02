MAPLE CITY — Kallen Wildfong led a wild comeback.
Twice.
The Buckley soccer standout drew three penalty-kick opportunities in the final five minutes to lead the Bears to an 8-7 come-from-behind victory over host Glen Lake.
“We needed a memorable win this year — and this is it,” Buckley head coach John Vermilya said.
Glen Lake (8-5-1, 5-3-1 Northwest Conference) beat the Bears (15-3, 5-2 Northwest) by a 10-2 count earlier this season.
“Our guys have been wearing that as a badge of shame all year,” Vermilya said. “When we went down 3-0, I was like, ‘Oh, no.’”
The Bears rallied from that three-goal deficit to knot it up 3-3 by halftime. Then Glen Lake scored the first trio of second-half goals to take another three-goal lead. Again, Buckley responded and trailed 7-6 with 10 minutes remaining.
Wildfong drew a whistle in the box with five minutes to go and converted the ensuing penalty kick. He did the same with two minutes remaining, but the PK didn’t go in.
However, Wildfong followed his own shot and corralled the rebound and was fouled again. This time, Tyler Francisco banged in the PK for an 8-7 lead with 1:45 remaining and a win that catapults Buckley into second place in the Northwest.
“It was unbelievable,” Vermilya said. “It was frenetic at the end.”
Wildfong scored five goals, with Luke Frasier, Francisco and Gabe Luther each adding one. Assists went to Francisco, Luther, Connor Dunn and Frasier. Tyler Apple made four saves and Josh Barley nine for Buckley, which travels Monday to Leland. The Comets have already locked up the Northwest Conference title.
Henry Plumstead had a hat trick for Glen Lake, and Bryhn Fisher and Brady McDonough each added a goal and an assist. Parker McHugh scored a goal and Logan Cooper set one up. Tucker Brown finished with eight saves.
The Lakers travel Friday to McBain NMC.
SOCCER
Benzie Central 4
Suttons Bay 0
Benzie Central: Kevin Hubbel 2 goals, assist; Zach Grundy goal; Alesandro Mancino goal.
VOLLEYBALL
TC West 3
Petoskey 0
TC West def. Petoskey 25-19, 25-15, 25-21.
TC West: Makenna Ebling 9 kills, 5 blocks, 6 digs, 1 ace; Becky Lane 8 kills, 1 block, 11 digs; Ally McKenna 5 digs, 1 ace; Bailey O’Brien 7 kills, 8 blocks, 1 dig; Leah Allen 8 blocks, 4 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig; Madelyn Johnson 3 digs; Sara Schermerhorn 23 assists, 7 digs, 2 blocks, 1 kill; Sammy Schaub 16 digs, 3 assists, 1 ace; Reegan Graham 2 kills; Rhys Tirrell 7 blocks, 3 kills.
Petoskey (19-9-3): Milla Sherman 11 kills; Peyton Miller 15 assists; Megan Knapp 28 digs.
UP NEXT: The Titans (16-12, 5-1 Big North) play Wednesday at TC Central.
Cadillac 3
Gaylord 0
Cadillac def. Gaylord 25-7, 25-11, 25-12.
Cadillac (23-6-1, 6-0 BNC): Macy Brown 12 kills, 12 digs, 6 assists, 1 ace; Renee Brines 23 assists, 9 kills, 9 digs; Chloe Comstock 4 aces, 4 kills, 2 assists, 2 digs; Makenna Bryant 15 digs, 2 aces.
CROSS COUNTRY
Joburg, Harbor Springs win Mancelona Invite
Division 2-3 boys team scores: 1. Harbor Springs 54; 2. Kalkaska 61; 3. Mancelona 89; 4. Elk Rapids 99; 5. Petoskey 142; 6. Cheboygan 148; 7. Ogemaw Heights 179; 8. Grayling 211; 9. Cadillac 226; 10. Onaway 234; 11. Kingsley 282.
Area boys in Division 2-3 top 15: 1. Tyler Guggemos 16:47 (Kalk); 2. Tyler McClure 16:49 (Manc); 6. Brad Fitzpatrick 17:41 (ER); 7. Lachlan Beebe 17:57 (ER); 8. Tyler Guggemos 18:00 (Kalk); 9. Greg Parsons 18:00 (Manc); 11. Hayden Moore 18:10 (Kalk); 12. Andrew Coveyou 18:18 (Pet); 15. Nathan Blasko 18:29 (Kalk).
Division 4 boys team scores: 1. Johannesburg-Lewiston 32; 2. Grand Traverse Academy 39; 3. Inland Lakes 54.
Area boys in Division 4 top 10: 1. Carlos Gascho 16:29 (J-L); 2. Jacob Wartenberg 18:31 (J-L); 4. Seth Carpenter 18:49 (GTA); 5. Nathan Smith 18:56 (Lake Leelanau St. Mary); 7. Jack Perry 19:16 (J-L); 8. Austin Rubin 19:19 (GTA); 9. Zach Dix 19:24 (GTA).
Division 2-3 girls team scores: 1. Harbor Springs 40; 2. Petoskey 58; 3. Kingsley 62; 4. Ogemaw Heights 137; 5. Kalkaska 148; 6. Mancelona 164; 7. Cadillac 164; 8. Cheboygan 201; 9. Grayling 209; 10. Elk Rapids 243.
Area girls in Division 2-3 top 15: 1. Lauren Wooer 19:43 (King); 3. Paige Harris 20:39 (Pet); 6. Alex Odenbach 21:01 (Pet); 7. Heather Eller 21:03 (Cad); 10. Natalia Taylor 21:22 (Pet); 11. Mary Webb 21:24 (King); 12. Hannah Grahn 21:29 (King); 13. Alexis Newbould 21:35 (Manc); 14. Lauren Judd 21:36 (Kalk); 15. Olivia Nemec 21:40 (Pet).
Division 4 girls team scores: 1. Johannesburg-Lewiston 23; 2. Grand Traverse Academy 32; 3. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 75.
Area girls in Division 4 top 10: 1. Adelaida Gascho 20:53 (J-L); 2. Emma McKinley 21:48 (Gaylord St. Mary); 4. Josie Alexander 22:08 (GSM); 5. Katelynn Dix 22:11 (GTA); 6. Petra Foote 22:13 (GTA); 9. Sydney Townsend 22:17 (J-L); 10. Kennedy Johnson 22:38 (J-L).
