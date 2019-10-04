TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West won the Big North Conference boys tennis championship for the first time in 13 years.
The Titans hosted the finals in which they won all four doubles flights, as well as No. 3 singles.
“It’s huge. It’s exciting,” second-year TC West head coach Ed Bernard said. “We’ve got nine seniors on this team, and we’ve been targeting a conference title. It’s a big deal.”
West won its boys tennis program’s first regional crown last season, and now add its first BNC championship in well over a decade on top of that.
The Titans amassed 37 points, with Petoskey placing second at 33, followed by TC Central (25), Cadillac (13) and Alpena (11).
The Titans dominated the doubles half of the tournament, going a perfect 12-0 as the tandems of William Crick/Eduardo Gonzalez, Jack Beltinck/Joe Klein, David Fischer/Murphy Kehoe and Jackson Tisdale/Wyatt McGarry-Costello each netted 3-0 records and conference flight crowns. Luke Krcmarik did the same at No. 3 singles.
Alex Gerling and Quinn Wolff both placed second for West at No. 2 and No. 4 singles, respectively, and Jack Fischer took third at the top singles flight.
“We had a bunch of matches go down to the tiebreak,” Bernard said. “And our guys pulled them out.”
SOCCER
#4 Muskegon WMC 1
#5 Leland 0
Leland: No details reported.
UP NEXT: The Comets (16-5-1) travel Monday to Buckley.
TC Christian 4
TC Bulldogs 1
TC Christian: Joe Thuente 2 goals, assist; Marcus Rysztak 2 goals; Jake Graf 2 assists; Luke Montney assist; Kobe Kolarevic 4 saves.
TC Bulldogs: No details reported.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (11-2-1) travel Tuesday to Charlevoix fro their regular-season finale.
Elk Rapids JV 2
TC Central JV 0
TC Central (2-11-2): Colton Warren 9 saves.
Elk Rapids (4-7-1): Charlie Parish goal; Drew Staley goal; Garrett Decker 3 saves; Ali Lugin 2 saves.
VOLLEYBALL
GT Academy 3
Heston Academy 0
Grand Traverse Academy def. Charlton Heston Academy 25-10, 25-11, 25-7 in Pink Out game.
GTA: Kaitlyn Watson 11 aces, 4 kills, 15 assists; Natalie Lasko 5 aces, 7 kills, 1 dig; Krina Riebschleger 5 aces, 7 digs, 3 assists; Ashley Killian 2 aces, 3 kills, 1 dig; Michaila Kinney 2 aces, 5 kills; Angel Zoulek 8 kills; Brooke Flores 6 aces.
