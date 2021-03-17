TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West's Megan Lautner and Aliah Diehl outscored all of Traverse City Central by themselves.
The Titans beat the Trojans 67-42 in their final game of the regular season. TC West (8-3) finishes its season in second place in the Big North Conference at a league clip of 7-3.
Lautner, a junior, scored 28 points and Diehl, a senior, netted 24 on the Trojans home court.
Peyton Carlson scored 12 points for TC Central and Andrea Finch added six. TC Central ended its regular season 1-13 and 1-9 in league play.
Girls basketball districts begin Monday with TC Central traveling to Alpena Monday for a 6 p.m. playoff matchup. The Trojans lost to the Wildcats in both games this year, falling 36-28 and 47-42.
The winner of that game goes onto face Traverse City West the following Wednesday at 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Elk Rapids 62
Kalkaska 29
Elk Rapids clinches LMC title
Elk Rapids (14-1, 14-0 Lake Michigan): Lauren Bingham 14 points; Kendall Standfest 10 points; Morgan Bergquist 10 points.
Kalkaska: Jordan Disbrow 15 points.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids at Charlevoix Friday.
Cadillac 53
Alpena 22
Cadillac (11-1, 10-1 Big North): Molly Anderson 16 points; Emma McTaggart 7 points; Macy Brown 7 points.
UP NEXT: Cadillac at Glen Lake Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Glen Lake 74
North Bay 18
Glen Lake (14-0, 11-0 Northwest): Grace Bradford 16 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists; Maddie Bradford 13 points, 6 rebounds; Ruby Hogan 10 points, 3 steals; Emma Korsen 10 points; Haley Helling 9 steals.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake hosts Leland Thursday.
Joburg-Lewiston 37
Alcona 27
Johannesburg-Lewiston (9-1): Tara Medej 15 points; Kennedy Johnson 9 points, 10 rebounds; Sophie Townsend 7 points.
UP NEXT: Joburg at Central Lake Thursday.
Frankort 58
Kingsley 28
Pair of freshman lead Panthers to NWC win
Frankfort (9-4, 6-3 Northwest): Kylee Harris 12 points; Grace Wolfe 11 points, 8 rebounds; Taylor Myers 6 points, 7 steals.
Kingsley: ChristiAnn Whims 8 points.
UP NEXT: Frankfort hosts Benzie Central Thursday.
Leland 43
Onekama 38
Leland (9-4, 7-4 NWC): Olivia Lowe 20 points, 18 rebounds, 3 blocks; Mia Osorio 5 points.
Onekama: Sara Bromley 17 points.
UP NEXT: Leland at Glen Lake Thursday.
Lake City 37
Bellaire 32
Bellaire (12-3, 7-1 Ski Valley): Jacey Somers 11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Katie Decker 6 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Delaney Goodwin 5 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals.
Lake City: Olivia Bellows 15 points.
UP NEXT: Bellaire hosts Lake Leelanau St. Mary Thursday.
Boyne City 55
Grayling 13
Boyne City (9-5, 9-4 Lake Michigan): Jordan Noble 13 points, 5 assists; Maricka Drennen 7 points; Kari Day 6 points; Grace Dawson 6 points; Jaelyn Jarema 5 points.
UP NEXT: Boyne City's senior night game with East Jordan was cancelled because of a lack of players for East Jordan, according to a school social media post. The Ramblers are actively looking for a replacement.
TC West JV 51
TC Central JV 48
Traverse City West JV: Lydia Heymes 12 points; Mia Hissem 10 points; Ahna Campbell 10 points.
Traverse City Central JV: Sophia Simon 12 points; Brooklyn Royston 10 points.
TC West JV finishes its season 9-1.
TC West frosh 34
TC Central frosh 18
Traverse City West frosh: Madelyn Rueffler 7 points; Madyson Sebela 6 points.
Traverse City Central frosh: Adison Booher 4 points; Elizabeth Phillips 4 points.
TC West frosh finishes its season 7-2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Glen Lake 61
Suttons Bay 30
Glen Lake clinches Northwest Conference
Glen Lake (11-3, 10-2 Northwest): Finn Hogan 16 points; Luke Hazelton 12 points; Connor Ciolek 14 points.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake at Leland, Thursday.
TC Christian 54
Mason Co. Eastern 32
Traverse City Christian (10-4): Brock Broderick 19 points; Elijah Mleko 12 points; Reece Broderick 9 points; Nathan Hresko 9 points.
UP NEXT: TC Christian at Buckley on Friday.
Benzie Central 70
Buckley 59
Buckley (5-11, 2-9 Northwest): Kyle Kaczanowski 18 points; Ty Breithaupt 11 points; Tyler Millarch 9 points; Mason Galton 9 points.
Benzie Central (10-6, 8-4 Northwest): Nate Childers 26 points; Seth Wilkerson 14 points; Jackson Childers 12 points.
UP NEXT: Buckley hosts Suttons Bay Thursday.
Elk Rapids 71
Kalkaska 39
Elk Rapids (13-2, 10-2 Lake Michigan): Preston Ball 22 points, 6 steals; Gordie LaFontaine 13 points, 4 rebounds; Mason Travis 11 points, 4 steals.
Kalkaska: Glen Morris 9 points; Travis Blasko 8 points.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids at Charlevoix Friday.
TC Bulldogs 65
Harbor Light 40
TC Bulldogs (8-6): Evan Stipe 20 points; Seth Johnson 13 points; Timmy Plamondon 11 points.
UP NEXT: TC Bulldogs at Burt Lake NMCA Saturday.
Leland 65
Onekama 26
Leland (7-6, 5-6 Northwest): Gavin Miller 19 points, 10 rebounds, 6 steals; Jayden Holston 14 points; JJ Popp 13 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists.
Onekama (0-12, 0-12 Northwest): Adam Domres 10 points, 6 rebounds; Sawyer Christensen 6 points, 3 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Onekama hots Kingsley Thursday.
Lake City 55
Bellaire 6
Lake City: Hunter Bisballe 15 points; Devin Jorgensen 7 points, 5 rebounds; Davin Hogan 6 points, 4 rebounds; Andrew VanDuinen 6 points. 11 of 12 players scored.
UP NEXT: Lake City hosts Pine River Wednesday.
Mancelona 48
Evart 45
Mancelona (10-3): Bailey Czapski 16 points; Oumar Sy 13 points; Jayden Alfred did not play.
UP NEXT: Mancelona at Joburg-Lewiston Friday.
Boyne City 69
Grayling 42
Boyne City (8-5, 8-7 LMC): Aidan Brehm 20 points, 14 rebounds; Jack Near 10 points, 4 rebounds; Alex Calcaterra 8 points.
UP NEXT: Boyne City's senior night game with East Jordan was cancelled because of a lack of players for East Jordan, according to a school social media post. The Ramblers are actively looking for a replacement.