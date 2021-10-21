TRAVERSE CITY — A little mojo and momentum can go a long way when the regular season is winding down and playoff action is right around the corner.
The Traverse City Central volleyball team got a nice dose of both with a three-set sweep of Big North Conference foe Gaylord at home Wednesday. The Trojans (27-15-1, 5-4 BNC) used solid play and limited their errors on the way to a 25-13, 25-10, 25-10 victory.
“We played at a good pace,” Central head coach Jen Wright said. “We maintained a rhythm that was good for us, and that puts us in a really good place heading into the end of the season and through the playoffs.”
Wright said her crew is playing with “high energy.”
“That’s what we need to succeed,” she said.
Elyse Heffner led the Trojans in kills with nine, followed closely behind by Kailey Parks with eight. Heffner and Parks each had two digs, and Parks also had an ace.
Lauren Richmond sparked Central with a team-high five aces and also had 17 assists to go with five digs. Kiley Ridenour, Lily Briggs and Sophia Hagerty all had two aces. Ridenour also had two assists and two digs as well as an ace. Briggs chipped in with four digs, and Hagerty had six assists. Natalie Bourdo had eight assists.
Parks, Ridenour, Bourdo and Lyndsey Hart were all perfect on service.
“We’re becoming more balanced as a team as the season goes on,” Wright said. “We have multiple kids who can be really big factors for us. Our setters are doing a good job of finding our hitters when they’re on and need to be fed.”
Central next travels to Leland for the annual ABCD quad Monday. The Trojans will square off against the host Comets as well as Traverse City St. Francis and Kingsley. Central wraps up regular-season play with Alpena next Wednesday before beginning the district tournament Nov. 3.
VOLLEYBALL
TC St. Francis 3
Kalkaska 0
Traverse City St. Francis def. Kalkaska 25-13, 25-22, 25-23.
TC St. Francis: Campbell Domres 17 kills, 7 aces; Gwyneth Bramer 8 kills; Garnet Mullet 6 kills; Maggie Jarema 6 kills, 2 blocks; Alexis Ochab 3 kills; Avery Nance 39 assists.
UP NEXT: St. Francis (13-15-4, 5-1 Lake Michigan) travels to Elk Rapids on Thursday.
TC Christian 3
Mesick 0
Traverse City Christian def. Mesick 25-18, 25-18, 25-19.
TC Christian: Emma Mirabelli 29 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces, 3 blocks; Ava Wendel 10 kills, 7 digs, 1 block, 3 assists; Julianna Brower 2 kills, 7 digs, 1 ace, 2 blocks, 34 assists; Rebecca Burch 2 kills, 7 digs, 1 ace, 2 assists.
UP NEXT: TC Christian (33-4-5) plays in the Leland Invitational on Saturday
Petoskey 3
Alpena 1
Petoskey def. Alpena 23-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-18.
Petoskey: Faith Bailey 13 kills; Brynn Younker 13 kills; Kaitlyn Wodek 11 kills, 4 blocks; Olivia DeGroot 33 assists.
Gaylord JV 3
TC Central JV 0
Gaylord JV def. Traverse City Central JV 26-24, 16-25; 19-25.
TC Central: Roxy McClellan 13 digs, 3 aces; Irena Briggs 4 digs, 5 assists, 4 aces; Caroline Henkel 4 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces; Rylee Ellison 4 digs, 1 ace.
UP NEXT: TC Central travels to Alpena next Wednesday.