MIDLAND — Both Traverse City West and Central were slated to play district soccer games Tuesday in Midland.
Traverse City West got its game in, but Traverse City Central had to turn around after a positive COVID-19 test at the high school canceled all sports through Thursday.
Central head coach Mark Fiegel said he hopes the game can be rescheduled, but "it looks like we're at the mercy of the Health Department now."
West defeated Midland Dow 2-1 Tuesday, while Central had just reached Midland when the news broke and had to head back home without playing its district semifinal.
Gavin Michael scored both goals in the win over Dow (10-6-1), which advanced last Thursday with a 2-1 shootout win over Saginaw Heritage.
Kaden Ales and Colin Blackport picked up assists and Blade Kalbfleisch made three saves.
TC West (18-1-2) moves on the district final, which gets hosted by the winner of TC Central (11-3-3) and Midland (8-3-4). That game is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m., pending when TC Central can play again.
As of Tuesday night, Central's result against Midland was "postponed," not a forfeit. Trojans athletic director Zac Stevenson said he'll be working on a reschedule date Wednesday.
MORE SOCCER
Cadillac 2
Gaylord 1
Cadillac scored a pair of second-half goals to rally back from a 1-0 halftime deficit.
Cadillac (7-5-3): Bryan Farley goal; Alex King goal; Brady McLaurin assist; Ben Kohler assist; Elliot Lavigne 11 saves.
Gaylord: Garrett Duncan goal.
UP NEXT: Petoskey hosts district final at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Glen Lake 5
North Bay 1
Glen Lake (15-4-1): Henry Plumstead 3 goals, assist; Bryhn Fisher goal; Fischer Alonzi goal; Cooper Bufalini 2 assists; Ashton Roush assist; Dylan Cundiff assist; Tucker Brown 7 saves.
North Bay: No details reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers host Leland in the district final, 4 p.m. Thursday.
Leland 1
Buckley 0
Leland: JJ Popp goal; Wyatt Sirrine assist; Gavin Miller 4 saves (13th shutout).
Buckley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Comets play in Thursday's 4 p.m. district final at Glen Lake.
Petoskey 5
Mt. Pleasant 0
Petoskey: No details reported.
UP NEXT: Petoskey hosts district final at 1 p.m. Saturday.
TENNIS
No. 1 Singles finals moved up a day
The individual singles state finals moved up from Thursday to Wednesday in order to avoid potential weather conflicts.
Traverse City St. Francis' Charlie Schmude is the area's only representative in the four finals, which selected the top eight No. 1 singles players from each division.
Schmude's Division 4 bracket starts play at 9:30 a.m. at Portland.
Schmude, seeded sixth, plays third-seeded Anthony Wright of Comstock Park in the first of four rounds.
VOLLEYBALL
Kingsley 3
Buckley 0
Kingsley def. Buckley 25-9, 25-16, 25-10 to clinch Northwest Conference title outright on Senior Night.
Kingsley (24-7, 7-0 Northwest): Tori McIntosh 4 kills 3 digs; Abby Arnold 4 kills, 2 blocks; Olivia Esman 4 kills, 2 aces; Alayna Heiler 20 assists, 2 aces; Hattie Raska 2 digs, 1 ace; Miranda McPherson 2 kills.
Buckley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Stags travel Tuesday to Reed City.
Leland 3
Onekama 0
Leland def. Onekama 25-13, 25-10, 25-16.
Leland (15-10, 6-1 Northwest): Alexis Luce 14 assists, 4 aces, 3 digs; Daylen Ray 2 blocks, 2 digs; Emory Fouch 3 kills; Jana Molby 10 assists; Jennifer Estrada 2 kills; Kayla Korson 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 block; Makenzy Sluiter 1 kill, 1 dig; Mia Osorio 12 digs, 1 ace; Olivia Lowe 7 digs, 9 kills; Sarah Elwell 3 blocks, 5 kills; Skylar Wiersen 1 kill, 1 dig; Tatum Kareck 2 blocks, 3 digs, 5 aces, 2 kills.
Onekama: Kristen Bonecutter 5 kills; Sophie Wisniski 4 kills; Mairin McCarthy 2 blocks, 3 kills.
