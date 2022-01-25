MARQUETTE — The Vasa Raptors nordic ski team had a widespread, successful weekend.
Will Haapala, Carter Dean and Ella DeBruyn each had a win at the Noquemanon Ski Marathon in Marquette.
Haapala won the boys 12K classic at 35:56.6. Dean won the boys 12K skate at 35:50.2. DeBruyn took first in the girls 12K skate with a 38.50.7.
Nick Thuente, Ryan Donnell and Carter DeBruyn swept the podium with first-, second- and third-place finishes at the High School Flying Squirrel race, a 5.9-kilometer race Sunday at Crystal Mountain. Thuente won with a 23:36. Donnell clocked a 24:06. Carter DeBruyn had a 24:51.
Petoskey's Jack Lindwall came in fourth with a 25:14 finish. Leland Brown from the Raptors took fifth with a 26:14.
Two Benzie Central Huskies made the podium for the 5.9K girls skate race. Mylie Kelly won with a 26:40, Matilde Torgersen took second and closely followed Kelly with a 26:50. Jorja Jenema claimed the third spot for the Vasa Raptors with a 27:15. Benzie's Ella Gaylord took fifth (29:03) and the Raptors' Bea Plum claimed sixth with a 32:15.
Vasa ski coach Amy Powell noted the cold temps and fresh snow made conditions soft and slow, but all persevered the hilly courses.
The Raptors are a co-op club with students from Elk Rapids, Traverse City Central, Traverse City West and Traverse City St. Francis. They head to Houghton next weekend for a junior national qualifier.
The state finals — which alternate sites every year between Marquette, Houghton and Traverse City — head to Marquette on Feb. 11-12.
SKIING
BNC Meet at Schuss Mountain
BELLAIRE — Traverse City West came back in the afternoon to beat the Northmen by 12 points in slalom and win the first Big North Conference meet with 51.5 points to Petoskey's 60. The Northmen topped the Titans in giant slalom earlier in the day, beating West by 3.5 points.
The TC Central girls won both disciplines by 15 points. TC West took second with 71 points to the Trojans' 56. Cadillac had 82 points for third place, placing three in the GS.
The BNC features three defending state champions this year — Traverse City West for D1 boys, Petoskey for D2 boys, and Traverse City Central for D1 girls.
Boys GS: 1. Wyatt Mattson 45.90, Petoskey; 2. Charlie Thomas 46.34, Petoskey; 3. Gus Dutmers 46.50, TC Central; 4. Nolan Walkerdine 46.65, Petoskey; 5. Caleb Lewandowski 46.70, TC West; 6. Ben Schramski 47.12, TC West; 7. Michael Booher 47.14, TC Central; 8. Charlie Licht 47.19, TC West; 9. Luke Wiersma 47.27, TC West; 10. Ben Meyer 47.27, Cadillac.
Top-10 Individuals
Boys Slalom: 1. Connor Abraham 1:01.55, Gaylord; 2. Caleb Lewandowski 1:02.04, TC West; 3. Charlie Licht 1:02.15, TC West; 4. Nolan Walkerdine 1:02.18, Petoskey; 5. Will Goelz 1:02.40, Petoskey; 6. Luke Wiersma 1:02.82, TC West; 7. Wyatt Mattson 1:02.89, Petoskey; 8. Gus Dutmers 1:03.92, TC Central; 9. Jack Robel 1:03.95, Gaylord; 10. Andy Hill, 1:04.30, TC West.
Girls GS: 1. Marley Spence 49.91, Petoskey; 2. Onalee Wallis 50.31, Cadillac; 3. Lily Kuberski 51.25, TC Central; 4. Avery Meyer 51.32, Cadillac; 5. Charlie Schulz 51.60, TC West; 6. Avery Sill 51.74, TC Central; 7. Lila Warren, TC West 51.84; 8. Cassidy Whitener 52.05, Petoskey; 9. Georgette Sake 52.05, Cadillac; 10. Maddy Cox 52.62, TC Central.
Girls Slalom: 1. Elle Craven 1:07.40, TC Central; 2. Avery Meyer 1:09.66, Cadillac; 3. Lily Kuberski 1:10.97, TC Central; 4. Lila Warren 1:11.64, TC West; 5. Onalee Wallis 1:11.77, Cadillac; 6. Cassidy Whitener 1:12.63, Petoskey; 7. Charlie Schulz 1:13.17, TC West; 8. Olivia Bageris 1:13.55, TC West; 9. Ellie Gruber 1:14.52, TC West; 10. Avery Sill 1:14.77, TC Central.
BOYS HOOPS
Petoskey 65
Marquette 58
Petoskey: Brady Ewing 16 points; Parker Shuman 14 points, spark to a 20-0 run.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (5-4) travel to Traverse City West, Friday.
Ellsworth 75
Burt Lake NMCA 28
Ellsworth: Kelan Pletcher 26 points, 13-16 from the field; Patrick Puroll 14 points, 7 rebounds; Brayden Steenwyk 13 points, 5 rebounds, 6 steals; Jamal Cebulski 11 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (8-0) host Pickford, Wednesday.
St. Francis frosh 52
Benzie frosh 47
Traverse City St. Francis (4-3, 3-1 Lake Michigan): Noah Millward 12 points; Matthew Kane 10 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
Brethren 55
Bear Lake 17
Brethren: Elly Sexton 18 points, 8 rebounds; Stella Estes 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks; Maddie Biller 3 assists, 6 rebounds; Halle Richardson 11 points, 5 steals; Alice Amstutz 4 points, 5 assists, block.
UP NEXT: Brethren (4-2) at Mesick, Thursday.
McBain 58
McBain NMC 44
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Megan Bennett 11 points, 6 rebounds; Alaina Rozeveld 10 points, 8 rebounds; Paige Ebels 9 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists.
UP NEXT: McBain NMC at Roscommon, Tuesday.
BOWLING
GNHSBC meet at Lucky Jacks
Boys: Traverse City Central beat Traverse City Christian 27-3; Traverse City West beat Bellaire 23-7; Benzie Central beat Glen Lake 29-1; Glen Lake beat Bellaire 15-15 (297-294 roll-off).
High games: Carter Banton (TC Central) 247-202; Cooper Phillips (TC West) 237-201; Brady Hoogerhyde (Bellaire) 215-196; J.J. Hinstala (TC Central) 205; Paco Haas (TC Central) 202.
The Trojans bowled the high Baker game with a 223 and a high team game of 883.
The girls matches were postponed.
UP NEXT: The Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference meets at 11 a.m. Saturday.