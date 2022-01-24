Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. High around 15F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low around 5F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.