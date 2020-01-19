TRAVERSE CITY — The Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference was in action this past Saturday at Lucky Jacks.
Trough mid-January, three teams remain undefeated. Both its girls and boys teams for Traverse City West sit atop their divisions on a 5-0 clip. Cadillac’s boys team is tied with TC West with an undefeated 5-0 record as well. For Division III/IV, the Elk Rapids boys team and the Traverse City Christian girls team each lead at 4-1.
Cadillac’s boys team earned a 23-7 win over division foe Traverse City Central. TC West’s girls team defeated Traverse City Christian 28-2 while its boys team received a forfeit to Glen Lake.
Hannah Elenbaas of Traverse City Christian bowled the highest single game score among all athletes on Saturday with a 231. JV Klein (229) and Kalen Klinglesmith (226) of TC West led the boy’s single game scores.
The TC Central boys had the highest Baker game overall with 232. Cadillac’s boys led the highest team game score with 979. For the girls, TC West had the highest Baker game of 172, and TC Christian had the highest team game of 841.
The next GNHSBC meet is Saturday at Lucky Jacks, starting at 8 a.m.
GNHSBC MEET
January 18, 2020
Boy’s high games — 1. JV Klein (TC West), 229; 2. Kalen Klinglesmith (TC West), 226; 3. Dylan Vermilyea (Cadillac), 217; 4. Hunter Haldaman (TC Christian), 215; 5. Korbin Keller (Cadillac), 214.
Boy’s team results — Elk Rapids over Traverse City West (JV), 24 to 6; Traverse City West over Traverse City Christian, 28 to 2; Cadillac over Traverse City Central, 23 to 7; Benzie Central over Traverse City St. Francis, 21.5 to 8.5; Bellaire over Glen Lake, 30 to 0 (forfeit).
Girl’s high games — 1. Hannah Elenbaas (TC Christian), 231; 2. Brooke Smith (TC Christian), 211; 3. Abigail Dierking (TC West), 205; 4. Ondrea Reem (TC Central), 188; 5. Noelle Phillips (TC West), 184.
Girls team results — Traverse City West over Glen Lake, 30 to 0 (forfeit); Traverse City Christian over Traverse City West (JV), 30 to 0; Cadillac over Bellaire, 18 to 12; Traverse City St. Francis over Traverse Christian (JV), 25 to 5; Traverse City Central over Benzie Central, 24 to 6.
All-Conference
1 point for each pin knocked down; 20 points for each individual match won.
Boys — 1. Dylan Vermilyea (Cadillac), 1,780; 2. Wyatt Beckstead (TC Central) 1,754; 3. Jeremy Decker (TC West), 1,750; 4. Korbin Keller (Cadillac), 1,747; 5. Kyle Vermilyea (Cadillac, 1,730; 6. Connor Putman (Cadillac), 1,648; 7. Preston Ball (Elk Rapids), 1,645; 8. Kyle Perry (Cadillac), 1,624; 9. Andrew Pearson (Elk Rapids), 1,615; 10. Keagan Klinglesmith (TC West), 1,607.
Girls — 1. Noelle Phillip (TC West), 1,747; 2. Ondrea Ream (TC Central), 1,624; 3. Abigail Dierking (TC West), 1,485; 4. Ellen Selby (TC Central), 1,426; 5. Lorelei Nash (TC West), 1,332; 6. Brooke Smith (TC Christian), 1,327; 7. Ella Wendel (TC Christian), 1,320; 8. Rachael Burch (TC Christian), 1,278; 9. Hannah Elenbaas (TC Christian), 1,230; 10. Bailee Baker (TC West), 1,225.
