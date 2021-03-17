TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West's Megan Lautner and Aliah Diehl outscored all of Traverse City Central by themselves.

The Titans beat the Trojans 67-42 in their final game of the regular season. TC West (8-3) finishes its season in second place in the Big North Conference at a league clip of 7-3.  

Lautner, a junior, scored 28 points and Diehl, a senior, netted 24 on the Trojans home court.

Peyton Carlson scored 12 points for TC Central and Andrea Finch added six. TC Central ended its regular season 1-13 and 1-9 in league play.

Girls basketball districts begin Monday with TC Central traveling to Alpena Monday for a 6 p.m. playoff matchup. The Trojans lost to the Wildcats in both games this year, falling 36-28 and 47-42.

The winner of that game goes onto face Traverse City West the following Wednesday at 7 p.m. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Elk Rapids 62

Kalkaska 29

Elk Rapids clinches LMC title

Elk Rapids (14-1, 14-0 Lake Michigan): Lauren Bingham 14 points; Kendall Standfest 10 points; Morgan Bergquist 10 points. 

Kalkaska: Jordan Disbrow 15 points. 

UP NEXT: Elk Rapids at Charlevoix Friday. 

Cadillac 53

Alpena 22

Cadillac (11-1, 10-1 Big North): Molly Anderson 16 points; Emma McTaggart 7 points; Macy Brown 7 points.

UP NEXT: Cadillac at Glen Lake Friday at 5:30 p.m. 

Glen Lake 74

North Bay 18

Glen Lake (14-0, 11-0 Northwest): Grace Bradford 16 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists; Maddie Bradford 13 points, 6 rebounds; Ruby Hogan 10 points, 3 steals; Emma Korsen 10 points; Haley Helling 9 steals.

UP NEXT: Glen Lake hosts Leland Thursday. 

Joburg-Lewiston 37

Alcona 27

Johannesburg-Lewiston (9-1): Tara Medej 15 points; Kennedy Johnson 9 points, 10 rebounds; Sophie Townsend 7 points. 

UP NEXT: Joburg at Central Lake Thursday. 

Frankort 58

Kingsley 28

Pair of freshman lead Panthers to NWC win

Frankfort (9-4, 6-3 Northwest): Kylee Harris 12 points; Grace Wolfe 11 points, 8 rebounds; Taylor Myers 6 points, 7 steals. 

Kingsley: ChristiAnn Whims 8 points. 

UP NEXT: Frankfort hosts Benzie Central Thursday. 

Leland 43

Onekama 38 

Leland (9-4, 7-4 NWC): Olivia Lowe 20 points, 18 rebounds, 3 blocks; Mia Osorio 5 points.

Onekama: Sara Bromley 17 points.

UP NEXT: Leland at Glen Lake Thursday.

Lake City 37

Bellaire 32

Bellaire (12-3, 7-1 Ski Valley): Jacey Somers 11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Katie Decker 6 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Delaney Goodwin 5 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals.

Lake City: Olivia Bellows 15 points.  

UP NEXT: Bellaire hosts Lake Leelanau St. Mary Thursday.

Boyne City 55

Grayling 13

Boyne City (9-5, 9-4 Lake Michigan): Jordan Noble 13 points, 5 assists; Maricka Drennen 7 points; Kari Day 6 points; Grace Dawson 6 points; Jaelyn Jarema 5 points. 

UP NEXT: Boyne City's senior night game with East Jordan was cancelled because of a lack of players for East Jordan, according to a school social media post. The Ramblers are actively looking for a replacement. 

TC West JV 51

TC Central JV 48

Traverse City West JV: Lydia Heymes 12 points; Mia Hissem 10 points; Ahna Campbell 10 points.  

Traverse City Central JV: Sophia Simon 12 points; Brooklyn Royston 10 points. 

TC West JV finishes its season 9-1. 

TC West frosh 34

TC Central frosh 18

Traverse City West frosh: Madelyn Rueffler 7 points; Madyson Sebela 6 points.

Traverse City Central frosh: Adison Booher 4 points; Elizabeth Phillips 4 points.

TC West frosh finishes its season 7-2.

BOYS BASKETBALL 

Glen Lake 61

Suttons Bay 30

Glen Lake clinches Northwest Conference

Glen Lake (11-3, 10-2 Northwest): Finn Hogan 16 points; Luke Hazelton 12 points; Connor Ciolek 14 points.

UP NEXT: Glen Lake at Leland, Thursday. 

TC Christian 54

Mason Co. Eastern 32

Traverse City Christian (10-4): Brock Broderick 19 points; Elijah Mleko 12 points; Reece Broderick 9 points; Nathan Hresko 9 points.

UP NEXT: TC Christian at Buckley on Friday.

Benzie Central 70

Buckley 59

Buckley (5-11, 2-9 Northwest): Kyle Kaczanowski 18 points; Ty Breithaupt 11 points; Tyler Millarch 9 points; Mason Galton 9 points. 

Benzie Central (10-6, 8-4 Northwest): Nate Childers 26 points; Seth Wilkerson 14 points; Jackson Childers 12 points. 

UP NEXT: Buckley hosts Suttons Bay Thursday. 

Elk Rapids 71 

Kalkaska 39

Elk Rapids (13-2, 10-2 Lake Michigan): Preston Ball 22 points, 6 steals; Gordie LaFontaine 13 points, 4 rebounds; Mason Travis 11 points, 4 steals. 

Kalkaska: Glen Morris 9 points; Travis Blasko 8 points. 

UP NEXT: Elk Rapids at Charlevoix Friday. 

TC Bulldogs 65

Harbor Light 40

TC Bulldogs (8-6): Evan Stipe 20 points; Seth Johnson 13 points; Timmy Plamondon 11 points. 

UP NEXT: TC Bulldogs at Burt Lake NMCA Saturday.

Leland 65

Onekama 26

Leland (7-6, 5-6 Northwest): Gavin Miller 19 points, 10 rebounds, 6 steals; Jayden Holston 14 points; JJ Popp 13 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists.

Onekama (0-12, 0-12 Northwest): Adam Domres 10 points, 6 rebounds; Sawyer Christensen 6 points, 3 rebounds. 

UP NEXT: Onekama hots Kingsley Thursday. 

Lake City 55

Bellaire 6

Lake City: Hunter Bisballe 15 points; Devin Jorgensen 7 points, 5 rebounds; Davin Hogan 6 points, 4 rebounds; Andrew VanDuinen 6 points. 11 of 12 players scored. 

UP NEXT: Lake City hosts Pine River Wednesday. 

Mancelona 48 

Evart 45

Mancelona (10-3): Bailey Czapski 16 points; Oumar Sy 13 points; Jayden Alfred did not play.

UP NEXT: Mancelona at Joburg-Lewiston Friday. 

Boyne City 69

Grayling 42

Boyne City (8-5, 8-7 LMC): Aidan Brehm 20 points, 14 rebounds; Jack Near 10 points, 4 rebounds; Alex Calcaterra 8 points. 

UP NEXT:  Boyne City's senior night game with East Jordan was cancelled because of a lack of players for East Jordan, according to a school social media post. The Ramblers are actively looking for a replacement. 

