TRAVERSE CITY — Mary Chittle came back from a set down to win a third-set tiebreak and lead Traverse City St. Francis to a 4-4 tie with North Muskegon in a battle of top 10-ranked teams Monday.
Chittle won the No. 1 singles flight 3-6, 6-2, 10-5 to get the tie as the Division 4 No. 2-ranked Gladiators faced the No. 7 Norsemen at home.
St. Francis also received victories from junior Audrey Lee at No. 4 singles (6-1, 6-0), Michelle Xia/Alyssa Corpus at No. 1 doubles (7-5, 6-1) and the freshman pairing of Caroline Knox/Lizzie Frederick at No. 4 doubles (6-1, 6-0).
TENNIS
TC Central wins Up North Invite
TC Central won its first tournament of the season by winning 6 of 8 flights and finishing runner-up in the other two at its own Up North Invitational.
Team scores: 1. TC Central 22; 2. TC West 11; T-2. Petoskey 11; 4. Cadillac 4.
Flight winners: 1 singles - Phoebe Walker (TCC) only lost 6 games during the day; 2 singles - Alexis Smith (TCC); 3 singles - Maria Linck (TCC); 4 singles - Emma Markham (Pet) won in three sets over TC West; 1 doubles - Caitlin and Hailey Siles (TCW); 2 doubles - Natalie Bourdo/Carly Galsterer (TCC); 3 doubles - Sophia Hagerty/Wren Walker (TCC) lost only 4 games all day; 4 doubles - Zoe Galan/Audrey Parker (TCC).
Central's Aili Brockmiller took runner-up at 4 singles, as did Kerri Berkey/Isabella Fochtman at 1 doubles.
TC West's Phlena Kuester at 3 singles and Calli and Capri Hathaway at 3 doubles both finished as runners-up in their flights.
TC Central JV wins Up North Invite
Team scores: 1. TC Central 63; 2. Petoskey 51; 3. TC West 48; 4. Cadillac 35.
Flight winners: 1S - Abby Phannenstiel (TCC); 2S - Annie Goldkuhle (TCC); 3S - Lola Ruoff (TCC); 4S - Keira Wesley (TCC); 1D - Lauren Dusseau/Kathryn Wade (TCC); 2D - Jenna Froese/Madison Huoy (TCC); 3D - Allison Sheets/Alexa Nguyen (TC West); 4D - Malia Rogers/Amelia Monroe (TCC).
LACROSSE
TC United 7
Livonia Stevenson 5
TC United (2-2): Kyle McCrumb 3 goals; Jackson Dobreff 2 goals; Matt Ochoa goal, assist; Parker Schmidt goal; Keegan Opper 10 saves; Ethan Gerber 4 saves; Ben Schollett, Parker Kolody led defense.
UP NEXT: United hosts Petoskey at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at Thirlby Field.
SOCCER
TC Bulldogs 4
North Bay 1
TC Bulldogs: Autumn Lannin 2 goals; Ayla Sharp goal; Jali Sharp goal; Cora Foust 6 saves.
North Bay: Nayely Estrada goal; Keeley TwoCrow 7 saves.
UP NEXT: North Bay hosts Leland, Wednesday.
Elk Rapids 3
TC St. Francis 0
Elk Rapids (1-0, 1-0 Lake Michigan): Lauren Bingham 2 goals, assist; Sofie Bellner goal; Kendall Standfest assist; Elizabeth Pike assist; Jorja Jenema shutout.
TCSF (1-1, 1-1 Lake Michigan): Mary Nowasacki 25 saves.
UP NEXT: The Elks host Gaylord, Tuesday; the Gladiators travel Wednesday to Boyne City.
Boyne City 1
Harbor Springs 0
Boyne City (2-1, 2-0 Lake Michigan): Mya Pofahl shutout, 6 saves; Elly Day goal with 14 minutes left; Hailey Rykse assist.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers host TC St. Francis at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Leland 5
Kingsley 0
Leland (2-0, 1-0 Northwest): Sutton Leiter goal, 2 assists; Cam Flees goal, assist; Mallory Lowe goal; Mackenzy Sluiter goal; Ella Knudsen goal; Ellie Miller shutout.
Kingsley (0-2-1, 0-1-1 Northwest): Claire Dutton 23 saves.
UP NEXT: The Comets visit North Bay, Wednesday; the Stags host Glen Lake, Wednesday.
Buckley 5
Big Rapids Crossroads 1
Buckley (1-0-1): Kyrie Wildfong hat trick; Mira Warren goal; Emma Cooper goal, 2 assists; Maddi Sladek 4 saves.
UP NEXT: The Bears travel Wednesday to Charlevoix.
BASEBALL
Mt. Pleasant 13, 2
TC Central 4, 0
Game 1: TCC — Will Dawson 1-2, 2 RBI; Owen Dawson 1-3, RBI; Josh Klug 1-1, R, 3 BB; Reed Seabase 1-3, RBI, BB; Josef Meyer 1-2, R, BB; Mike Booher 1-3, R; Klug 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 5 K; Micah Reed 2.1 IP, 4 H, 2 K; Matt Reed 0.2 IP, o H, 1 K; Ethan Schweitzer 1 IP, 3 H.