UP NEXT: The Comets host Benzie Central and TC Christian at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
North Bay 3
Frankfort 0
North Bay (10-6, 4-4 Northwest): Sophie Stowe 23 digs, 23 assists, 8 kills; Laila Vang 25 digs, 3 kills; Lillian Brown 3 aces, 6 digs, 11 kills; Mady Ingwersen 16 digs, 1 assist, 2 kills; Emily Reynolds 4 aces, 9 digs, 4 kills.
Frankfort: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: North Bay hosts Forest Area and TC Christian, Thursday.
Glen Lake 3
Benzie Central 2
Glen Lake def. Benzie Central 21-25, 25-19, 25-10, 23-25, 15-7.
Glen Lake: Emilee Bellant 21 digs, 3 assists; Sydney Dykstra 11 kills, 5 aces, 4 assists, 7 digs; Grace Bradford 23 kills, 49 assists, 5 aces, 7 digs; Paige Flores 2 blocks, 4 aces, 2 assists, 4 kills, 4 digs; Skyler Bufalini 4 digs, 11 kills, 4 assists, 4 aces, 2 blocks; Maddie Bradford 12 kills, 4 assists, 1 block; Hailey Helling 13 digs, 19 kills, 3 assists, 2 aces, 1 block; Ella Sheffer 9 aces.
Benzie Central: No stats reported.
TC St. Francis 3
Harbor Springs 1
TC St. Francis def. Harbor Springs 25-13, 25-10, 25-10.
TC St. Francis (21-8-1): Alexis Ochab 4 aces, 4 kills; Hannah Sidorowicz 5 aces, 31 assists; Lexi Coger 9 digs, 4 aces; Kaylin Poole 12 kills, 3 aces; Campbell Domres 8 kills, 1 ace; Allie Shepherd 6 digs; Maggie Jarema 4 kills, 2 blocks.
JV: TCSF won 25-13, 25-10, 15-4.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators host Kalkaska, Tuesday.
Elk Rapids 3
Boyne City 0
Elk Rapids def. Boyne City 25-22, 25-21, 25-19.
Elk Rapids (10-10-2, 5-2 Lake Michigan): Nevada Molby 10 kills, 3 blocks; Lili Hoberg 9 kills, 18 digs, 5 aces; Logan Reasoner 6 kills, 6 aces; Ryleigh Yocom 6 kills, 16 digs; Grace Mischel 2 aces, 18 digs; Emma Gilbert 5 kills, 16 digs, 2 aces; Katie Henderson 3 kills, 11 digs, 38 assists.
Boyne City: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks travel Monday to Mancelona.
GT Academy 3
Bear Lake 1
Grand Traverse Academy def. Bear Lake 20-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17.
GTA: Michaila Kinney 12 kills, 27 digs, 7 aces; Norah Vanwingerden 14 assists, 7 digs, 6 aces; Morgan Smith 14 digs, 11 aces.
Joburg 3
Bellaire 0
Johannesburg-Lewiston def. Bellaire 25-12, 25-16, 25-22 to wrap up the Ski Valley Conference championship.
Joburg (26-8): Delaney Hogle 19 digs, 1 ace; Emily Crandell 8 digs; Jayden Marlatt 12 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces; Jamie Burke 8 aces, 8 kills, 12 digs; Kylie Sietman 3 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Autumn Vermilya 19 digs, 24 assists, 1 block; Grace Baragrey 4 kills; Tara Madej 6 kills, 3 aces, 5 digs, 3 blocks.
Bellaire (14-9-2, 5-3 Ski Valley): Noel Mann 2 aces, 17 digs; Laney Goowin 16 assists; Katie Decker 4 kills, 7 digs; Kendall Fischer 4 kills; Jacey Somers 9 kills, 1 ace; Emersyn Koepke 21 digs.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals host a tri meet with Alcona and Inland Lakes, Tuesday; the Eagles host Kalkaska, Tuesday.
Manton 3
Evart 0
Manton def. Evart 25-22, 25-8, 25-15.
