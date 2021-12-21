TRAVERSE CITY — Rene LaFreniere said his goal was a 3-1 record before the holiday break.
The Sabres achieved that Monday with a 61-45 win over Suttons Bay on their home court. Brock Broderick led with 29 points.
LaFreniere commended the rebounding efforts of Ryan Sweetapple and sophomore Jonah Mleko for playing well off the bench.
Hugh Periard led Suttons Bay with 14 points.
Traverse City Christian (3-1) plays at Buckley, Jan. 4.
Suttons Bay (1-3) hosts Onekama, Jan. 7.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Charlevoix 53
Royal Oak Shrine 37
Charlevoix: Evan Solomon 26 points, 4-4 at line; Caleb Stuck 15 points, hit 3 3-pointers; Max Ostrum 4 points; Jack Gaffney 4 points.
Royal Oak Shrine: Jeff Andrus 17 points, hit 4 3-pointers; Aaron Smith 10 points.
UP NEXT: Charlevoix (2-2) hosts Glen Lake, Jan. 4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kingsley 48
Charlevoix 17
Kingsley: Coral Bott 10 points, 4 steals; Hannah Grahn 8 points; Chris Whims 6 points.
Charlevoix: Abby Wright 10 points; Taylor Petrosky 10 points.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (4-2) hosts Cadillac, Jan. 4.
Mancelona 54
Fairview 22
Mancelona: Whitney Meyer 17 points; Ella Jones 10 points; Amelia Spires 9 points.
UP NEXT: Mancelona (1-4) at Inland Lakes, Jan. 5.
HOCKEY
Bay Reps 5
Gaylord 2
Bay Reps: Thomas Boynton-Fisher 2 goals; Zander Griffore goal, 2 assists; Grant Lucas goal; Riley Pierce goal; Aaron Ackerson 3 assists; Tyeson Griffore assist; Jagger Smith assist; Gabe Classens assist; Drew Hardy assist; Mack Barnhard 13 saves.
UP NEXT: The Bay Reps (6-4-1) host Traverse City West, Monday.
BOYS BOWLING
Bellaire 19
Grayling 11
Bellaire: Brady Hoogerhyde 199; Matthew Lapardo-Lovett 148-144; Preston Worden 154; Nik Shumaker 149.
Grayling: Tom Helsel 211; Bryce Malcolm 172; Camren Hulburt 159-154.
UP NEXT: Bellaire (4-0) is off until Jan. 5 at St. Ignace.