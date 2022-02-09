TRAVERSE CITY — Coming in on a roll, the Traverse City Central varsity girls basketball team was stopped cold against Alpena.
The Wildcats more than doubled up the Trojans, winning 67-33 on Central's home court Tuesday. The loss drops the Trojans to 9-6 overall and 3-4 in the Big North Conference.
Central has been a team of streaks this year.
After dropping the season opener to Grand Haven, Central rattled off six straight wins before a 46-29 loss to Gaylord on Jan. 14. The Trojans then dropped three more before taking down the same Alpena team they lost to Tuesday, 38-30, two weeks later. Going into Tuesday, Central knocked off Manistee, 59-34, and rival Traverse City West, 42-26, to notch three consecutive victories.
Cate Heethuis and Bryce Roy led the Trojans with six points apiece.
The Trojans host Cadillac on Friday before a big-time matchup against undefeated and Division 3 No. 3 Glen Lake next Tuesday.
Alpena welcomes Petoskey on Friday before seeing back-to-back Traverse City opponents — Traverse City West on Feb. 18 and Traverse City St. Francis on Feb. 23.
GIRLS HOOPS
TC St. Francis 59
Grayling 35
Traverse City St. Francis: Maggie Napont 19 points; Gwyneth Bramer 17 points; Colleen Hegewald 17 points.
UP NEXT: The Glads (11-4, 9-2 Lake Michigan) head to East Jordan on Thursday. The Vikings (5-11, 2-8 Lake Michigan) travel to Boyne City on Thursday.
Glen Lake 60
Onekama 15
Glen Lake: Grace Bradford 27 points, 13 rebounds, 4 steals; Ruby Hogan 18 points, 3 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Maddie Bradford 5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists.
Onekama: Sophie Wisniski 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (16-0, 13-0 Northwest) head to North Bay on Thursday. The Portagers (3-10, 2-8 Northwest) host Leland on Friday.
Benzie Central 40
Leland 25
Benzie Central: Chloe Burdick 13 points; Gloria Stepanovich 10 points; Elise Johnson 10 points.
UP NEXT The Huskies (9-7, 7-4 Northwest) travel to Frankfort on Friday. The Comets (7-8, 5-6 Northwest) head to Onekama on Friday.
Big Rapids 49
Cadillac 37
Cadillac: Ashlyn Lundquist 13 points; Kendall Schopieray 8 points; Joslyn Seeley 6 points; Madalie Dickerson 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (4-11, 1-6 Big North) head to Traverse City Central on Friday.
Elk Rapids 54
Charlevoix 42
Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest 13 points; Logan Reasoner 12 points; Lauren Bingham 12 points.
Charlevoix: Taylor Petroskey 21 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks (13-2, 9-1 Lake Michigan) play at Kalkaska on Thursday. The Rayders (6-9, 6-4 Lake Michigan) travel to Harbor Springs on Thursday.
Boyne City 28
East Jordan 27
Boyne City: Ava Maginty 12 points, 5 key free throws in 4th quarter; Maddie Smith 8 points; Gracy Dawson 6 points.
East Jordan: Lindsey Cross 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (3-12, 3-8 Lake Michigan) host Grayling on Thursday. The Red Devils (6-11, 4-11 Lake Michigan) welcome Traverse City St. Francis on Thursday.
Kingsley 64
North Bay 24
Kingsley: Coral Bott 12 points; Maddy Johns 10 points, 5 rebounds; Grace Lewis 10 points; Grace Hillier 7 points, 6 steals.
North Bay: Lillian Brown 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Stags (11-4, 8-2 Northwest) host Buckley on Friday. North Bay (3-11, 2-9 Northwest) welcome Glen Lake on Thursday.
Manistee CC 41
Marion 22
Manistee Catholic Central: Kaylyn Johnson 21 points, 10 rebounds; Grace Kidd 7 points, 6 rebounds, 4 Assists.
UP NEXT: Manistee Catholic Central (8-2, 7-1 West Michigan D) heads to Bear Lake on Thursday.
Mason Co. East 46
Mesick 43
Mesick: Jillian Hillier 25 points, seven 3-pointers, 3 steals; Kayla McCoy 8 points, 5 assists.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (11-3, 9-3 West Michigan D) host Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Monday.
TC St. Francis JV 42
Grayling JV 33
Traverse City St Francis (11-3, 8-2 Lake Michigan): Adrianna Spranger 9 points; Maya Padisak 9 points; Sophie Hardy 6 points; Sophia Ellalasingham 6 points; Hunter St. Peter 5 points; Zoey Jetter 5 points.
BOYS HOOPS
Alpena 60
TC Central 55
Traverse City Central: Anthony Ribel 25 points; Miles Smith 11 points; Kadyn Warner 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (6-6, 4-3 Big North) head to Cadillac on Friday.
TC Bulldogs 84
Skeels Christian 32
Traverse City Bulldogs: Levi Schultz 31 points, 7 assists, 7 steals, 3 rebounds; Evan Stipe 11 points, 8 assists, 3 steals; Tim Plamondon 9 points, 5 assists, 6 steals; Caleb Smith 8 steals, showed "tremendous hustle."