Manton: Ashley Bredahl 2 aces, 11 digs; Autumn Sackett 1 ace, 3 digs; Aysia Taylor 6 aces, 4 kills, 28 assists, 5 digs Billie Brickheimer 3 kills, 1 block, 1 assist Brylie Greter 4 digs Hannah Clark 1 kill, 1 dig Kailey Fredette 4 digs Lauren Wilder 1 ace, 3 kills, 11 digs Leah Helsel 6 kills, 15 digs Megan Moffit 1 ace, 18 kills, 1 block, 12 digs Morgan Shepler 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 block, 7 digs Taryn Regnerus 2 digs.
UP NEXT: The Rangers travel Thursday to Pine River.
Pellston 3
Central Lake 1
Pellston def. Central Lake 25-12, 22-25, 25-14, 25-13.
Central Lake: No stats reported.
Pellston: Jordyn Daily 20 kills; Grace Morse 20 kills.
MONDAY'S PREP
SAILING
State Sailing championship on Lake St. Clair
Traverse City Central’s Noah Robitshek won a state champion in laser standard rig fleet.
TC Central placed 4th in double handed regatta on Saturday, TC West finished 14th and TC St. Francis 15th.
Central’s Lucas Rodenroth took 6th in the radial class laser championship. St. Francis’ Luke Adams placed 7th, Simon Hegg finished 8th and Abigail Paul 9th.
SOCCER
TC Christian 6
Grayling 0
The Traverse City Christian Sabres are a game away from shutting out districts.
The Sabres earned a 6-0 win over Grayling in Monday’s district semifinal at the Keystone Soccer Complex, advancing to a district final against Elk Rapids Wednesday.
Henry Reineck scored four goals, and Luke Montney and Preston Jaworski each scored a goal. Marcus Rystak, the Sabres captain, had three assists, while Reineck added one.
TC Christian gave up five goals in their season-opening game to Glen Lake, but allowed just that many against all other opponents in 19 games since.
“We’ve really improved, we keep developing, that’s the key,” first-year head coach Roy Montney said. “We just keep moving forward.”
Two of those five goals, however, were against the Sabres next opponent.
Elk Rapids beat Cheboygan 7-0 Monday night, setting up a neutral-site district final at Boyne Mountain Soccer Complex. The Sabres lost to Elk Rapids 2-0 earlier this season.
Montney called the Elks a good team, but he thinks his team absolutely has a shot.
“Can we control? Yes,” Montney said. “If we play our game, it’s going to be a very good game, no question about that.”
Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Elk Rapids 7
Cheboygan 0
Elk Rapids: Mason Travis 2 goals, assist; Preston Ball goal, 2 assists; Landon Knight goal; Terran Peterson goal; Spencer Ball goal; Avery Kellogg 2 assists; Mark Meade goal; Alex Smith assist. Jack Spencer 1 save; Zak Bolde 2 saves.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (16-2-4) vs. TC Christian (16-2-2) at Boyne Mountain Soccer Complex at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Kingsley 2
Sault Ste. Marie 0
Kingsley def. Sault Ste. Marie 25-16, 25-19.
Petoskey 2
Petoskey 1
Petoskey def. Kingsley 25-16, 18-25, 26-24.
Kingsley 2
Elk Rapids 0
Kingsley def. Elk Rapids 25-20, 25-18.
Kingsley: Coral Bott 14 kills, 41 digs, 3 aces; Tori McIntosh 18 kills, 28 digs, 7 aces; Alayna Heiler 4 kills, 4 blocks, 53 assists, 26 digs; Olivia Esman 11 kills, 7 blocks; Lexi Sattler 44 digs, 3 aces; Abby Arnold 8 kills, 3 blocks; Hattie Raska 17 digs, 5 aces; Miranda McPherson 6 kills, 6 blocks.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (23-7, 6-0 LMC) hosts Buckley, Tuesday. A win for the Stags wins the LMC outright.
CROSS COUNTRY
Division 3 pre-regionals at Benzie Central
Boys team scores: 1. Benzie Central 47; 2. McBain 49; 3. Leroy Pine River 60; 4. Manton 86; 5. Lake City 151; 6. Harrison 166; 7. Evart 171.
