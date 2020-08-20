TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West rebounded in a big way.
The Titans came into Thursday's final round of the Lober Classic down by 16 shots. Then three golfers hit into the water on the first hole.
West surged back to win the even by two shots over Flint Powers (677). Fenton (702) took third, 27 shots back.
"I thought, 'Well, this is an interesting start,'" West coach Karl Gagnon said. "Then girls came back and did just great. It was totally worth driving around with a mask on today."
West shot 327 Thursday on Betsie Valley, 21 shots better than the previous day's round on Mountain Ridge at Crystal Mountain.
Anci Dy won medalist honors by 13 shots with a 7-under two-day total of 137, carding a second-round 4-under 68.
Every Titan counter improved from their first-round score. Ainslee Hewitt took off 12 strokes for an 80 and ended up tied for ninth with Alpena's Kennedy Ellis, Ava Warren shaved off six shots to card an 86 and Ava Krueger trimmed off three shots for a 93.
"If anybody gets the chance to come watch Anci play, they definitely should," Gagnon said. "She's fun to watch and just a great kid, very special."
Hattie Holmes added a 99 and Grace Hawley 103 for West.
Sydney Rademacher led TC Central's second day with a 90, with Grace Maitland and Sierra Batcha each shooting 99 and Addi Balentine 107.
"It turned out to be a super, super successful tournament," Central coach Lois McManus said. "The coaches were all elated."
Cadillac's Madi Drabik placed sixth with an 85 to follow up her opening-round 84. Molly Anderson shot 95 Thursday, and Chesni Birgy 98.
The overall top 10 consisted of Dy at 137, Troy Athens' Olivia Hemmila (150), Flint Powers' Jolie Brochu (152), Fenton's Brook Herbstreit (156), Powers' Allie Sexton (168), Drabik (169), Powers' Lily Isaac (169), Big Rapids' Lauren Posey (171), and Kennedy and Hewitt tied for ninth place.
Lilly Boals led West's junior varsity effort with a 96, along with Maya Willson (111), Ella Whiting (127) and Bella Busch (130). Central's JV effort was led by Evie Nowicki's 119 and a 127 by Kathryn Windholz.
Central and West both have an identical, hectic schedule next week, with the junior varsity playing Monday at Grayling and Wednesday at Crystal Lake and varsity teeing it up Tuesday at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, Thursday in Midnand and Friday at Ferris State University.
TENNIS
TCSF goes 3-0 in Grand Rapids
Team scores: TC St. Francis 7, Grand Rapids West Catholic 1; TCSF 7, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 1; TCSF 6, Grand Rapids South Christian.
TCSF triple winners: Tristan Bonani (2S); Grant Hadley (3S); Luke Bobrowski (4S); Ben Schmude/Cody Richards (1D); Anthony Spanger/Jack Britten (2D).
TCSF double winners: Charlie Schmude (1S); Chris Bobrowski/Charlie Klug (3D).
Leelanau County 6
TC Central JV 2
Leelanau County winners: Noah Lamb (1S) 6-1, 6-2; Dylan Cundiff (3S) def. Cam Lane 6-3, 6-1; Jackson Ciolek/Drew Barber (1D) 6-0, 6-0; Nate Mitchell & Connor Ciolek (2D) 6-2, 7-5; Carly Nicholas & CeCe Schaub (3D) 6-0, 6-3; Mahrle Siddall & Anna Mitchell (4D) 5-7, 6-3, 10-6.
TC Central winners: Cody Well (2S) 6-2, 5-7 (10-1); Brody Ribel (4S) 7-6, 4-6, 10-4.
