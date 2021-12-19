TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West beat the team that ended its season last year.
The Titans avenged an exit in last year’s district semifinals and beat Marquette 51-32 at home Saturday afternoon for their first win of the season.
“Got that monkey off our back,” West coach Doug Baumann joked.
Marquette (0-2) will head back over the Mackinac Bridge with a pair of losses to TC Central and TC West for its only games played this season. Its season opener last Friday at Petoskey was rescheduled.
Marquette started off well, leading the Titans 8-0 after a pregame technical foul was assessed to the Traverse City West bench. The visitors led at the end of the first quarter, 18-14.
Soon the Titans’ defense flipped the script. They held Marquette to just a basket and a pair of free throws in the second quarter and 10 points for the rest of the second half.
“Called a timeout. Got them going, and they brought their energy,” Baumann said. “They’re really understanding and buying into our defense and it’s been successful for us.”
Meanwhile, West’s offense started to click. Jonathon O’Connor scored 14 points, 12 of which came after the first quarter. Will Gaston netted 13 and Josh Hirschenberger scored 11. Ben Habers scored nine, all in the first half. The Titans sank 19-of-26 free throws as a team.
Jonas Bicik was Marquette’s leading scorer with 13 points.
“We did just as good of a job (defensively) against Bloomfield Hills on Friday,” Baumann said. “Today, we made baskets. That was the difference.”
The Titans are running a new offense under Baumann, a structured set, which differs from the open post previously used by Sanders Frye.
“More importantly, our defense is creating our offense,” Baumann said. “That’s the biggest asset of the reason why we need to have an aggressive defense and a solid defensive front. That’s what creates our offensive opportunities.”
Next up for West (1-3) is Muskegon Heights at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Grand Haven’s Lakeshore Cup tournament. After the holiday break, the Titans take a trip to Midland Jan. 4 before their conference opener against Gaylord at home, Jan. 7.
It’s likely not the only time this season Marquette will face a Traverse City-area team, as it has drawn a district that’s included all five Big North opponents for many years.
Nine months ago, Marquette ended the Titans’ COVID-shortened season in the same gym it played at Saturday, a 57-48 win en route to the school’s fourth regional final, the first in nearly two decades.
MSHS graduates three leading seniors from that team: Kam Karp, who’s now playing basketball and football for Northern Michigan University; Ty Lotterman, who signed with Alma to also dual sport in basketball and football; and Lincoln Sager.
Marquette coach Brad Nelson estimated those three to have been 95 percent of the team’s scoring last year.
“We kind of looked at these two games as more of scrimmages for us, just to see where we’re at and use it as a barometer to see where we need to get better at,” Nelson said. “Clearly based on the outcomes of these two games, we’re going to find stuff to get better at.”
Marquette travels to Negaunee, Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Elk Rapids 60
Charlevoix 26
Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest 18 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (3-1, 2-0 Lake Michigan) at Mason County Eastern, Jan. 5.
Lk Leelanau SM 47
Rudyard 45
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Kyla Barnowski 10 points; Zoe Korson 9 points; Leah Fleis 8 points, 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Lake Leelanau St. Mary (4-0) at Saginaw Lutheran, Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rudyard 83
Lk Leelanau SM 63
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Shawn Bramer 14 points, 4 rebounds; Matthew Kohler 4 points, 4 rebounds; August Schaub 16 points; Dylan Barnowski 23 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: Lake Leelanau St. Mary (2-2) at Flat Rock, Dec. 29.
TC West JV 50
Marquette JV 29
Traverse City West JV: Gunnar Canty 16 points; Quinten Gillespie 12 points.
HOCKEY
Alpena 3 (OT)
TC Central 2
The Trojans led 2-0 at the end of the first and second periods before Alpena scored 4:30 into the third period. The Wildcats tied the game with 1:49 left in regulation and scored the game-winner with 3:57 left in overtime.
Traverse City Central: Chase Adams goal, Luke VanderRoest assist, Koen Burkholder assist; Burkholder goal, VanderRoest assist, Drew Zrimec assist.
UP NEXT: Traverse City Central (4-2-1, 1-1-1 Big North) hosts Caledonia, Dec. 27 in the Scott Miller Memorial tournament.
Byron Center 4
Bay Reps 1
Bay Reps: Drew hardy goal; Thomas Boynton-Fisher assist; Garrett Hathaway 29 saves.
UP NEXT: Bay Reps (5-4-1) at Gaylord, Monday.
Tawas 8
Lakeshore Badgers 0
UP NEXT: The Lakeshore Badgers (2-5), a large co-op of schools between Ludington and Manistee, travel to Big Rapids, Wednesday.
WRESTLING
Kingsley runner-up at Joe Loren Invite
Saturday at Remus Chippewa Hills
Kingsley: 112 — 5th. Evan Trafford 3-1; 125 — 3rd. Jon Pearson 3-1; 130 — Consolation winner: Cameron Dundas 3-1; 135 — 5th. Isaac Grahn 3-1; 135 — 2nd. Justin Grahn 3-1; 160 — 2nd. Kyan Fessenden 3-1; 171 — 4th. Kaden Patterson 2-2; 189 — 2nd. Samuel Goethals 3-1; 215 — 6th. Lukas Bogart 2-2; 285 — 3rd. Zach Taylor 3-1; 285 — 5th. Ray VanDyke 3-1.
Traverse City West: 103 — 8th. Alex Reynolds; 145 — 6th. Jon Palmer; 215 — 8th. Kyle McCrumb; 285 — 7th. Brady Vaughan.
Boyne City: 125 — 1st. Tim Bowman; 130 — 2nd. Jordan McBee; 152 — 8. Lydia Krauss; 171 — 1st. Jacob Bush.
Benzie Central: 119 — 7th. Conner Wenkel; 135 — 4th. Owen Cruden; 140 — 4th. Jacob Gillson, 5th. Landen Pangborn; 145 — Consolation winner: Dalton Gettings; 152 — 5th. Cael Katt; 160 — 6th. Tyrone Brouillet; 215 — Consolation winner: Parker Rinehart.
Traverse City West hosts its holiday tournament, Thursday.
Grayling Individual Invitational
Kingsley: 125 — 6th. Reily Rector 2-3; 130 — 4th. Tyler Unterbrink 2-2; 189 — 6th. Garrett Martz 1-3.
Wilmoth 1st at Marquette
Traverse City St. Francis: 112 — 5th. Tyler Sheeran; 135 — 2nd. Joe Schaub; 160 — 1st. Gavin Wilmoth.
