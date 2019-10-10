MIDLAND — Traverse City West earned a state tennis finals berth for the second straight year, finishing second in the Division 1 regional held Thursday at Midland.
Okemos won the region with 30 points, followed by the Titans at 20 and Grand Blanc with 18. The top two from each region go to the finals, along with any team that reaches 18 points in any of the eight regions per division.
David Fischer and Murphy Kehoe claimed the No. 3 doubles flight championship against Okemos, winning 6-1, 7-5.
Alex Gerling took runner-up honors at No. 2 singles, falling in the final to Okemos 6-2, 6-1.
The No. 4 doubles tandem of Jackson Tisdale and Wyatt McGarry-Costello took second, falling to Okemos 7-6 (1) ,3-6, 6-3 in the title match.
The state finals are Oct. 18-19, back in Midland.
TENNIS
St. Francis ties for regional crown
Traverse City St. Francis hosted regionals and tied for the Division 4 championship with No. 9-ranked Ludington.
Whitehall also qualified for the finals out of the regional.
Flight champions for No. 10-ranked St. Francis included Brendan Chouinard/Ben Schmude (No. 1 doubles), Charlie Schmude (No. 2 singles) and Cody Richards (No. 3 singles).
Runner-up honors went to Adam Chittle (No. 1 singles), Anthony Spranger/Jack Britten (No. 2 doubles) and Tommy Puetz/Derek Berta (No. 3 Doubles).
The Oct. 18-19 state finals take place at Hope College.
SOCCER
Buckley 6
Charlevoix 2
Buckley jumped out to a 3-0 lead in a Division 4 soccer district game at home, topping Charlevoix 6-2.
Buckley: Kallen Wildfong 2 goals, Tyler Francisco 2 goals, Gabe Luther goal, 2 assists; Cooper Rath goal, assist; Luke Frasier 2 assists; Gavin Allen assist; Josh Barley 7 saves; Tyler Apple 2 saves.
Charlevoix (6-12): Blaise Snabes 2 goals; Brady Collins 10 saves.
UP NEXT: The Bears (16-4) earn a third shot at state-ranked Leland at 5 p.m. Tuesday on the Comets’ field.
TC Central 10
Saginaw A&S 0
Traverse City Central routed Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy 10-0 on the road to open up district play.
TC Central: Stevie Mast 3 goals, assist; Payson Fraser 2 goals, assist; Hayden Hansen goal; Andrew Ford goal; Ben Post goal, assist; Charlie Dulude goal; Parker Waskiewicz goal, assist; Matt Stawski assist; Everest Noyes 2 assists; Zach Galan assist; Charlie Douglass and Colton Warren split shutout in goal.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (6-7-4) host Midland Dow (15-2) Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Boyne City 4
TC Christian 2
Boyne City held off Traverse City Christian 4-2 in a district battle of teams with very good records.
Boyne City (12-3-5): Neels Ronnau 2 goals; Phillip Banner goal; Daniel Gallo goal, 2 assists; Nic Santina 4 saves.
TC Christian (11-3-1): Joe Thuente goal, assist; Marcus Rysztak goal, assist.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers take on Harbor Springs at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Kalkaska.
Elk Rapids 8
Kingley 0
Elk Rapids shut out Kingsley 8-0 to advance in Division 3 soccer districts.
Elk Rapids: Cooper Kerkhof 3 goals, assist; Spencer Ball goal; Josh Vandeveer goal, 2 assists; Mason Travis goal; Drake Collins goal; Landen Knight goal; Jack Spencer, Zak Bolde combine on shutout in goal.
UP NEXT: The Elks (16-3-2) play Grayling at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Kalkaska.
Grayling 9
Cheboygan 1
Mason Manning’s natural hat trick led Grayling to a 9-1 Division 3 district win over Cheboygan. Manning scored the game’s first three goals, all between 18:22 and 34:54 of the first half.
Grayling: Manning 3 goals; Eliot Boik 2 goals; Anthony Harrington goal, assist; Pali Feri goal; Jacob Schade goal; Logan Cobb goal; Garrett Reilly 2 assists
UP NEXT: The Vikings play Elk Rapids at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Kalkaska.
North Bay 4
Burt Lake NMCA 0
North Bay shut out Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian 4-0 to move on in Division 4 soccer districts.
North Bay: Justin Buss 2 goals; Ivan Ramirez goal; Keegan Mileski goal; Owen Irvine assist; Will Anderson assist; Sam Vukasovich 3 saves.
UP NEXT: North Bay hosts Glen Lake at 7 p.m. Monday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Mancelona, Joburg win Ski Valley X-C titles
Here are the results from the Ski Valley Meet. Meet was held at the Centennial Farms Golf Course in Bellaire.
