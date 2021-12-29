GRAND HAVEN — Northern Michigan took one of three games the first day of the Grand Haven’s Lake Michigan Cup holiday showcase.
Traverse City West beat Muskegon Heights 63-60 in the first game of the tournament. The Titans were tied with the Buccaneers at halftime 35-35 and trailed by a basket with just over a minute to play. Ian Robertson netted the go-ahead 3-pointer to take the lead.
Josh Hirschenberger led the Titans with 14 points, Garett Schuler scored 13 and Jon O’Connor had 12.
TC West (2-3) plays the hosting Grand Haven Buccaneers at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Grand Haven 65
TC St. Francis 52
Grand Haven led 25-33 at halftime before Traverse City St. Francis started the third quarter on a 6-0 run to come within a basket. The Gladiators came within six points late in the fourth quarter before Grand Haven pulled away.
The Buccaneers came into the game ranked No. 13 in Michigan by the Detroit Free Press.
“We battled for four quarters against one of the top teams in the state,” Gladiators coach Sean Finnegan said. “We didn’t shoot the ball very well and had some bad rotations defensively, as we are still getting guys into he right spots, but I’m very proud of our effort and toughness.”
Wyatt Nausadis scored 27 points in the loss. John Hagelstein neared a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Adam Gerberding had eight points.
UP NEXT: Traverse City St. Francis (2-1) plays Spring Lake at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Spring Lake 52
Petoskey 40
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (2-2) plays Muskegon Heights at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
TC West JV 55
Musk Heights JV 27
Traverse City West JV (5-0): Gunner Canty 17 points; Clinton Gillespie 8; Winslow Robinson 7.