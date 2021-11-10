GAYLORD — Emily Baumann loves what she sees out of her Traverse City West volleyball team, right now.
The Titans continued to make quick work of their opponents this postseason, knocking off Bay City Central in straight sets — 25-20, 25-5, 25-19 — Tuesday night.
“When we decide that we’re going to go all out and be aggressive and intense, we are all on and all together at the same time,” Baumann said. “If somebody wasn’t playing awesome, they tried to pick her up. That is a huge turning point for us. It was awesome to see them like that, tonight.”
West cruised to a district championship over Petoskey last Friday, and they hope to pick up some more hardware Thursday when they take on Davison. The Titans played Davison earlier this season and lost, but Baumann said that was before her team figured out how to play together.
“We did not have a good flow on the team when we played them before,” she said. “Now, we’re just flowing better together. It will be fun to see how they match up this time.”
The chemistry the Titans have working now could be the difference this time around.
“If you cannot work well together on the court because you are not communicating, you will fall flat every time — especially in volleyball,” Baumann said. “We have such an older group of girls, and they all are seeing their season nearing the end — no matter what they do. They want to finish this season strong.”
Becky Lane (14 kills, seven digs), Sara Schermerhorn (27 assists, six digs), Makenna Ebling (five kills, four digs), Alaina Mikowski (five kills), Jenna Flick (six aces), Ally Jo McKenna (13 digs) and Madison Neu (four kills) all starred for the Titans in the victory.
VOLLEYBALL
Snowbirds grounded at regional semi
Gaylord St. Mary hung in there with Midland Calvary Baptist, playing essentially half its normal team and a completely new lineup, but eventually bowed out of the Division 4 regional semifinal Tuesday in straight sets, 25-20, 25-15, 25-20.
The Snowbirds (14-13-2) learned over the weekend that four varsity players — including three starters — wouldn’t play in the semifinal at Buckley because of COVID-19 contact tracing.
That left the Snowbirds with only six players eligible. Bailey Murrell and Emma Glasby also sat out because of injuries sustained last week that could endanger the start of their basketball seasons.
St. Mary had already submitted its postseason roster to the Michigan High School Athletic Association, and head coach Pat Schultz said because of that the team wasn’t able to add any other junior varsity players that weren’t already on the roster.
Normal starters Ava Schultz, Sydney Grusczynski and Marilyn Harbin player alongside Clover Hamilton, who was called up from JV about a month ago, defensive specialist Sydney Oliver and the team’s lone JV call-up, Lexi Smith.
“We had six left and an hour practice (Monday) night to figure out where they needed to be,” Pat Schultz said. “We had a JV girl out there whose first game on varsity happened to be in a regional, so you can imagine what a big stage that was for her. I think she showed herself very well.”
Midland Calvary moves on to face No. 5-ranked Traverse City Christian in the Thursday regional final.
Elk Rapids 3
Charlevoix 0
Elk Rapids def. Charlevoix 25-23, 25-22, 25-18.
Elk Rapids: Bri Roberts 11 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks, 16 digs; Logan Reasoner 11 kills, 2 blocks, 6 digs; Nevada Molby 8 kills, 6 blocks; Emma Gilbert 5 kills, 8 digs; Ava Knight 3 kills, 12 digs; Alena LaPointe 15 digs; Grace Mischel 34 digs; Ryleigh Yocom 21 digs, 43 assists.
UP NEXT: The Elks (26-18-5) play in the Division 3 regional championship game against Calumet at 6 p.m. Thursday in St. Ignace.
Cadillac 3
Sault Ste. Marie 0
Cadillac def. Sault Ste. Marie 25-7, 25-15, 25-11.
Cadillac: Renee Brines 35 assists, 5 digs, 4 blocks, 2 aces; Joslyn Seeley 8 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Julia Jezak 11 digs, 3 assists, 2 aces; Mady Smith 9 digs, 4 kills, 2 aces; Carissa Musta 12 kills, 2 blocks; Caliey Massersang 7 kills, 2 blocks; Kenzie Johns 3 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Macey McKeever 6 digs, 2 aces.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (41-11-1) play in the Division 2 regional title match against Alma at 7 p.m. Thursday at Alma High School.