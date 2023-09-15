GRAND RAPIDS — The ninth-ranked Traverse City West girls cross country team made quite a statement Friday, winning the Ottawa Hills Invitational in Grand Rapids.
The Titans took first place with a combined score of 113, besting runner-up Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central by just six points.
"I'm super proud of them," TC West head coach Diane Goss said. "They ran really well in nice, tight packs, which is what we've been working on for the first few weeks of the season."
West's sophomore tandem of Abby Viet and Reese Smith took 16th and 17th, respectively, with times of 19:29.11 and 19:29.66. Freshman Tessa Mascari was 24th at 19:42.53 followed by junior Alyssa Fouchey in 27th at 19:52.08 and senior Ava King in 29th at 20:04.73 to round out the Titans' top-five scorers.
The Traverse City Central girls, who are ranked 11th by Michigan Cross Country, finished fifth with 156 points in the Session 2 Varsity race. The Trojans actually had the area's top two finishers as Ella Kirkwood took fifth in 18:56 and Alexis Ball was sixth at 19:06.11.
On the boys side of the Session 2 Varsity, the Trojans finished sixth overall with 143 points as Forest Hills Central completely dominated with just 55 points to take home first place.
Zack Truszkowski led TC Central with a sixth-place finish of his own, finishing in 16:14.59. Fellow Trojan Caleb Keller was 17th with a 16:28.84, and freshman Luke Byland was 32nd with a 16:53.76.
In the Session 1 Varsity race, Traverse City St. Francis finished fifth overall in both the boys and girls divisions as Grand Rapids Christian won both team titles. Benzie Central finished 12th and Lake City was 15th in both divisions.
Benzie's Mylie Kelly and St. Francis' Betsy Skendzel each nabbed top-10 finishes as Kelly finished fifth with an 18:29.19 and Skendzel was sixth with an 18:34.36.
Top performers on the boys side included St. Francis's Leo Swager, who finished 10th at 16:16.01, and Tucker Krumm, who was 23rd at 16:51.5.
FOOTBALL
Grand Blanc 43
TC West 7
UP NEXT: The Titans (1-3) host Midland Dow on Friday.
Kingsley 64
Boyne City 13
Kingsley: Eli Graves 12 carries, 205 yards, 9-yard TD run, 52-yard TD run, 75-yard TD run, 34-yard TD run, 67-yard TD catch from Gavyn Merchant, 2PAT; Merchant 2-yard TD run, 9 tackles; Jon Pearson 68-yard TD run, 9 tackles; Max Goethals 55-yard INT TD, 13 tackles; Caleb Bott 28-yard FUM REC TD; Bode Bielas 3 2PATs; Evan Trafford 2 XPs; Alex Figueroa 2 sacks.
Boyne City: Tyler Lockman 1-yard TD run; Owen Hewitt 15-yard TD run.
UP NEXT: The Stags (3-1) welcome Traverse City St. Francis on Friday. The Ramblers (2-2) travel to Ogemaw Heights on Friday.
Frankfort 55
Joburg 0
Frankfort: Carter Kerby 10 completions, 241 yards, 3 TDs, 26-yard rushing TD; Fletcher Anderson 70-yard TD catch, 80-yard punt-return TD, 66 yards rushing, 2 TDs, 13 tackles; Emmerson Farmer 6 catches, 124 yards, 32-yard TD, 11-yard TD, Tristin Griffin 70-yard punt-return TD; Ty Beeman 10 tackles; Owen Mills 8 tackles, Nolan Clouse 8 tackles; Bryce Plesha INT.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (4-0) host Harbor Springs on Friday. The Cardinals (2-2) welcome Sault Ste. Marie Korah Collegiate on Saturday.
Cadillac 53
Alpena 23
UP NEXT: The Vikings (3-1) host Gaylord on Friday.
Benzie Central 48
Tawas 21
Benzie Central: Dan Wallington 10/13 passing, 177 yards, TD; Tyrone Brouillet 8 carries, 50 yards, 3 TDs, 2 catches, 40 yards, 83-yard kick return TD; Teegan Chicky 57-yard TD catch; Michael Pfeiffer 7 tackles; Fin Smith 7 tackles; Grayson Converse 4 tackles, 1 sack.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (2-2) welcome Charlevoix on Friday.
