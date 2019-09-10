TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West topped rival Traverse City Central for the second time this season after the Titans hadn’t beaten the Trojans in over 15 years.
West won Tuesday’s tennis dual 6-2, one match closer than the Titans 7-1 win earlier this season.
West’s wins came from Alex Gerling at No. 2 singles (6-3, 6-0) and Quinn Wolff at No. 4 singles (6-3, 6-2), as well as sweeping all four doubles flights.
The Titans posted doubles victories by Eduardo Gonzalez/Will Crick (5-7, 6-4, 6-2), Joe Kline/Jack Beltinck (6-4, 4-6, 6-2), Murphy Kehoe/David Fischer (6-3, 6-2) and Jackson Tisdale/Wyatt McGarry-Costello (6-3, 6-2).
Central won the junior varsity match 6-2.
JV flight winners for Central included Cam Peters, Grant Macker, Ashton Lorincz and Elliot VanderRoest at singles and Drew Swanson/Carson Peters and Cam Lane/Gabriel Seaver in doubles.
West’s winners were Keagan Ray at No. 1 singles and Adam Hornkohl/Eric Elliot in doubles.
VOLLEYBALL
Elk Rapids 3
TC Christian 0
Elk Rapids snapped Traverse City Christian’s 11-game win streak to open the season, getting past the Sabres 25-22, 29-27, 25-23 in three close games.
Elk Rapids (5-2): Tori Wilkins 15 kills; Kenzie Huber 9 kills, 18 digs; Logan Reasoner 6 kills; Lillia Brookshire 5 kills; Anna Rottman 16 digs, 5 aces, 2 kills; Madison Hall 14 assists, 10 digs, 2 aces.
TC Christian (11-1): Emma Mirabelli 17 kills, 5 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Sydney Broderick 10 digs, 3 blocks, 1 ace; Jillene Bouwmeester 6 kills, 2 digs, 9 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Elks play in Saturday’s Traverse City Central Invitational, while the Sabres host Manistee on Thursday.
North Bay 3
Frankfort 1
North Bay (10-2-2, 1-0 Northwest): Sophie Stowe 5 digs, 8 kills, 16 assists, 2 blocks; Grace Periard 2 digs, 29 assists; Morgan Kohler 8 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces; Maya Shaw 8 kills, 8 digs, 3 blocks, 1 ace; Lillian Brown 7 digs, 5 kills, 2 aces, 1 block; Laura Hursey 12 digs, 14 kills, 4 aces, 1 block.
Frankfort: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: North Bay travels Thursday to Grand Traverse Academy.
Manton splits at Pine River tri
Team scores: def. Roscommon 25-9, 25-15; def. by Pine River 19-25, 14-25.
Manton (13-2, 1-1 Highland): Abby Brown 4 kills, 19 assists; Addison Letts 6 aces, 17 digs; Brianna Puffer 3 aces, 10 kills; Jaden Wilder 3 aces, 6 kills, 11 digs; Madalynn Lutke 3 aces, 19 digs; Megan Moffit 6 kills, 14 digs.
Inland Lakes 3
Bellaire 0
Bellaire (7-4, 1-1 Ski Valley): Libby Derrer 19 digs, 4 kills, 1 ace; Katie Slabosz 4 digs, 1 kill; Katie Decker 14 digs, 6 kills; Jacey Somers 11 kills, 3 blocks; Lainey Goodwin 15 assists, 2 aces, 18 digs; Noel Mann 34 digs.
UP NEXT: The Eagles travel Thursday to Mancelona.
SOCCER
Petoskey 6
Cadillac 1
Petoskey: Hunter Hicks 2 goals, 2 assists; Jasper Faylor goal; Dylan Aldridge goal, assist; Owen Ashley goal; Sean Redmond goal; Anders McCarthy assist; Tate Wilder assist; Michael Iverson win in goal.
Cadillac: No stats reported.
Elk Rapids 3
Boyne City 1
Elk Rapids (7-2-2, 3-0 Lake Michigan): Josh Vandeveer goal, assist; Preston Ball goal, assist; Terran Peterson goal; Mason Travis assist; Jack Spencer win in goal.
Boyne City (1-2-4): Daniel Gallo goal; Phillip Banner assist; Nic Santina 14 saves.
UP NEXT: The Elks travel Friday to Harbor Springs, while the Ramblers host Kalkaska, Thursday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Mancelona’s McClure/Newbould champs at Boyne relays
Ellsworth won the small school division of the Boyne Co-Ed Relays, with Mancelona placing second. The races pair a together the results of a boy and girl from each team for on time.
Mancelona leaders: Tyler McClure/Lexi Newbould (1st); Jim Dunne/Joi Minier (5th); Ben Palmer/Makayla Orman (7th).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.