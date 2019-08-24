TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West’s tennis resurgence continued Saturday, with the Titans beating rival Traverse City Central for the first time in over a decade.
The last time West beat the Trojan boys in a dual match was in the early 2000s, former Central coach Larry Nykerk said.
“It’s been a long three days, I tell you,” West head coach Ed Bernard said Saturday after the Titans played their third tournament in three days.
The Titans topped the Trojans 7-1 in Saturday’s Traverse City Central Kickoff, placing second behind Hudsonville.
West beat Holt and Central 7-1, falling 7-1 to Hudsonville.
West’s Jack Fischer posted a 1-2 record at No. 1 singles, but was the only Titan to post a win against Hudsonville, storming back for a 0-6, 6-4, 10-8 victory.
The rest of West’s flights notched a 2-1 mark, including singles players Alex Gerling, Luke Krcmarik and Quinn Wolff and doubles pairs Eduardo Gonzalez/Will Crick, Joe Klein/Jackson Tisdale, Murphy Kehoe/David Fischer and Keagan Ray/Wyatt McGarry-Costello.
The Titans took third in Friday’s Traverse City West Invitational, behind Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern and Mattawan, finishing ahead of Hudsonville and Muskegon Mona Shores.
West returns to action with double duals Wednesday at Ann Arbor Pioneer and Thursday at Portage Northern.
CROSS COUNTRY
TC Central girls win Pete Moss Invitational
Girls big division team scores: 1. Traverse City Central 62; 2. Northville 81; 3. Hart 104; 4. Ann Arbor Pioneer 119; 5. Grand Rapids Christian 146; 6. Spring Lake 194; 7. Clare 239; 8. Benzie Central 241; 9. Traverse City West 257; 10. Traverse City St. Francis 258; 11. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 261; 12. Linden 317; 13. Ludington 355; 14. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 384; 15. St. Clair 419; 16. Midland Dow 426; 17. Lowell 450; 18. Manistee 471; 19. Muskegon Mona Shores 548.
Boys big division team scores: 1. Grand Rapids Christian 86; 2. Lowell 106; 3. Ann Arbor Pioneer 108; 4. Traverse City Central 116; 5. Benzie Central 189; 6. Traverse City St. Francis 203; 7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 206; 8. St. Clair 208; 9. Hart 225; 10. Spring Lake 242; 11. Linden 246; 12. Traverse City West 338; 13. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 341; 14. Midland Dow 384; 15. Muskegon Mona Shores 392; 16. Clare 412; 17. Ludington 438; 18. Manistee 478; 19. Grant 512.
Girls small division team scores: 1. McBain 40; 2. Roscommon 60; 3. Kingsley 90; 4. Reed City 143; 5. Glen Lake 171; 6. Frankfort 222; 7. Mancelona 236; 8. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 238; 9. Pine River 242; 10. Kalkaska 258; 11. Leland 261; 12. Mason County Central 275; 13. Grand Traverse Academy 288; 14. Evart 322; 15. Lake City 331.
Boys small division team scores: 1. Roscommon 111; 2. McBain 119; 3. Mancelona 141; 4. Montabella 155; 5. Mason County Eastern 166; 6. Kalkaska 168; 7. Glen Lake 173; 8. Pine River 183; 9. Lake City 203; 10. Reed City 208; 11. Mason County Central 243; 12. Frankfort 304; 13. Grand Traverse Academy 315; 14. Kingsley 315; 15. North Muskegon 316; 16. Bear Lake-Onekama 333.
Girls big division top 10: 1. Julia Flynn 17:26.0 Traverse City Central; 2. Madelyn Frens 17:49.7 GR Christian; 3. Sarah Forsyth 18:03.5 Ann Arbor Pioneer; 4. Yasmine Mansi 18:33.4 Northville; 5. Cookie Baugh 18:41.1 Ann Arbor Pioneer; 6. Sophia Rhein 18:45.4 TC St. Francis; 7. Julia Finley 18:58.7 Belding; 8. Libby Gorman 18:59.1 TC St. Francis; 9. Avery McLean 19:03.2 TC Central; 10. Savannah Ackley 19:04.9 Hart.
Other top area top-25 finishers: 15. Alison Hankins 19:15.2 TC Central; 16. Elliott Smith 19:20.5 TC West; 17. Addison Swanson 19:28.4; TC Central; 24. Madylin McLean 19:35.5 TC Central; 25. Kathleen Venhuizen 19:36.6 TC Central.
Boys big division top 10: 1. Owen Johnson 15:49.0 Ann Arbor Pioneer; 2. Tyler Buchanan 15:54.1 Linden; 3. Caleb Swart 16:01.0 Lowell; 4. Hunter Jones 16:03.2 Benzie; 5. Zachary Gerber 16:06.9 TC Central; 6. Jack Luymes 16:13.8 GR Christian; 7. Ian Hill 16:14.4 Spring Lake; 8. Jack Pennewell 16:14.5 St. Clair; 9. Ethan Rockburn 16:14.8 Belding; 10. Klay Grant 16:16.8 Muskegon Reeths-Puffer.
Other top area top-25 finishers: 14. Tyler Kintigh 16:37.4 Benzie; 18. Thomas Richards 16:41.9 TC St. Francis; 19. Luke Venhuizen 16:43.1 Traverse City Central.