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (11-2) play Friday at Traverse City Christian.
Glen Lake 52
Onekama 46
Glen Lake: No stats reported.
Onekama: Luke Bradford 15 points, 5 rebounds; Caden Bradford 14 points, 2 steals; Adam Domres 10 points 7 rebounds; Mason Sinke 7 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (12-3, 10-1 Northwest) host Suttons Bay on Friday. The Portagers (2-13) head to Leland on Friday.
Benzie Central 66
Leland 25
Benzie Central: Jaxon Childers 16 points; Quinn Zickert 14 points; all 11 players scored.
Leland: Luke Noorman 7 points, 8 rebounds; Gabe Trujillo 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (13-1, 10-1 Northwest) host Frankfort on Friday. The Comets (0-14) welcome Onekama on Friday.
Buckley 73
Frankfort 60
Buckley: Ty Breithaupt 20 points, 5 rebounds; Kyle Kaczanowski 16 points; Landon Kulawiak 12 points; Tyler Milarch 11 points.
Frankfort: Ethan Evans 18 points; Nick Stevenson 13 points; Zander Sauer 14 points.
UP NEXT: The Bears (10-3, 8-3 Northwest) travel to Kingsley on Friday. The Panthers (6-7, 5-6) head to Benzie Central on Friday.
Bellaire 69
Gaylord SM 62
Bellaire: Jayden Hansen 19 points; Kaden Battershell 15 points, five 3-pointers, 3 rebounds, 3 assists; Dawson Derrer 7 points, 6 rebounds; Cole Robinson 6 points, 4 rebounds.
Gaylord St. Mary: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (6-7, 4-5 Ski Valley) host Central Lake on Thursday. The Snowbirds (6-8, 6-5 Ski Valley) welcome Mancelona on Thursday.
Onaway 85
Central Lake 42
Central Lake: Drayten Evans 22 points; Garrison Barrett 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (3-10, 2-8 Ski Valley) head to Bellaire on Thursday.
Boyne City 76
East Jordan 71
Boyne City: Gavin Hewitt 24 points; Alex Calcaterra 16 point; Mason Wilcox 12 points; Jack Neer 10 points; Scott Haley 6 points.
East Jordan: Mason Malpass 29 points, 8 rebounds; Ethan Antaya 12 points, 4 rebounds; JJ Weber 11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Devin Olstrom 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (9-4, 6-4 Lake Michigan) head to Grayling on Friday. The Red Devils (7-6, 4-5) play Traverse City St. Francis on Friday.
Elk Rapids 51
Charlevoix 42
Elk Rapids: Jack Spencer 24 points; Spencer Ball 11 points, 4 assists; Mason Travis 10 points; Max Irelan 6 rebounds; John Vanderheide came off the bench, played good minutes in 2nd half.
Charlevoix: Evan Solomon 14 points; Jack Gaffney 13 points; Caleb Stuck 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks (8-4, 7-2 Lake Michigan) host Kalkaska on Friday. The Rayders (7-6, 3-5 Lake Michigan) welcome Harbor Springs on Friday.
McBain NMC 68
Evart 28
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Trevin Winkle 33 points, 10 rebounds; Blake DeZeeuw 10 points, 4 assists; Carter Quist 6 points, 5 rebounds; Landon Ochampaugh 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (14-0) host Lake City on Thursday.
Joburg 69
Pellston 56
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Preston Marlatt 26 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals; Josiah Hall 12 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Tommy Fox 9 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals; Logan May 6 points off the bench, 3-3 field goals, 2 steals, consistent play, big contributions.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (7-6, 5-5 Ski Valley) host Onaway on Thursday.
Suttons Bay 65
Kingsley 51
Suttons Bay: Hugh Periard 18 points; Mijikwis Sanchez 17 points; Finn Mankowski 12 points.
Kingsley: Gage Hessem 22 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals; Owen Buning 8 points, 4 rebounds; Evan Douglass 7 points, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen (5-8, 5-6 Northwest) head to Forest Area on Thursday. The Stags (4-9, 4-7 Northwest) host Buckley on Friday.
TC Central JV 40
Alpena JV 32
Traverse City Central (10-3, 6-1 Big North): Jack Hogan 14 points; Ben Rice 13 points; Brayden McCoon 10 points.
Ludington JV 47
TC West JV 44
Traverse City West (10-4): Max Ogden 13 points; Ben Carlson 11 points; Wally Tupper 8 points.
TC St. Francis JV 48
Grayling JV 35
Traverse City St. Francis (6-8, 6-3 Lake Michigan): Chris Bobrowski 12 points; Charlie Olivier 12 points.
TC Central frosh 56
Alpena frosh 22
Traverse City Central: Alec Roeters 15 points; Scotty Goodwin 12 points.
TC St. Francis frosh 56
Grayling frosh 16
Traverse City St. Francis (9-4, 8-1 Lake Michigan): Noah Millward 10 points; Matthew Kane 9 points; Tommy Donahue 8 points.