MARQUETTE — For the third season in a row, Traverse City Central and Traverse City West will meet in volleyball districts.
West knocked out Marquette on the road 3-0 (25-12, 25-13, 27-25) on the first day of districts, Monday night. The win sets up a rematch of last year’s district semifinal Wednesday at Traverse City Central.
Marquette and West were tied at 20-20 in the third set when the Titans emerged from a timeout to comeback and take the win in extra points 27-25, completing the sweep.
“We played with high energy and together. It was a great night for Titan volleyball,” Titans coach Emily Baumann said.
Becky Lane scored on 13 kills, seven aces and logged nine digs. Makenna Ebling had 12 kills and 10 digs. Ali McKenna aced two and paced the back row to lead in digs with 13. Senior setter Sara Schermerhorn assisted on 29 points and finished with nine digs.
The Titans won the last two meetings with the Trojans in four sets, though West dropped the first set in each match.
Wednesday’s crosstown playoff match is set for 6 p.m. in Central’s gym.
DIVISION 1
Petoskey 3
Gaylord 0
Petoskey won 26-24, 25-17, 25-13.
UP NEXT: Petoskey hosts Alpena in the district semifinals Wednesday. The team that wins will play the winner of Traverse City Central and Traverse City West on Friday.
DIVISION 2
Cadillac 3
Boyne City 0
Cadillac def. Boyne City 25-15, 25-7, 25-14.
Cadillac: Renee Brines 26 assists, 8 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Joslyn Seeley 7 kills, 4 aces, 5 digs; Mady Smith 4 aces, 3 digs, 3 kills; Carissa Musta 8 kills, 4 blocks; Julia Jezak 18 digs; Caliey Masserang 8 kills.
Boyne City: Grace Dawson 3 kills, 2 aces, 8 digs; Morgan Deming 2 kills, 4 blocks; Bella Cosier 7 digs, 12 serve receptions; Ava Tarsi 7 assists, 11 digs; Keni Ciesielski 2 blocks; Maggie Seaver 5 digs, 5 serve receptions.
UP NEXT: Cadillac (38-11-1) plays Ludington in the district semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Manistee. Boyne City’s season ends at 32-13-1.
Kingsley 3
Manistee 0
Kingsley def. Manistee 25-15, 25-17, 25-20.
Kingsley stats: Angel Zoulek 9 kills, 1 block; Chloe Morgan 4 kills; Coral Bott 2 kills, 3 digs, 8 aces; Grace Lewis 3 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces; Paityn VanPelt 15 assists, 2 kills, 6 aces.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (35-11-1) plays Kalkaska in the district semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Manistee.
DIVISION 3
Joburg-Lewiston 3
St. Ignace 0
Johannesburg-Lewiston beat St. Ignace 25-20, 25-16, 25-18.
UP NEXT: Joburg plays Harbor Springs at East Jordan’s district at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
McBain 3
Pine River 0
McBain def. LeRoy Pine River 25-18, 25-16, 25-15.
UP NEXT: McBain moves on to face Manton in the second round of districts Tuesday.
DIVISION 4
Lake Leelanau SM 3
Frankfort 0
St. Mary def. Frankfort 25-18, 25-19, 25-21.
UP NEXT: Lake Leelanau St. Mary plays North Bay in Leland’s district at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Mesick 3
Buckley 1
Mesick def. Buckley 25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 25-14.
Mesick stats: Kelsey Quiggin 1 ace, 20 kills, 21 digs; Lexi Abraham 5 aces, 28 assists, 3 kills, 15 digs; Shannon Spencer 10 blocks, 5 kills; Kayle Carson 1 ace, 17 digs; Grace Hawk 1 ace, 13 digs.
UP NEXT: Mesick vs. McBain Northern Michigan Christian at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Forest Area.