TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Tritons won all but one event in a home swim dual Thursday evening with Gaylord at Easling Pool.
The Tritons, a three-school co-op with West Senior High, Central and St. Francis, won the meet 136-43.
Traverse City Central junior Avery Bills picked up wins in the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.89), the 500-yard freestyle (5:41.79). She also joined winning relay teams in the 200-yard freestyle (1:52.91) and in the 400-yard freestyle (4:18.34).
Camryn Crosby had individual wins in the 100-yard butterfly (1:05.46) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:08.23). Ella Provins also took a pair of wins in the 100-yard freestyle (1:01.36) and 50-yard freestyle (28.25). Kira Adams won the 200-yard intermediate medley with a time of 2:30.20.
Tritons diver Giovanna Piombo won her event with a score of 158.95. Teammates Charlise Carlson came in second with a score of 156.15 and Kate Barnum took third with a 142.80.
All swimming for top-three times in various events were Kayla Macnowski, Amelia Naperala, Mally Ulatowski, Kendall Kaberle, Hannah Lantz, Erin Hagerty and Amelia Ackerson.
Gaylord's Rowan Dobrzelewski swam for the best time in the 100 backstroke by more than five seconds, winning with a time of 1:15.30. She also took second in the 100 butterfly (1:11.89). Grace Dipzinski came in third of the 100 back with a time of 1:34.08. Kylie Hella took third in the 500 freestyle (7:00.52).
The Blue Devils came in second in two relay races. In the 200 medley Makenzie Elenz, Dipzinski, Dobrzelewski and Hella swam for a time of 2:11.82. In the 400 freestyle Hella, Kaylee Berkshire, Elenz and Dobrzelewski swam for a time of 4:45.89.
The Tritons host Ludington next Thursday.
SOCCER
TC West 5
Petoskey 2
TC West: Colin Blackport 2 goals; Josh Hirschenberger goal, assist; Noah Dorsch goal; Ben Schramski goal; Caleb Nowak assist; Keegan Smith assist; Trae Collins 7 saves.
UP NEXT: TC West (3-2-2, 1-0 Big North) hosts Cadillac Tuesday.
TC Central 4
Alpena 0
Shots on goal 10-5 TC Central.
TC Central: Everest Noyes 3 goals, assist; Parker Waskiewicz goal, assist; Declan Feeny assist; Colton Warren 4 saves; Austin Sill 1 save.
UP NEXT: TC Central (5-2-1, 1-0 Big North) at Gaylord Tuesday.
Gaylord 5
Cadillac 1
Cadillac: Alex King goal; Elliot Lavigne 8 saves.
UP NEXT: Cadillac (0-2-2, 0-1 Big North) at Midland Saturday.
Boyne City 7
Kalkaska 0
Boyne City: Nic Santina shutout; Austin Mercer goal, assist; Derek Word 4 goals, assist; Joel Carter assist; Kaleb Lloyd goal; Amayo Bardeguez-Barrera assist; Matt Soate goal; Phillip Banner 2 assists.
Kalkaska: Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales 17 saves; Cooper Swikoski 7 saves (2 PK saves).
UP NEXT: Kalkaska (3-6-0, 0-2 Lake Michigan) hosts Harbor Springs Monday.
McBain NMC 4
Cheboygan 1
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Mekhi Harris 2 goals; Trevin Winkle 2 assists; Seth VanHaitsma goal, assist; Barrett Bosscher goal.
UP NEXT: McBain NMC (8-0) hosts Pine River Monday.
Charlevoix 2
Grayling 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Grayling (4-4, 1-1 Lake Michigan) at Elk Rapids Monday; Charlevoix (4-3, 1-1 Lake Michigan) hosts Boyne City Monday.
TC Central JV 3
Alpena JV 2
TC Central JV: Laiken Batcha goal; Spencer Garber goal; Luca Santoro goal; EJ Maitland assist; Phoenix Henry 7 saves.
UP NEXT: TC Central JV (2-4) at Gaylord JV Tuesday.
Petoskey JV 2
TC West JV 0
No stats reported.
VOLLEYBALL
Kingsley 3
Buckley 0
Kingsley won 25-4, 25-17, 25-10.
Kingsley: Angel Zoulek 8 kills, 3 blocks; Chloe Morgan 5 kills; Paityn VanPelt 19 assists, 4 aces; Coral Bott 3 kill, 10 digs; Lexie Sattler 7 digs, 1 ace; Grace Lewis 2 kills, 5 aces; Bridgette Sabourin 2 kills, 5 digs, 4 aces.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (10-3, 1-0 Northwest) competes in the TC Central tournament Saturday.
Onekama 3
Leland 0
Onekama won 28-26, 25-13, 25-22.