Boys team scores: 1. Mancelona 29; 2. Johannesburg-Lewiston 40; 3. Indian River 53; 4. Gaylord St. Mary 111.
Mancelona leaders: 2. Tyler McClure 17:26; 3. Greg Parsons 18:11; 6. Ben Palmer 18:36; 10. Jim Dunne 19:02; 16. Gavin Ramsey 19:39.
Girls team scores: 1. Johannesburg-Lewiston 36; 2. Gaylord St. Mary 39; 3. Mancelona 54; 4. Forest Area 93.
Mancelona leaders: 4. Lexi Newbould 21:52; 10. Joi Minier 23:11; 15. Makayla Orman 24:18; 19. Alli Meeder 24:51; 21. Kenzy Davis 25:29.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen travel Saturday to the Fairview Invitational.
VOLLEYBALL
TC Christian breeze through tri matches
Scores: TC Christian def. Mason County Eastern 25-5, 25-6; def. McBain NMC 25-12, 25-14.
Sabres leaders: Jillene Bouwmeester 7 kills, 4 blocks, 5 aces; Emma Mirabelli 9 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces; Sydney Broderick 7 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs.
UP NEXT: TC Christian (19-3) plays in the North Bay Invitational, Saturday.
North Bay splits tri at Pine River
Scores: North Bay def. Big Rapids Crossroads 25-13, 25-14; Pine River def. North Bay 25-19, 25-18.
North Bay leaders: Laura Hursey 7 aces, 11 digs, 12 kills, 1 block; Sophie Stowe 6 kills, 6 digs, 11 aces; Grace Periard 6 aces, 2 digs, 22 assists; Bailey Pettit 9 kills, 2 assists; Maya Shaw 7 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces, 1 block.
UP NEXT: North Bay (17-2-5) hosts its own 12-team tournament Saturday.
Glen Lake 3
Mesick 1
Glen Lake def. Mesick 25-20, 28-30, 25-19, 25-18.
Glen Lake: Morgan Zywicki 25 digs, 21 kills, 1 ace; Grace Bradford 12 kills, 16 digs, 22 assists, 2 aces, 6 blocks; Emilee Bellant 21 digs, 1 kill, 2 aces, 2 assists; Lilliana Valkner 19 digs, 8 kills, 4 aces; Betti Beck 15 assists, 1 ace, 4 digs; Brooklyn Skiba 3 kills, 1 block; Mandalyn Gala 2 blocks, 1 kill; Sydney Dykstra 4 digs, 1 ace, 1 block, 1 kill; Skyler Bufalini 1 kill.
Mesick: Grace Quiggin 2 aces, 9 kills, 26 digs, 1 block; Elizabeth Hamilton 3 aces, 7 kills, 26 digs; Kelsey Quiggin 1 ace, 5 kills, 35 digs, 2 blocks; Kaylee O’Neill 40 digs; Trinity Harris 1 ace, 5 kills, 35 digs; Kaylee Carson 1 ace, 5 kills, 14 digs; Lexi Abraham 1 ace, 12 assists, 9 digs; Madison Weinert 7 assists, 3 digs.
Boyne City 3
East Jordan 1
Boyne City def. East Jordan 25-23, 26-28, 25-15, 25-19.
Boyne City: Annabelle Seelye 7 kills, 37 assists, 11 digs, 2 aces; Brooklyn Fitzpatrick 14 kills, 14 serve receptions, 19 digs; Katelyn Gabos 40 digs, 19 serve receptions; Gabby Musser 11 kills, 2 aces, 12 digs, 2 blocks; Josee Behling 8 kills, 6 digs, 1 block; Jillian Cain 5 kills, 1 block, 4 serve receptions, 1 ace.
East Jordan: Kylie Skrocki 13 kills, 16 digs; Evelyn Diller 7 kills, 6 digs; Lauren Peterson 3 kills, 3 aces, 6 blocks; Jayden Weber 3 kills, 4 aces, 24 digs; Lindsey Cross 2 kills, 1 block; Haley Gibson 13 digs, 1 ace; Julia Trojanek 15 digs; Ellie Skrocki 18 digs; Tegan Swanson 11 digs.
FOOTBALL
TC St. Francis JV 27
Cheboygan JV 20
TC St. Francis (5-2): Wyatt Nausadis 52-yard TD pass to Burke Flowers; Flowers 14-yard TD run; Nausadis TD runs of 8 and 19 yards; Gavin Wilmot 1 PAT, two-point conversion; Hunter Alpers, Luke Biggar, Ethan Morgan and Flowers stood out on defense.
