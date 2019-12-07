HANCOCK — Traverse City Central skated away from Copper Country with a clean sweep.
The Trojans beat Hancock 7-2 Saturday to finish off a perfect hockey weekend in the Upper Peninsula. Central topped Houghton 4-3 Friday evening.
Will Dawson scored two goals and Chris Usiondek had three points for Central.
Nick Sommerfield, Ethan VanderRoest, Usiondek, Drew Swanson and Hunter Folgmann each had single goals, while assists went to Charlie Douglass, Owen Dawson, Usiondek (two), Sommerfield, Seth Lucas (two), Carson Peterson and VanderRoest.
Grant Neuhardt made 24 saves for the win in net.
The Trojans (4-0-1) travel next Saturday to No. 10-ranked Byron Center before facing off with Traverse City West on Dec. 18.
HOCKEY
TC West 3
Grand Haven 2
Traverse City West avenged its regional loss from a year ago and won the Coast Guard Cup in the process, beating Grand Haven 3-2.
TC West: Michael Schermerhorn goal, assist; Erich Springstead 2 goals, assist; Abe Starr assist; Josh Reece assist; Tyler Herzberg 20 saves.
UP NEXT: The Titans (4-1, 1-0 Big North) host Cadillac, Wednesday.
GIRLS HOOPS
Hudsonville 69
TC Central 15
Hudsonville (2-0): Maddie Petrooelje 24 points; Alaina Diaz 16 points.
TC Central (0-2): Sadie Zann 4 points.
Midland Dow 45
Glen Lake 43
Glen Lake fell by one basketball to Midland Dow in the Icebreaker Classic in Ypsilanti.
Glen Lake (1-1): Grace Bradford 14 points, 10 rebounds; Hailey Helling 13 points; Grace Fosmore 9 points; Jessica Robbins 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers host Charlevoix, Wednesday.
Kingsley 65
Buckley 22
Kingsley (1-0): Coral Bott 17 points; Jane Dunlap 12 points, 10 rebounds; Brittany Bowman 11 points, 4 steals, 4 assists; Sidny Hessem 12 points.
Buckley: Shelby Cade 11 points.
UP NEXT: Teh Stags travel Monday to Charlevoix.
Hudsonville 59
TC Central 17
Junior Varsity Score
Hudsonville (2-0): Olivia Dieppa 14 points; Kinsley Hatfield 10 points.
TC Central (0-2): Caroline Kitts 4 points; Kailey Poortenga 4 points.
TC Central frosh 33
Hudsonville frosh 19
TC Central (2-0): Cate Heethuis 11 points; Halli Warner 10 points; Trojans held the Eagles to eight first-half point, a night after Heethuis led the Trojans with 20 in a 40-20 win over Grand Haven.
BOWLING
Elks, Huskies win Baker Tournament; TC Christian boys, girls 2nd
Traverse City Christian’s boys and girls bowling teams each captured second place in the season-opening GNHSBC Baker Tournament at Lucky Jack’s.
The Sabres boys team grabbed the final qualifying spot, finishing in fourth place and then rolling a final-game 181 to fight into the head-to-head matches. The Sabres defeating the top qualifier Glen Lake 353-285, and fell to Elk Rapids 266-279. The boys start conference action next Saturday, taking on the Cadillac JV at 11 a.m. at Lucky Jack’s.
The TC Christian girls squad opened its season with a similar place. The Sabres finished second during qualifying, then won their first head-to-head match over Glen Lake 276-185. The girls came up just a bit short in the championship match, falling to Benzie Central 200-213.
The Sabres start league play next Saturday, taking on TC West at 11 a.m. The TC Christian two JV teams face each other at 8 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.