Following a 3-3 start that included two losses in the Big North Conference, Traverse City Central has broken off seven straight victories to move to 10-3 on the year.
The Trojans added to that streak with a 65-55 non-conference victory over Marquette at home on Friday.
Josh Burnham led the way for TCC with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, snagging six rebounds and dishing out three assists. Carson Hall joined Burnham as the only Trojans in double figures with 10 points.
George Goldkuhle added eight points, Carson Briggs eight, Ned Milne six and Kaden Warner with four.
The Trojans will have a week off before travelling to Alpena on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kalkaska 58
Elk Rapids 40
Elk Rapids: Lauren Bingham 17 points.
Kalkaska (4-6): Margaret Stosio 27 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Jordan Disbrow 10 points, 9 rebounds; Violet Porter 10 rebounds, 6 points; Serena Hardy 11 points, 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska at East Jordan, Tuesday.
TC West 46
Petoskey 41
TC West (3-9, 2-3 BNC): Aliah Diehl 15 points; Sara Schermerhorn 11 points.
Petoskey: Kenzie Bromley 13 points; Hayley Flynn 10 points.
UP NEXT: TC West hosts Gaylord, Thursday.
Benzie Central 53
Buckley 35
Benzie Central (5-7): Ellen Bretzke 17 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists; Jenna Cole 17 points, 6 rebounds; Johanna Trevisan 8 points, 5 rebounds in last game before returning to Germany.
Buckley: Shelby Cade 20 points.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central hosts Onekama, Tuesday.
Cadillac 66
Gaylord 23
Cadillac (10-0, 5-0 BNC): Molly Anderson 19 points; Makenna Bryant 15 points; Chesni Birgy 9 points; Joslyn Seeley 8 points.
Gaylord: Savannah Gapinski 10 points.
UP NEXT: Cadillac at McBain, Monday.
Frankfort 68
North Bay 34
Frankfort (6-3, 5-1 NWC): Reagan Thorr 20 points; Emily Loney 22 points; Haley Myers 6 points, 6 assists, 4 steal; Abby Hodge 6 points, 8 rebounds.
North Bay: Paige Kohler 20 points.
UP NEXT: Frankfort hosts Glen Lake, Tuesday.
Glen Lake 63
Onekama 50
Glen Lake (9-2, 6-0 NWC): Grace Bradford 13 points, 9 rebounds, 7 steals; Ruby Hogan 12 points, 5 steals; Karrigan LaCross 8 points, 5 assists, 5 steals; Hailey Helling 7 points; Grace Fosmore 7 points; Emma Corsen 6 points.
Onekama (6-4): Colleen McCarthy 22 points, 10 rebounds, 7 blocks; Sophie Wisniski 9 points; Kaylin Sam 8 points.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake at Frankfort, Tuesday; Onekama at Benzie Central, Tuesday.
Kingsley 72
Leland 42
Kingsley’s Bowman reaches 1,000 career points in win
Kingsley (7-4, 6-1 NWC): Brittany Bowman 16 points (reached 1,000 career points); Coral Bott 11 points; Sidny Hessem 10 points; Maddie Bies 9 points; Miranda Acre 8 points; Aaliyah Reno 8 points.
Leland (7-4, 2-4 NWC): Olivia Lowe 27 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals.
UP NEXT: Kingsley at Buckley, Tuesday; Leland at North Bay, Tuesday.
Gaylord SM 55
Joburg 38
Gaylord St. Mary (8-3, 7-1 SVC): Megan Grusczynski 14 points, 3 rebounds, 6 steals; Kinzie Jeffers 10 points, 4 assists, 5 steals; Bailey Murrell 8 points, 5 rebounds; Macey Bebble 8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Ava Schultz 6 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals; Eliza Handley 7 points.
Joburg: Tara Madej 15 points; Kennedy Johnson 12 points; Cadence Werman 7 points.