Charlevoix 50
East Jordan 6
Charlevoix: Brady Jess 5/7 passing, 43 yards, 27-yard TD pass, 25-yard TD run; Logan Wadkins 8 rushes, 132 yards, 2 TDs (34, 45 yards); Henry Herzog 16 rushes, 82 yards, 1-yard TD run; Hudson Vollmer 8-yard TD run; Owen Waha 27-yard TD catch; Landon Swanson 8-yard TD run, 8 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 assists, 1 sack.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (3-1) head to Benzie Central on Friday. The Red Devils (3-1) travel to Glen Lake on Friday.
Gaylord 9
Petoskey 0
Gaylord: Connor Byram FG; Russell Hush 13 carries, 107 yards, 57-yard TD run; Ty Bensinger 28 carries, 140 yards; Caleb Aungst 54-yard INT.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (4-0) travel to Cadillac on Friday. The Northmen (2-2) host Alpena on Friday.
Mancelona 12
Harbor Springs 0
Mancelona: Ryan Naumcheff 17 carries, 209 yards, 28-yard TD run, 55-yard TD run; Tavin Morgan 13 carries, 85 yards.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen (2-2) head to Elk Rapids on Friday. The Rams (0-4) travel to Frankfort on Friday.
Lake City 22
Manton 6
Manton: Leon Barber 125 yards rushing; Kaleb Musselman INT RET TD, 6 tackles; Connor Garno 8 tackles; Luke Lyndsey 8 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (2-2) travel to Beal City on Friday. The Rangers (0-4) head to Evart on Friday.
Manistee 38
Muskegon OV 12
UP NEXT: The Mariners (4-0) host Whitehall on Friday.
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Gaylord SM 58
Bellaire 0
Gaylord St. Mary: Daniel Jacobson 8 completions, 141 yards, 3 TDs, 33 yards rushing, 2 TDs; Brett Koscielniak 2 rushes, 33 yards; Dillion Croff 3 carries, 52 yards, TD; Sam Jacobson 3 catches, 36 yards, TD; JT Greenier 52-yard TD catch; Rylan Matelski 42-yard TD catch; Sean Udell 6 carries, 41 yards, TD; Eli Major 4 carries, 29 yards, TD.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (3-1) head to Onaway on Friday. The Eagles (1-3) travel to Central Lake on Friday.
Mesick 34
Brethren 8
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (2-2) travel to Pellston on Friday. The Bobcats (2-2) host Bear Lake on Friday.
St. Ignace 30
Inland Lakes 28
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (3-1) travel to Munising on Friday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Gaylord's Berkshire wins MSU Spartan Invitational
EAST LANSING — Katie Berkshire ran a 19:09.5 to win the Bronze Division individual title at Friday's Michigan State University Spartan Invitational at Forest Akers.
Berkshire was three seconds ahead of runner-up Ezgi Kurt from Alama to take the championship in one of the biggest cross country races in the state that saw nearly 300 competitors in the girls race alone. The Blue Devils finished 15th overall, and Cadillac was seventh.
The Vikings' Brooklynn Brown finished 19th in the Bronze Division race with a 20:43. On the boys side, Cadillac's Nolan Nixon earned a top-20 finish, taking 17th place with a 16:43.2.
BOYS SOCCER
Leland 1
TC Christian 1
Leland: Max Waldrup 1 goal; Jimmy D. Alpi 2 saves.
Traverse City Christian: James Thuente 1 goal; Liam Donnell 1 assist.
UP NEXT: The Comets (6-3-1) host Benzie Central on Monday. The Sabres (2-5-3) head to Elk Rapids on Tuesday.
Skeels Christian 4
Harbor Light 0
UP NEXT: The Swordsmen (5-2-1) travel to Skeels Christian on Sept. 26.
VOLLEYBALL
Harbor Light splits home tri
Harbor Light def. Burt Lake NMC 25-16, 25-21; lost to Boyne Falls 15-25, 24-26.
Harbor Light: Molly Ogden 26 assists, 17 digs; Anne Chamberlin 28 digs, 7 kills, 100% serving; Anna Zielinski 22 digs, 11 kills; Ava Kenwabikise 8 aces, 7 kills; Charlotte Gagnon 24 digs.
UP NEXT: Harbor Light travels to Maplewood on Monday.
