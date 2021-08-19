THOMPSONVILLE — Brighton won this year’s Lober Classic on Thursday at Crystal Mountain Resort, the first major golf tournament of the fall that drew teams in from all over the state.
The Bulldogs’ carded 673 over 36 holes was the best in the 26-team tournament field. Olivia Hemila of Troy Athens was the individual low medalist with a 6-under 138 (66-72).
Ainslee Hewitt, of Traverse City West, tied for 11th overall with a 168 (90-78). Sydney Rademacher from Traverse City Central took 24th with a 178 (90-88).
Traverse City Central golf coach Lois McManus thanked the resort for allowing the teams to play there. Last fall the tournament was still held despite the status of some sports being in limbo, but many teams didn’t travel or stay at the resort. Because of that only eight teams competed.
“This is the first big tournament for all the teams in the state of Michigan,” McManus said.
TC Central Lober Classic
Wednesday and Thursday at Crystal Mountain Resort.
Division 1: 1. Brighton 673; 2. Troy Athens 682; 3. Stoney Creek 730.
Division 2: 1. Farmington Mercy 708; 2. Port Huron North 720; 3. Fenton 780.
Division 3-4: 1. Grand Rapids South Christian 692; 2. Freeland 749; 3. Flint Powers 756.
Traverse City Central counters (10th overall): Team score 740; Sydney Rademacher 178; Addison Balentine 180; Grace Maitland 181; Evelyn Nowicki 201.
Traverse City West counters (12th overall): Team score 752; Ainslee Hewitt 168; Ava Krueger 184; Maya Wilson 197; Hattie Holmes 203.
Petoskey counters (15th overall): Laura Pawlik 192; Marley Spence 193; Aubrey Williams 193; Sara Hasse 227.
Cadillac counters (19th overall): Carmen Dahlstrom 201; Grace Drabik 210; Avery Meyer 217; Onalee Wallis 221.
TENNIS
St. Francis tennis wins G.R. South Christian quad
Team scores: TC St. Francis 16, NorthPointe Christian 15, West Christian 5, South Christian 5.
TCSF flights: 1S — Grand Hedley 0-3 (def. vs. SC) (def. vs. WC) (def. vs. NPC); 2S — Tristan Bonanni 3-0 (0, 0 vs. SC) (0, 0 vs. WC) (3, 1 vs. NPC); 3S — Owen Jackson 3-0 (0, 0 vs. SC) (0, DNF vs. WC) (0, 0 vs. NPC); 4S – Chris Bobrowski 3-0 (DNF vs. SC), (0, 0 vs. WC) (0, 2 vs. NPC); 1D — Cody Richards/Ben Schmude 3-0 (1, 1 vs. SC) (0, 0 vs. WC) (3, 2 vs. NPC); 2D — Jack Britten/Anthony Spranger 2-1 (0, 1 vs. SC) (0, DNF vs. WC) (def. 4, 7-6 (9) vs. NPC); 3D — Charlie King/Derek Berta 3-0 (2, DNF vs. SC) (0, 2 vs. WC) (4, 5-7 (10-4) vs. NPC); Tommy Puetz/ Eli Schmude 3-0 (4, 1 vs. SC) (0, 2 vs WC) (2, 7-6 (4) vs. NPC).
Traverse City Central JV wins double duel
TC Central JV 6
Elk Rapids 2
Flights: 1S — Christian Bush (ER) def. Cooper Ribel (TCC) 3, 2; 2S — Brody Ribel (TCC) def. Evan Pike 0, 1; 3S — Ben Brewer (TCC) def. Hope Hoedel 0, 2 (ER); 4S — Finn Llore-Fisher (TCC) def. Robby Doherty 0, 0; 1D — Caden Kowal/Sam Goloci-Sandin (TCC) def. Matthew Brown/Jack Taylor (ER); 2D — Cam Lane/Derek Swanson (TCC) def. Gabby Krakow/Monika Gregorski (ER); 3D — Ethen Huhn/Mary Gregorski (ER) def. Lander Coonrod/Riley White (ER); 4D — Asher Petersen/Oliver Schrock (TCC) def. James Gorno/Bobby Cutting (ER).
TC Central JV 7
TC St. Francis JV 1
Flights: 1S — Cooper Ribel (TCC) def. Kyle Warnes (TCSF) 4-6, 6-1 (10-2); 2S — Brody Ribel (TCC) beat Phillip Harris (TCSF) 3, 3; 3S — David Ansley (TCSF) beat Ben Brewer (TCC) 1, 4; 4S — Finn Llore-Fisher received a forfeit; 1D — Caden Kowal/Sam Galoci-Sandin (TCC) beat Max King/Carson Poole (TCSF) 1, 2; 2D — Derek Swanson/Cam Lane (TCC) beat Billy Roesmer/Shane Schaub (TCSF) 2, 1; 3D — Riley White/Lander Coonrod (TCC) def. TCSF 0, 0; 4D — Oliver Schrock/Asher Petersen received a forfeit.