Leland: Kenzy Sluiter 5 kills; Lexi Luce 18 assists, 9 digs; Maeve Sweeney 2 aces, 3 kills, 14 digs; Olive Ryder 4 kills, 12 digs; Olivia Boquette 2 aces, 20 digs; Skylar Wiesen 9 digs.
UP NEXT: Leland at Benzie Central Tuesday.
Bellaire 3
Mancelona 2
Bellaire won 25-19, 15-25, 21-21, 25-11, 15-10.
Bellaire: Charlie Boyce 2 aces, 8 kills, 21 digs; Alison Cartwright 2 aces, 6 kills, 21 digs, 2 blocks; Carsyn Fischer 4 kills, 8 assists, 9 digs; Bella Huffman 8 aces, 7 assists, 9 digs; Gillian Lovett 3 aces, 4 kills, 7 assists, 17 digs; Jacey Somers 5 aces, 17 kills, 27 digs, 4 blocks.
UP NEXT: Bellaire (2-8, 2-1 Ski Valley) at Forest Area Tuesday.
Glen Lake 3
Benzie Central 0
Glen Lake won 25-16, 25-7, 25-17.
Glen Lake: Betty Beck 23 assists; Grace Bradford 12 kills; Maddy Bradford 7 kills; Skyler Buffalini, Ella Sheffer 100 percent serving; Team served 87 percent.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (2-11, 1-0 Northwest) at TC Central Saturday.
North Bay 3
Frankfort 0
North Bay def Frankfort 25-18, 25-12, 25-15.
North Bay: Naaji Anderson 1 kill, 3 digs, 6 aces, 2 blocks; Laila Vang 6 kills, 13 digs; Lillian Brown 4 kills, 11 digs, 4 aces; Marissa Kohler 1 kill, 6 digs, 2 aces, 8 assists.
UP NEXT: North Bay (2-8, 1-0 Northwest) at TC Central tournament Saturday.
Manton splits Roscommon tri
Manton def. LeRoy Pine River 25-19, 25-16; Roscommon def. Manton 25-22, 22-25, 17-15.
Manton: Adrianna Sackett 3 aces, 2 kills, 6 digs; Ashley Bredahl 1 ace, 29 assists, 9 digs; Hannah Clark 5 kills, Kailey Fredette 17 digs; Lauren Wilder 1 ace, 6 kills, 11 digs; Leah Helsel 3 aces, 6 kills, 17 digs; Megan Moffit 3 aces, 19 kills, 9 assists, 17 digs; Morgan Shepler 1 ace, 7 kills, 12 digs.
UP NEXT: Manton hosts a tournament Saturday.
East Jordan 3
Kalkaska 0
East Jordan won 25-19, 25-18, 25-18.
East Jordan: Elliona Leaman 17 assists, 7 digs, 1 ace; Evelyn Diller 5 kills, 5 digs; Kyleigh McDuffie 15 digs, 3 aces; Skylar Barnett 1 ace, 3 kills; Sophie Snyder 8 kills, 2 solo blocks, 2 block assists; Lindsey Cross 4 assists, 3 kills, 3 block assists; Katey Black 1 ace, 4 digs; Kylie Skrocki 2 aces, 9 assists, 17 kills, 3 block assists; Rhyen Olsen 11 digs; Emma Richards 4 digs; Anna Richards 2 assists, 5 kills, 2 digs.
UP NEXT: East Jordan (5-7, 1-0 Lake Michigan) at Grayling.
CROSS COUNTRY
Leanna Wolf Greers Invite at Ludington
Girls team scores: 1. Hart 18; 2. Ludington 48; 3. Kingsley 93; 4. Manistee 129; 5. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 131; 6. Montague 144; 7. Reed City 161; 8. Mason Co. Central 208; 9. Pentwater 265.
Kingsley girls results: 10. Lauren Wooer 21:21; 18. Kelsey Saxton 22:23; 21. Isabell Peltier 22:51; 26. Sayla Bender 23:14.8; 27. Grace Hillier 23:14.9; 28. Kaylee Schelich 23:26.
Boys team scores: 1. Hart 18; 2. Reed City 76; 3. Manistee 104; 4. North Muskegon 110; 5. Ludington 122; 6. Mason Co. Central 132; 7. Kingsley 190; 8. Pentwater 197; 9. Evart 239.
Kingsley boys results: 22. Braxton Zenner 19:32; 30. Winston Pelloski 20:09; 50. Matthew Cross 21:38; 53. Logan Fance 22:18; 54. Noah Mayer 22:34.
FOOTBALL
Ogemaw Hts. JV 7
TC St. Francis JV 6
Traverse City St. Francis: 30-yard TD pass from Mason Daciuk to Isaac Kerr.
UP NEXT: St. Francis (1-2) hosts Glen Lake JV at St. Elizabeth next Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
TC Central JV 29
Gaylord JV 8
No stats reported.
TC Central frosh 12
Gaylord frosh 8
No stats reported.