Game 2: TCC — Seabase 2-3, 2B; Ben van Nes 4 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 6 K, 1 BB; Donnie Meyer 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 K.
Suttons Bay 1, 4
Central Lake 0, 9
Game 1: Suttons Bay — Ben Murphy 5.1 IP, WP, 3 H, 5 K, 0 ER; Sean Shananquet 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER; Hugh Periard 2-2, R, BB, 3B, 4 SB; Shanaquet 1-2, RBI, SB; Lucas Gordon 1-3, SB; Central Lake — Andrew Bay, Garrison Barrett, Garrett Purdy, Gavin Miller 1 hit each; Drayten Evans 1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER; Barrett 3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 5 K; Purdy 1 IP, 1 H, 1 K, 0 ER.
Game 2: Central Lake — Purdy 4.2 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 6 K; Purdy 1-1, RBI, R, 2 BB, SB; RJ Whisler 3 BB, 2 R; Mason Hoppe 2-3, RBI, R, 2 SB; Grant Miller 1-3, R, SB; Evans 2 BB, R; Suttons Bay — Shananquet 2-3, RBI, 2B; Ethan Coleman 1-3, 3B, R; Murphy 2-3, R, 2 SB; Grayson Opie BB, SB, R; Brayden Opie 1-2, R; Periard 3 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 6 K.
Hillman 12, 6
Gaylord SM 2, 1
Game 1: Gaylord St. Mary — Joseph O'Connell, Gavin Bebble, Grett Koscielniak, Daniel Jacobson, Jake Butler 1 hit each; Dillon Croff 2.1 IP, 6 H, 5 K.
Game 2: Gaylord St. Mary — Bebble, Koscielniak, O'Connell 1 hit each.
UP NEXT:
East Jordan 2, 5
Inland Lakes 3, 4
Game 1: East Jordan — Tommy Reid 4.2 IP, 2 H, 10 K, 1 BB; Mason Malpass, Kalen Schroeder, Reid 1 hit each; team committed zero errors.
Game 2: East Jordan — Malpass 4-4, 2 RBI; Dawson Carey, Hayden Peck, Reid, Ben Reid 1 run each; Peck WP, 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K; Schroeder 5.2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 10 K; Carey 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K.
Mt. Pleasant JV 3, 19
TC Central JV 1, 4
Game 1: TCC — Ben Rice 2-3, RBI, 2B; Nicholas Van Nes 4.1 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 4 K; Brayden McCoon 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R.
Game 2: TCC — Parker Welch 2-3, RBI, 2B; Drew Zrimec 1-2, 2B; Van Nes 2 RBI.
SOFTBALL
Central Lake 14, 14
Suttons Bay 7, 9
Game 1: Central Lake — Woollard WP, 3 IP, 3 H, 2 K, 2 ER; Fernandez 3 IP, 1 H, 5 K, 2 ER; Katelyn Wolgamott 2-3, RBI, R, 3B; Wollard 2-4, 3 RBI, 2B, SB; Alexis Cain 1-4, 3 RBI, HR, R; Aubrey Walsh 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Sydney Fernandez 2-4, 2 R; Ellen Roggenbeck 2-4, 3 R, 3 SB, 2B; Lizzy Michael 3-4, 4 RBI, 2B; Sarah McGuire 3-4, 4 R, 2 2B; Bailey Hibbard 1-4, R; Suttons Bay — Porter 2-3, RBI; Sophia Anderson 1-4, RBi, R; Sirmeyer 2 BB, 2 R; N. Anderson BB, 2 R; Kohler 1-2, 2 BB, SB, R; Marshall BB, SB, R.
Game 2: Central Lake — Woollard WP, 5.0 IP, 3 ER, 7 K; Cain 1 IP, 1 H, o R, 1 K; Roggenbeck 3-4, 2 RBI, 3 R, 3B; McGuire 3-4, RBI, 2 R, 2B; Cain 3-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 2B; Michael 3-4, RBI, R, SB; Joelyssa Warnos 1-3, RBI, 2 R; Fernandez 1-4, RBI, R; Suttons Bay — Marshall 2-4, RBI, 2 R, 2B, SB; Kempf 2-4, 3 RBI, 2 R; S. Anderson 3-4, 2 RBI, 2 2B, R; Porter 1-3, 2 RBI, R.
Lake Leelanau SM 15, 16
GT Academy 0, 1
Game 1: Lake Leelanau St. Mary — Delana Kirt WP, 0 H, 4 IP, 6 K, 0 BB; Della Bunek 1-1, 3B, 2 RBI, 3 BB; Kirt 2-3, 3 R.
Game 2: LLSM — Cathryn Mikowski WP, 3 IP, 6 K, 0 BB; Leah Fleis 2-3, 2 RBI, 3 R, 3B; Mikowski 1-1, 3B, 3 BB, 3 R; Kirt 1-3, RBI, 2 R, 3 SB; Lindsay Watoski 1-1, 3B, R; Lizzie Leggett 2-3, R.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.