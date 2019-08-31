TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West finished off its weekend home tournament with a 4-3 win over Grand Haven on Saturday.
Several scoring options provided the Titans (2-4-1) with the balanced offensive attack. Caleb Kinney scored two goals, while Kaden Ales and Tony Gallegos each tallied one goal and one assist.
Dune Jung and Ven Postaychuk added assists.
Josh Reece and Blade Kalbfleisch each notched three saves as they split time in goal for the Titans.
“I think we finally played the kind of soccer we’ve been aiming to play all season,” West coach Matt Greisinger said. “Our schedule has been intentionally very difficult. The experience we can build in August — the hope is it translates in BNC games. I feel really good going into school starting. We looked really good tonight.”
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids at TC West, Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Leland wins Temperance Bedford silver pool
Comets def. Mt. Morris (D1) in the finals 25-20, 25-23; def. Wyandotte 25-8, 25-15; lost to St. Mary Catholic Central (D3, No. 1-ranked) 25-17, 25-16; def. Harper Creek (D2) 25-19, 25-21; lost to Davison (D1) 27-25, 25-14.
Leland (6-3-1): Alexis Luce 29 assists; Bethany Fowlers 12 digs; Gillian Grobbel 8 aces, 16 kills, 17 digs; Jana Molby 7 aces, 52 assists, 15 digs; Jennifer Estrada 5 kills, 6 digs; Mia Osorio 4 aces, 38 digs; Olivia Lowe 27 kills, 28 digs; Sarah Elwell 19 kills; Tatum Kareck 8 aces, 18 kills, 31 digs.
UP NEXT: Leland at Grand Haven, Saturday.
Manton takes 2nd in Beaverton Invite Gold Division
Manton def. Forest Area 25-20, 25-9; def. Central Montcalm 25-21, 28-26; def. Meridian 25-8, 25-15; def. Alma (semifinals) 25-23, 21-25, 15-6; lost to Beaverton (finals) 25-19, 25-20.
Manton (10-1): Abby Brown 5 aces, 11 kills, 4 blocks, 83 assists, 28 digs; Addison Letts 3 aces, 11 kills, 51 digs; Brianna Puffer 4 aces, 31 kills, 5 blocks; Issy Gokey Lead in aces with 7 aces, 7 digs; Jaden Wilder 32 kills, 7 blocks, 55 digs; Leah Helsel 9 kills, 30 digs; Madalynn Lutke 77 digs; Megan Moffit 11 kills, 17 digs.
UP NEXT: Manton, Frankfort at Brethren, Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
Evart 20 Frankfort 3
Frankfort (0-1): Jack Stefanski 12-27 passing, 139 yards; 9 rush, 113 yards; Xander Stockdale 14 rush, 44 yards, 11 tackles; Luke Hammon 8 catches, 94 yards; Adam Mills 4 catches, 45 yards, 9 tackles; Paul Jarosch 25-yard FG; Daniel Newbold 10 tackles; Kale Clapp 8 tackles.
UP NEXT: Harbor Springs at Frankfort, Friday.
Forest Area 64 Brethren 44
Forest Area (1-0): Chase Ingersoll 25 rush, 307 yards, 5 TD, 9-14 passing, 107 yards, 3 TD, INT; Lane Lindsay 5 rush, 48 yards; 6 catches, 81 yards, 2 TD, 6 tackles, 2 INT, FF, FR; Bradly Lownsberry 18-yard TD catch; Patrick Hulwick 11 tackles; Eric Burke 7 tackles, sack; Josh Saylor 5 tackles, 97-yard fumble return TD.
UP NEXT: Mesick at Forest Area, Friday.