Alpena 44
TC Central 39
TC Central (2-9, 2-3 BNC): Carina Stewart 12 points; Jordan Burnham 8 points.
UP NEXT: TC Central at Ludington, Monday.
Boyne City 47
Grayling 18
Boyne City: Katelyn Gabos 10 points; Kari Day 8 points; Jordan Noble 8 points.
Manton 44
McBain 38
Manton (11-1, 7-1 Highland): Jaden Wilder 13 points, 7 steals; Molly Lane 10 points, 10 rebounds; Abby Shepler 10 points; Abby Brown 9 points, 7 steals.
UP NEXT: Manton hosts Evart, Wednesday.
Bellaire 49
Inland Lakes 18
Bellaire (11-0, 8-0 SVC): Emersyn Koepke 8 points, 3 assists, 5 steals; Noel Mann 7 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Teegan Dawson 7 points, 4 steals; Libby Derrer 6 points, 4 rebounds, 5 steals.
Inland Lakes: Olivia Monthei 9 points.
UP NEXT: Bellaire at Central Lake, Tuesday.
TC Central JV 31
Alpena JV 27
TCC JV (5-6): Grace Maitland 11 points.
Petoskey JV 30
TC West JV 25
TCW JV: Mia Hisem 4 points; Amelia Blume 4 points; Ainslee Hewitt 4 points.
TC West frosh 35
Petoskey frosh 14
TCW frosh: Lydia Heymes 9 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ellsworth 56
Boyne Falls 27
Boyne Falls (6-3): Tyler Gellis 16 points.
Ellsworth: Ethan Tornga 18 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals; Kelan Pletcher 17 points; Jamal Cebulski 10 points, 4 steals, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: Boyne Falls at Alanson, Tuesday.
McBain 50
Manton 47
Manton (7-2, 6-1 Highland): Kaleb Moore 17 points; Isaac Raden 11 points; Jacob Haun 7 points.
UP NEXT: Manton hosts Evart, Tuesday.
Manistee CC 62
Mason Co. E 39
Manistee CC: Kyle Mikolajczak 25 points; Mateo Barnett 13 points; Blake Johnson 11 points.
TC Christian 61
Charleton Heston 49
TC Christian: Brock Broderick 25 points; Elijah Mleko 22 points (all in second half), 14 rebounds; Cole Wierda 7 points, 6 rebounds; Simeon Popa 10 rebounds.
Charlevoix 58
Harbor Springs 45
Charlevoix (7-2, 4-1 LMC): Jacob Mueller 28 points; Evan Solomon 14 points.
UP NEXT: Charlevoix hosts Grayling, Tuesday.
Baldwin 67
Bear Lake 41
Bear Lake (2-6, 2-6 WMD): Ty Babinec 14 points, 7 steals; Jake Griffiths 10 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Bear Lake hosts Frankfort, Monday.
Elk Rapids 72
Kalkaska 31
Elk Rapids (4-3, 4-1 LMC): Marlin Starkey 11 points, 5 rebounds; Josh Lavely 10 points, 8 rebounds.
Kalkaska: Ben Fitch 9 points; Nate Blasko 7 points.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids hosts TC St. Francis, Tuesday.
TC Central frosh 42
Marquette frosh 31
TCC frosh: Brayden Halliday 13 points; Miles Smith 9 points; Landon Miller 6 points.
UP NEXT: TCC frosh at Alpena, Friday.
ICE HOCKEY
TC Central 5
Gaylord 3
TC Central (14-2-2, 6-0 BNC): Nick Sommerfield goal; Hunter Folgmann assist, goal; Owen Dawson assist; Ethan VanderRoest 2 goals; Carson Peters goal, assist; Will Dawson assist; Charlie Douglass assist; Seth Lucas assist; Chris Usiondek assist; Grant Neuhardt 15 saves.
Gaylord: Nate Kleinsorge goal; Ian Busch goal; Sam Gorno goal.
UP NEXT: TC Central vs. TC West for McCullough Cup at Howe, Wednesday.
