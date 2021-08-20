TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central soccer opened the year 1-2 at a home quad at the Keystone Soccer Complex.
Central’s win came against Manistee 8-0. It lost to Marquette 2-1 and Boyne City 1-0.
Everest Noyes netted a haul in the win over Manistee. His four goals led the day in scoring, joined by Declan Feeny with a goal, two from Geordie Richmond, and one from Quinn Noyes. Richmond, Everest Noyes, Quinn Noyes, Nate Barbera and Asher Paul each had an assist. Grayson Prince was Manistee’s goalkeeper.
Quinn Noyes also had a goal in the loss to Marquette. Colton Warren saved three.
Warren added four saves in the shutout loss to Boyne City. Phillip Banner scored the goal for the Ramblers, assisted by Derek Word.
Traverse City Central travels to Midland for a game Tuesday.
MORE SOCCER
Olentangy Liberty (Oh.) 2
TC West 1
TC West (0-1-0): Colin Blackport goal; Trey Collins 8 saves.
UP NEXT: TC West at Olentangy Orange (Oh.) Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
East Grand Rapids 1
Elk Rapids 0
Elk Rapids: Jack Spencer 6 saves.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (0-1-0) hosts Petoskey Tuesday.
TC Christian 9
Harbor Springs 2
Traverse City Christian: Liam Donnell goal; Preston Jaworski 2 goals; Seth LaPointe 2 goals, 3 assists; Henry Reineck 3 goals, 2 assists; Monty Warnes goal.
UP NEXT: TC Christian (1-0-0) at Glen Lake.
Boyne City 3
Manistee 1
Boyne City (2-1-0): Nic Santina 2 saves; Amayo Bardeguez-Barrera goal; Joel Carter goal; Derek Word goal, assist; Gabe Pellerito assist.
Marquette 8
Manistee 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee hosts Hart Monday at 6 p.m.
Marquette 8
Boyne City 1
Boyne City (2-1-0): Nic Santina 5 saves; Wailand Smith 5 saves; Kaleb Lloyd goal; Gabe Pellerio assist.
UP NEXT: Boyne City at Marquette Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Buckley 3
Kalkaska 0
Kalkaska: Kayde Dueweke-Gonzales 7 saves.
Kalkaska 6
Reed City 1
Kalkaska: Ben Wednieski goal; Cooper Swikoski 2 goals, assist; Hayden Lance 2 goals; Logan Whiteford goal; Gabe Prieto-Buyze assist; Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales 7 saves.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska (1-1-0) hosts Reed City Monday.
McBain NMC 8
Reed City 1
McBain NMC: Mekhi Harris 2 goals; Trevin Winkle goal, assist; Barrett Bosscher 2 goals, assist.
McBain NMC 4
Buckley 0
McBain NMC: Mekhi Harris goal, 2 assists; Jonas Laser goal, 2 assists; Trevin Winkle goal; Seth VanHaitsma goal.
TC Central JV 3
Marquette JV 1
Traverse City Central JV (1-2): Didier Ramoie goal; Juan Matias goal; Spencer Garber goal; E.J. Maitland assist; Phoenix Heiny 10 saves, PK stop.
Marquette JV 3
TC Central JV 1
Traverse City Central JV (1-2): E.J. Maitland goal; Phoenix Heiny 10 saves, PK stop.
UP NEXT: TC Central JV at Midland JV Tuesday at 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
TC Central wins WMVOA Scholarship tourney
Pool play: TC Central def. Sparta 25-10, 25-17; TC Central def. Allegan 25-8, 25-16; TC Central def. Spring Lake 25-21, 25-7; TC Central def. Wayland 25-22. Bracket play: TC Central def. Pewamo-Westphalia 25-25, 23-25, 15-11; TC Central def. Spring Lake 25-19, 22-25, 15-12.
TC Central: Lauren Richmond 78 assists, 28 digs, 13 aces; Phoebe Humphrey 28 kills, 8 blocks; Kiley Ridenour 22 kills, 34 digs, 3 blocks; Kailey Parks 26 kills, 34 digs, 4 aces; Natalie Bourdo 67 digs, 7 aces, 7 assists.
Manton goes undefeated at Early Bird tourney
Manton def. Forest Area 25-11, 25-15; Manton def. GT Academy 25-11, 25-15; Manton def. Harrison 25-19, 25-15; Manton def. Manton 25-22, 25-19.
Manton stats: Adriana Sackett 17 aces, 11 kills, 3 blocks, 3 assists, 16 digs; Ashley Bredahl 13 aces, 44 assists, 16 digs; Hannah Clark 10 kills, 6 assists; Kailey Fredette 38 digs; Lauren Wilder 10 kills, 16 kills, 5 blocks, 4 assists, 31 digs; Leah Helsel 6 aces, 16 kills, 40 digs; Megan Moffitt 10 aces, 30 kills, 37 assists, 29 digs; Morgan Shepler 2 aces, 24 kills, 12 digs.
TENNIS
Elk Rapids 4
Petoskey 3
Flights: 1S — Christian Bush (ER) beat Charlie Thomas (PET) 1, 1; 2S — Zeke Martin (PET) beat Evan Pike (ER) 1, 2; 3S — Parker Manahan (PET) beat Hope Hoedel (ER) 1, 1; 4S — Henry Seymom (PET) received a forfeit; 1D — Matthew Brown/Jade Taylor (ER) beat Petoskey 2, 2; 2D — Gabby Krakow/Monika Gregorski (ER) beat Ryan Hallman/Joey Blackman (PET) 0, 2; 3D — Mary Gregorski/Ethan Huhn (ER) beat Ethan St. Clair/Jacob Schonack (PET) 1, 1; 4D — Henry Seymom/Sam Seymom (PET) beat James Gorno/Bobby Cutting (ER) 1, 4.
TC St. Francis 7
Hackett 1
St. Francis flights: 1S — Kyle Warnes lost 0, 2; 2S — Tristan Bonani won 0, 0; 3S — Owen Jackson won 1, 0; 4S — Chris Bobrowski won 0, 1; 1D — Cody Richards/Ben Schmude won 0, 1; 2D — Jack Britten/Anthony Spranger won 0, 1; 3D — Charlie King/Derek Berta won 0, 0; 4D — Tommy Puetz/Eli Schmude won 0, 0.