Benzie boys results: 1. Hunter Jones 14:56; 3. Wesley VanPoortfliet 16:26; 10. Craig Seger 17:10; 14. Michael Musgrave 17:24; 19. Lewis Alpers 17:57; 24. Dade Allen 18:43; 27. Josh Adams 18:57.
Manton boys results: 2. Noah Morrow 16:18; 13. Johnathon Traxler 17:23; 19. Nolan Moffit 18:03; 25. Logan Patrick 18:46; 26. Dominick Priest 18:52; 32. Dillon Traxler 19:38; 34. Alex Wilds 20:05.
Girls team scores: 1. Benzie Central 26; 2. McBain 43; 3. Manton 73; 4. Leroy Pine River 112; 5. Farwell 155; 6. Lake City 161; 7. Evart 168.
Benzie girls results: 2. Cierra Guay 19:12; 3. Mylie Kelly 19:36; 5. Madison Teichman 19:49; 7. Hayley Van Wagoner 20:04; 9. Ellen Bretzke 20:29; 12. Ella Gaylord 21:11; 17. Cecile Mallon 21:42.
Manton girls results: 4. Molly Harding 19:43; 10. Chloe Colton 21:00.2; 11. Madison Morris 21:00.7; 23. Hadley Saylor 22:53; 25. Morgan Howell 23:05; 29. Samantha Powers 23:37; 33. Emily Harding 24:09.
Division 2 pre-regional at Benzie Central
Boys team scores: 1. Petoskey 25; 2. Whitehall 76; 3. Cadillac 84; 4. Gaylord 85; 5. Ludington 138; 6. Cheboygan 180; 7. Kingsley 181; 8. Ogemaw Heights.
Petoskey boys results: 3. Cooper Rokop 16:38; 4. Dylan Odenbach 16:39; 5. Gavin Dyer 16:56; 6. Shane Izzard 16:58; 7. Brady Odenbach 16:58; 10. Reese Marvin 17:15; 11. Tommy Farley 17:19.
Cadillac boys results: 8. Nolan Nixon 17:01; 14. Carson Carlington 17:51; 15. Jackson Hilt 17:52; 23. Logan Boolman 18:21; 24. Brayden Oberhaus 18:26; 31. Gavin Phillips 18:33; 38. Michael Gottleber 19:14.
Gaylord boys results: 12. Kade Dalson 17:14; 16. Owen Palmer 17:54; 17. Seth Johnson 18:07; 18. Ty Pichan 18:09; 22. Logan Ames 18:18; 29. Zack Olund 18:31; 36. Ryan Matelski 18:58.
Kingsley boys results: 28. Winston Pelloski 18:29; 33. Kaden Kolarik 18:40; 35. Brandon Stock 18:52; 39. Braxton Zenner 19:26; 46. Thomas Carlyon 20:20; 49. Matthew Cross 21:21.
Girls team scores: 1. Petoskey 22; 2. Cadillac 40; 3. Whitehall 112; 4. Ogemaw Heights 130; 5. Kingsley 135; 6. Gaylord 152; 7. Ludington 159; 8. Cheboygan 229.
Petoskey girls results: 1. Emma Squires 17:59; 3. Cambrie Smith 18:21; 5. Sarah Liederbach 18:38; 6. Noel Vanderwall 18:52; 7. Caroline Farley 19:18; 12. CamBrie Corey 19:41; 13. Paige Harris 19:42.
Cadillac girls results: 2. Kendall Schopieray 18:12; 4. Chloie Musta 18:23; 9. Gwen Phillips 19:26; 11. Eleanor Cool 19:40; 14. Marisa Mazza 19:42.5; 15. Heather Eller 19:42.7; 20. Oakley Mickelson 20:23.
Kingsley girls results: 18. Lauren Wooer 20:17; 26. Kelsey Saxton 20:50; 27. Mary Webb 21:03; 30. Kaylee Schelich 21:07; 34. Kelly Huis 21:38; 36. Grace Kolarik 21:54; 38. Morisa Schelich 21:58.
Gaylord results: 21. Makena McVannel 20:29; 22. Elise Book 20:33; 28. Lucy Johnson 21:04; 33. Saturia Daykin 21:38; 48. Jordana Marchlewski 24:19; 51. Lully Palmer 25:28.
