TRAVERSE CITY — Parker Neu made a bucket with a little bit of revenge Thursday night.
Neu sank a shot with the clock winding down to push Traverse City West over Cadillac at home, 47-46.
The Titans dealt the Vikings their first loss on the season, moving to 8-1 overall and 4-1 in the Big North Conference. TC West moves to 5-5 and 2-2 in the BNC.
TC West trailed after each of the first three quarters of the game. Neu had a run in the fourth quarter, and got the ball with under 40 seconds to go. After running some clock, TC West coach Sanders Frye said Neu was put in position to make the final play and he played the ball “perfectly” at the rim for the final basket.
“He came out and played pretty assertively in the fourth quarter,” Frye said after the game. “A little confidence booster after Friday’s game.”
Andy Soma led the Titans with 20 points, Neu was the Titans second-leading scorer with 12. Patrick O’Connor and Mel Frechette scored five points each.
“Those two (Soma and Neu) are obviously our two top players and two leading scorers,” Frye said. “We have to get a good game out of Parker for us to be successful.”
TC West hosts Marquette Saturday at 1:30.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mancelona 93
Central Lake 60
Mancelona (8-2, 7-1): Jayden Alfred 31 points, 10 rebounds; Oumar Sy 13 points, 8 rebounds; Tommy Palmer 9 points, 10 rebounds.
Central Lake: Alex Harvey 25
UP NEXT: Mancelona at Houghton Lake Thursday.
Pellston 60
Bellaire 53
Bellaire (1-9, 0-7 SVC): Luke Niepoth 21 points, 6 rebounds; Connor Niepoth 19 points, 4 rebounds; Jordan Dennis 2 steals, 4 points; Brayden Dawson 8 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assists.
Pellston (8-1, 6-1 SVC): Blake Cassidy 29 points; Sage LaLonde 11 points; Colin Robbins 9; Glenn Bonter 8.
UP NEXT: Bellaire hosts Inland Lakes Friday.
Joburg 66
Onaway 59
Johannesburg-Lewiston (5-4, 5-2 SVC): Preston Marlett 15 points; Matthew Davidson 15 points.
Onaway: Kevin Pearson 25 points.
UP NEXT: Joburg at Gaylord St. Mary Friday.
Inland Lake 69
Forest Area 56
Forest Area: Chase Ingersoll 27 points; Phoenix Mulholland 13 points and 8 rebounds.
Suttons Bay 67
Kingsley 41
Suttons Bay (4-4, 2-2 NWC): Lucas Mikesell 17 points; William Anderson 14 points.
Kingsley (2-6, 2-5 NWC): Gage Hessem 7 points; Logan Hughes 6 points; Dante Crossley 6 points.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay hosts Glen Lake Wednesday; Kingsley hosts Grand Traverse Academy Tuesday.
Glen Lake 77
Buckley 41
Glen Lake (8-1, 5-0 NWC): George Slack 14 points, Reece Hazelton 14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, Jackson Ciolek 12 rebounds, 3 steals; Brady McDonough 12 points, 4 assists; Finn Hogan 8 points, 9 rebounds 4 assists.
Buckley (1-8, 0-5 NWC): Tyler Francisco 18 points; Luke Frasier 9 points.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake at Suttons bay Wednesday; Buckley at Forest Area Monday.
Leland 59
Onekama 49
Leland (6-3, 5-3 NWC): Gavin Royston 15 points, 12 rebounds; Gavin Miller 15 points; JJ Popp 16 points.
Onekama (4-5, 3-4 NWC): Luke Mauntler 14 points; Taylor Bennett 18 points.
UP NEXT: Leland hosts Frankfort, Jan. 31; Onekama hosts Lake Leelanau St. Mary Monday.
East Jordan JV 37
TC St. Francis JV 27
TCSF (3-6, 2-3): Thomas Richards 5; Henry Reineck 4 points.
UP NEXT: St. Francis at Elk Rapids Tuesday.
TC St. Francis frosh 30
Petoskey frosh 51
TCSF (6-3, 4-0): Owen Somerville 13 points; Ryan Henning-Newmann 7 points.
UP NEXT: St. Francis at Elk Rapids Tuesday.
TC Central frosh 61
Benzie Central frosh 27
TCC (9-1, 2-1 BNC): Miles Smith 11 points; Spike Peterson 11 points; Brayden Halliday 10 points; Mack Shane 8 points.
UP NEXT: TC Central hosts Marquette Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mesick 27
Big Rap Crossroads 19
Mesick (3-8, 3-6): Elizabeth Hamilton 7 points; Grace Hawk 6 points; Jillian Hillier 4 points.
UP NEXT: Mesick at Charlton Heston Friday.
East Jordan JV 30
TC St. Francis JV 22
TCSF (4-6): Sam Berta 9 points; Alexis Ochab 6 points.
East Jordan: Taylor Sheridan 13 points.
UP NEXT: St. Francis hosts Kingsley Monday.
