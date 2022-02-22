BAY CITY — Traverse City Central made the long bus trip and came back with a win.
The Trojans opened up regionals with an 8-0 mercy win over the Bay Area Thunder co-op to open its Division 2 district at the Bay County Civic Ice Arena.
TC Central (18-7-1) will head back into northern Michigan and meet the Big North Conference champion Petoskey Northmen at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Gaylord’s Otsego County Sportsplex.
The Trojans are seeking their third-straight trip to the state quarterfinals, which is slated for that same ice rink in Gaylord. TC Central has lost to Marquette in its last two trips.
Owen Dawson had a five-point night with two goals and three assists. Cam Peters and Hunter Folgmann both scored two goals. Laiken Batcha had a goal with three assists, Scott Barnhart scored a goal, Chase Addams had a pair of assists. Koen Burkholder, Tyler Cooper, Elliott VanderRoest and Grant Neuhart all had an assist.
Neuhardt faced eight shots and made eight saves.
The winner of Wednesday’s game meets either Saginaw United/Freeland or Bay City Western in the finals at 1 p.m. Saturday in Bay City.
BOYS HOOPS
Benzie Central 85
Suttons Bay 65
Benzie will win the Northwest Conference outright with a win over Glen Lake, Friday.
Suttons Bay: Hugh Periard 19 points; Sam Vukasovich 10 points; Sean Shananaquet 10 points.
Benzie Central: Jaxon Childers 31; Nate Childers 16 points; Chaz Grundy 11 points; Quinn Zickert 10 points.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay (7-10) hosts Elk Rapids, Wednesday. Benzie Central (16-1, 12-1 Northwest) hosts Traverse City West, Tuesday.
Mancelona 77
Forest Area 16
Mancelona: Gavin Flynn 25 points; Oumar Sy 16 points; Justin Ackler 12 points.
UP NEXT: Mancelona (12-5, 12-1 Ski Valley) hosts Onaway, Wednesday.
GIRLS HOOPS
Buckley 39
Forest Area 37
Buckley: Taylor Matthews season-high 20 points, 12 rebounds; Aiden Harrand 7 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Avery Matthews 6 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Buckley (1-17) hosts Bear Lake, Tuesday.
Benzie Central 45
North Bay 27
Benzie Central: Gloria Stepanovich 11 points, 6 rebounds, 5 blocks; Elise Johnson 10 points, 6 rebounds.
North Bay: Sophia Anderson 10 points; Lillian Brown 6 points.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central (10-8, 8-5 Northwest) at Traverse City West, Tuesday.
Brethren 46
Crossroads 26
Brethren: Halle Richardson 12 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists; Alice Amstutz 2 points, 2 assists, 8 rebounds, 4 steals; Maddy Billar 10 points, 10 rebounds, block; Stella Estes 10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks; Elly Sexton 4 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Brethren (11-5, 10-5 West Michigan-D) at Suttons Bay, Tuesday.
Burt Lake NMCA 63
Alba 14
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Alba (0-12, 0-9 Northern Lakes) plays Boyne Falls in the district quarterfinals at Bellaire, Monday.
Wolverine 45
Boyne Falls 25
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Boyne Falls (3-6) at Alanson, Wednesday.
TC St. Francis JV 39
Lake Lee. SM JV 27
Traverse City St Francis (14-4): Sophie Hardy 16 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals; Adrianna Spranger 10 points, 6 steals, 5 assists, 4 rebounds; Hunter St. Peter 7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists; Sophia Ellalasingham 8 rebounds, 3 points.
