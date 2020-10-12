TRAVERSE CITY — Monday's Big North Conference Championship may have served as a bit of a preview for what's to come this weekend.
Traverse City West won the Traverse City Central Invitational with a team score of 333 in a tournament that featured eight teams — seven of which qualified for the state finals as a team and one that had an individual qualify.
West also took home the Big North Conference title, with TC Central finishing conference runner-up. The Titans finished with 35 points on the season and the Trojans had 26. Petoskey and Cadillac tied for third with 18, Alpena finished fifth with seven.
Monday's tournament scores were doubled for sake of the conference's season standings. The BNC plays five rounds and assesses points based on a team's finish at them, the largest number of points awarded to the team that finishes first.
West's Anci Dy was medalist in the meet, shooting 5-under 66 at the par-71 Traverse City Country Club. She also led the All-Big North Conference first team with an average score of 68.4 over six rounds. Ava Warren, Ainslee Hewitt and Ava Krueger joined Dy with first-team honors.
Central's Grace Maitland and Alpena's Kennedy Ellis rounded out first team.
The state finals begin Friday at Michigan State University's Forest Akers Golf Course in East Lansing. Division 1 plays on the East course and Division 2 on the West course.
TC Central Invitational team scores: 1. TC West 333; 2. Montague 346; 3. TC Central 375; 5. Cheboygan 391; 6. Cadillac 395; 7. Petoskey 397; 8. Alpena 445.
TC West scores: 1. Anci Dy 66; T-5. Ava Warren 87; T-7. Hattie Holmes 89; 10. Ava Krueger 91; Ainslee Hewitt 96; Grace Hawley 98.
TC Central: T-5. Grace Maitland 87; Sydney Rademacher 94; Kennedy Clark 94; Addi Balentine 100; Sierra Butcha 103; Ally McKardel 133.
TC Central JV Invitational team scores: 1. TC West 423; 2. TC Central 444; 3. Cadillac 455.
TC West JV individual scores: 1. Maya Wilson 91; 2. Lilly Boals 106; 4. Ella Whiting 107; Bella Busch 119; Charliese Erickson 121; Sadie VanLandschoot 126.
TC Central JV: 2. Evie Nowicki 106; 8. Kathryn Windholz 114; 9. Sarah Ream 115; 5. Lauren Metzke 109; Adele Hilton 124; Rachel Pascoe 129.
BNC all-conference first team: 1. Anci Dy, TCW, 68.4; 2. Ava Warren, TCW, 85.5; 3. Grace Maitland, TCC, 86.4; 4. Ainslee Hewitt, TCW, 89.4; 5. Ava Krueger, TCW, 89.6; 6. Kennedy Ellis, Alpena, 89.8.
BNC all-conference second team: 1. Madi Drabik, Cadillac, 90.6; 2. Hattie Holmes, TCW, 92.2; 3. Sidney Rademacher, TCC, 92.4; T-4. Laura Pawick, Petoskey, 94.8; T-4. Aubrey William, Petoskey, 94.8; 6. Maeli Coveyou, Petoskey, 95.4.
SOCCER
TC West 3
Petoskey 2
Traverse City West clinched its 11 straight Big North Conference championship with a 3-2 win over Petoskey.
TCW: Kaden Ales 2 goals; Tony Gallegos goal; Josh Hirschenberger 2 assists; Blade Kalbfleisch 3 saves.
UP NEXT: TC West (17-1-2, 9-0-1 BNC) at Saginaw Heritage/Midland Dow in districts.
TC Central 6
Alpena 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: TC Central (11-3-3, 6-3-1 BNC) travels to Midland for the first round of districts.
Glen Lake 2
Leland 0
Glen Lake: Bryhn Fisher goal; Henry Plumstead goal, assist; Jacob Dezelski assist; Tucker Brown shutout, 9 saves; Parker McHugh and Jackson Zywicki defended.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (13-4-1, 7-2 NWC) hosts Charlevoix 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in districts.
TC West JV 6
Petoskey JV 0
TC West: Scored 105 goals this season and gave up 5.
TC West JV finishes season 14-0.
TC Central JV 4
Alpena JV 0
TC Central: Ethan Garber two goals; Declan Feeney goal; Koen Burkholder goal, assist; Alexander Parker assist; Quaid Brooke 9 saves.
TC Central JV finishes its season 4-8-2 (4-4-2 BNC).
VOLLEYBALL
Lake Leelanau SM 3
GT Academy 1
St. Mary def. GT Academy 25-21, 12-25, 25-18, 25-22.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Kaelyn Dunham 6 kills, 2 blocks, 8 digs; Sarah Bunek 11 aces, 5 digs, 2 kills; Genevieve Bramer 7 aces, 14 digs, 7 kills; Violeta Serrano 10 assists, 11 digs.
GT Academy: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: St. Mary (8-11, 4-8 varsity) hosts Buckley Friday.
Joburg 3
Forest Area 0
Joburg def. Forest Area 25-15, 25-6, 25-17.
Forest Area: Macey Turner 1 kill, 6 digs; Gracie Kimball 10 digs; Madison Morey 1 ace, 9 assists, 2 digs; Emily Norkowski ace, 4 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs; Briana Kniss ace, 3 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Anna Durfee 2 kills, 2 digs; Trinity Nelson 2 assists; Jersey Patton ace.
Johannesburg-Lewiston: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Forest Area travels to Central Lake Tuesday.
