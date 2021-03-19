TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Central Trojans fell in their penultimate regular-season game.
TC Central lost to Ludington 41-37 Thursday night.
The Trojans (10-3) won the Big North Conference boys basketball title at an undefeated 9-0 clip. All of the three losses came against non-conference opponents.
Ludington finished third in the Lakes 8 conference at 10-5 and 5-3 in league play behind Muskegon Orchard View and Muskegon Western Michigan Christian.
Josh Burnham led the Trojans with 10 points, followed by Carson Briggs with six points and Anthony Ribel with five.
TC Central travel to Hudsonville Saturday before earning a first-round bye in districts. It plays the winner of Gaylord and Petoskey on Thursday to advance to the district final.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kingsley 52
Onekama 28
Kingsley (9-5, 9-4 Northwest): Beau LaTulip 17 points, 5 assists, 4 steals; Gage Hessem 7 points, 4 rebounds; Thomas Bartelmay 6 points; Will Whims 6 points; Evan Douglass 6 points.
Onekama: John Burtch 12, 2 rebounds; Adam Domres 7 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Kingsley meets the winner of Kalkaska and Grayling in the district semifinal at Boyne City, Thursday.
Suttons Bay 55
Buckley 51
Buckley (5-11, 2-10 Northwest): Jackson Kulawiak 16 points; Tyler Milarch 11 points.
Suttons Bay (5-4, 4-3 Northwest): Sean Wilson 12 points; Kendrick Defoe 10 points; Cameron Alberts 10 points.
UP NEXT: Buckley hosts TC Christian, Friday; Suttons Bay at Frankfort, Friday.
Glen Lake 56
Leland 51
Glen Lake (12-3, 11-2): Luke Hazelton 24 points; Finn Hogan 11 points.
Leland (7-7, 5-7 Northwest): Jayden Holston 14 points; Gavin Miller 9 points, 9 rebounds; JJ Popp 8 points.
UP NEXT: Leland at Onekama, Friday.
Ellsworth 70
Harbor Light 19
Ellsworth (13-1, 12-0 Northern Lakes): Jaeger Griswold 20 points, 10 rebounds, 5 blocks; Kelan Pletcher 16 points; Brayden Steenwyk 12 points, 10 rebounds; Jacob Jenuwine 11 points.
UP NEXT: Ellsworth travels to Bellaire for districts Wednesday.
Alba 66
Vanderbilt 28
Alba (3-10): Dylan Acevedo 16 points, 4 assists, 4 steals; Chris Grody 18 points; Brock Bootz 17 points, 15 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Alba travels to Bellaire for districts Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Frankfort 59
Benzie Central 43
Frankfort (9-4, 7-4 Northwest): Reagan Thorr 19 points, 11 rebounds; Grace Wolfe 13 points; Tara Townsend 12 points; Madii Clouse 8 points, 3 assists.
Benzie Central (8-7, 7-5 Northwest): Gloria Stepanovich 16 points, 10 rebounds; Ellen Bretzke 14 points, 11 rebounds; Elise Johnson 8 points, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central hosts Manistee, Friday.
Kingsley 44
Onekama 34
Kingsley (7-8, 6-6 Northwest): Morisa Schleich 6 points, 5 steals, 5 rebounds; Hannah Grahn 10 points, 7 rebounds; Grace Kolarik 10 points, 6 rebounds; Maddy Johns 12 points, 8 rebounds.
Onekama: Sara Bromley 10 points.
UP NEXT: Kingsley hosts Manistee in the first round of districts Monday.
Glen Lake 73
Leland 30
Glen Lake (15-0, 12-0 in the Northwest Conference): Grace Bradford 14 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals; Ruby Hogan 13 points, 3 assists, 3 steals; Maddie Bradford 11 points, 5 rebounds; Jessica Robbins 9 points, 5 assists, 6 steals; Emma Korsen 9 points; Grace Fosmore 8 points.
Leland: Maeve Sweeney 11 points.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake's game Friday with Cadillac was cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns.
Manistee CC 42
Crossroads 29
Manistee Catholic Central (6-6, 4-4 West Michigan D): Grace Kidd 13 points; Kaylyn Johnson 10 points; Leah Stickney 8 points.
UP NEXT: Manistee Catholic Central plays Mesick in districts Monday at Brethren.
Lake City 50
Standish-Sterling 46
Lake City (11-1): Olivia Bellows 18 points; Mackenzie Bisballe 8 points, 8 rebounds; Mariah Jackson 6 points.
UP NEXT: Lake City plays winner of Houghton Lake and Manton, Wednesday in McBain.
Ellsworth 51
Harbor Light 21
Ellsworth (9-2, 8-1 Northern Lakes): Judy Veldboom 18 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals; Alexis Danforth 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists; Celia Dhillon 11 points.
Harbor Light: Laney Jakeway 9 points.
UP NEXT: Ellsworth at Mackinaw City, Saturday.
Grayling JV 44
TC St. Francis JV 22
TC St. Francis JV (7-6) : Emily Jozwiak 8 points; Julia Bohrer 5 points; Lindsay Witkoski 5 points.