Girls small division top 10: 1. Allison Chmielewski 17:31.1 Roscommon; 2. Abbigail Kiaunis 19:20.3 Reed City; 3. Makenna Scott 19:29.7 Glen Lake; 4. Lauren Wooer 20:07.9 Kingsley; 5. Maggie O’Malley 20:14.7 McBain; 6. Gabriella Wingard 20:17.9 North Muskegon; 7. Brianna Eisenga 20:18.9 McBain; 8. Alayna Ostling 20:33.2 Roscommon; 9. Shelby Cade 20:35.8 Buckley; 10. Reese Ensing 20:40.3 McBain.
Other top area top-25 finishers: 11. Alexis Tracy 20:53.5; Brethren; 15. Lexi Newbold 21:24.4; Mancelona; 18. Laura Klabunde 21:52.4; Kingsley; 20. Janey Turner 22:04.5 Frankfort; 22. Taylor Myers 22:06.7 Frankfort; 24. Teegan Dawson 22:16.2 Bellaire; 25. Karrigan LaCross 22:22.0 Glen Lake.
Boys small division top 10: 1. Connor Murphy 16:42.0 McBain; 2. Calvin Rohde 16:47.2 Reed City; 3. Shane Achterhof 16:51.3 Walkerville; 4. Xander Civinskas 17:08.3 Roscommon; 5. Jake Lathrop 17:09.2 Kingsley; 6. Maurice Janisse 17:33.4 Roscommon; 7. Philip Rigling 17:33.5 Pine River; 8. Jayce Methner 17:35.1 Pine River; 9. Tyler McClure 17:36.1 Mancelona; 10. Mason Staggs 17:37.8 Glen Lake.
Other top area top-25 finishers: 16. Jimmy Dunne 17:50.1 Mancelona; 18. Gabe Suitor 17:56.3 Suttons Bay; 19. Hunter Bentley 17:58.1 Bear Lake-Onekama; 22. Tyler Guggemos 18:09.1 Kalkaska; 23. Jackson Kulawiak 18:09.7 Buckley; 25. Owen Roth 18:13.0 Frankfort.
NOTES: TC St. Francis set a school record for best combined time of its top 5, at 1 hour, 27 minutes, without the Gladiators’ No. 2 runners in the lineup. ... TC Central Gerber set his personal best by 20 seconds. “That’s kind of a break-through race for Zach,” Trojans coach Bryan Burns said. “He stuck his nose out there and finished fifth in a really good field. And we had some great performances by some young runners.”
TENNIS
TCSF 2nd in St. Clair quad
Traverse City St. Francis players posted a 15-9 record overall to finish second in the St. Clair Quad.
Ben Schmude and Brendan Chouinard were flight winners at No. 1 doubles and own an 11-1 record this season.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators are home Monday for the TCSF Quad and Wednesday for the Pre-Regional Invitational.
SOCCER
TC Central 0
Leland 0
TC Central: No details reported.
Leland: No details reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (2-0-1) host Midland Dow, Wednesday; the Comets (3-2-1) host Cadillac, Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Kingsley wins Swan Valley Invite
12-team tournament at Saginaw Swan Valley.
Kingsley team scores: def. Caro 25-12, 25-16; def. Saginaw Nouvel 25-11, 25-16; def. Beal City 26-24, 25-11; def. St. Charles (quarterfinal) 25-16, 25-12; def. Swan Valley (semifinal) 25-15, 25-12; def. Hemlock (championship) 25-17, 25-17.
Stags individual leaders: Austyn DeWeese (52 kills, 10 blocks); Sidny Hessem (44 kills, 42 digs, 9 aces); Brittany Bowman (34 kills, 40 digs, 6 aces); Lark Jankewicz (38 digs); Maddie Bies (127 assists, 6 blocks); Aspen Reamer (11 kills, 4 blocks); Miranda Acre (25 digs, 8 aces).
UP NEXT: The Stags (6-0) play in Thursday’s Cadillac Invitational.
Leland takes 3rd at St. Philip
Team scores: def. Portland St. Patrick 25-17, 25-17; split with Harper Creek 26-28, 25-21; def. Quincy 25-16, 25-10; def. Hillsdale Academy 23-25, 25-16, 15-10; L to St. Philip (gold pool semifinal) 23-25, 25-22, 11-15.
Leland individual leaders: Jana Molby (73 assists, 13 aces, 11 digs); Mia Osorio (12 aces, 37 digs); Olivia Lowe (30 kills, 40 digs, 4 aces, 3 blocks); Sarah Elwell (20 kills, 8 blocks); Gillian Grobbel (20 kills, 9 aces, 5 digs); Tatum Kareck (24 kills, 28 digs, 3 aces); Jennifer Estrada (18 digs, 5 aces, 3 blocks); Alexis Luce (15 assists).
UP NEXT: The Comets (3-1-1) travel Friday to the Temperance Bedford Invitational.
Manton wins McBain NMC Early Bird
Team scores: def. Forest Area 25-8, 25-18; def. McBain 25-15, 25-18; def. Marion 25-12, 25-12; def. McBain (finals) 25-12, 25-19.
Rangers leaders: Abby Brown (4 aces, 8 kills, 65 assists); Addison Letts (12 aces, 12 kills, 36 digs); Brianna Puffer (8 aces, 26 kills); Jaden Wilder (3 aces, 20 kills, 27 digs); Leah Helsel (5 kills); Madalynn Lutke (3 aces, 33 digs); Megan Moffit (2 aces, 12 kills, 11 digs).
UP NEXT: Manton (4-0) visits Johannesburg-Lewiston for a tri match Monday.
