TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West scored the game’s final half dozen goals as the Titans rolled to a 10-3 Big North Conference hockey win over Cadillac.
The Vikings led early on and trailed 4-3 with five minutes left in the second period.
Luke Brady and Erich Springstead each scored two goals for the Titans (5-1, 2-0 BNC), who are off until playing Traverse City Central at Howe Arena next Wednesday.
Josh Reece, Abe Starr, Nick Martin, Jacob Dean, Michael Schermerhorn and Max Grigsby also scored goals, with assists going to Tyler Esman, Ryan Leslie, Connor Slaggert (two), Schermerhorn, Esman, Aidan Rapin, Grant LaFaive (two), Murphy Kehoe (two), Brady, Jason Hill (two) and Reece.
West outshot Cadillac 40-18. The Vikings (0-4) host Mount Pleasant on Friday.
Kam Hearld had a goal and two assists for Cadillac, while Fisher Moore and Ian Lilly scored goals and Camron Keehn assisted on two scores. Nathan Moore made 30 saves.
Mason West played the first two periods and made 12 saves, and fellow Titans freshman Mac Smith stopped three shots in the third period.
GIRLS HOOPS
Gaylord St. Mary 44
Mancelona 29
St. Mary (1-1, 1-0 Ski Valley): Kinzie Jeffers 13 points; Megan Grusczynski 11 points; Ava Schultz 11 points; Eliza Handley 7 points.
Mancelona (0-3, 0-1 Ski Valley): Teegan Griffore 12 points; Kenzy Davis 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds host Forest Area, Friday; the Lady Ironmen host Johannesburg-Lewiston, Friday.
Mesick 31
Brethren 30
First-year Mesick head coach Dave Feriend earned his first varsity victory as Mesick topped Brethren 31-30.
“We played really good defense tonight and came out with good intensity,” Feriend said. “Our defense kept us in it.”
Mesick (1-2): Lexi Abraham 7 points; Mattie Akom 7 points; Ella Harp defense.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs host Bear Lake, Friday.
Bellaire 63
Central Lake 37
Bellaire (2-0, 1-0 Ski Valley): Teegan Dawson 11 points, 4 steals; Libby Derrer 9 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Noel Mann 7 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists.
Central Lake (1-1, 0-1 Ski Valley): Finch Vanniman 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles travel Friday to Kalkaska; the Trojans host Onaway, Friday.
Mason Co. Eastern 56
Bear Lake 14
Bear Lake: Bella Leffew 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers travel Friday to Mesick.
TC Central frosh 36
Glen Lake JV 25
TC Central (3-0): Cate Heethuis 12 points, 6 rebound, 6 steals; Sophie Simon 6 rebounds.
Glen Lake (1-1): Olivia Mikowaki 8 points.
WRESTLING
Mancelona splits in double dual
Team scores: Mancelona 71, Charlevoix 12; Onaway 48, Mancelona 34; Onaway 63, Charlevoix 18.
Mancelona double winners: Steven Nieuwenhuis (171 pounds); Kyle Corcoran (112); Mikey Boughner (215); Emily Johnston (112); Joey Johnston (145, including a pin in 23 seconds).
UP NEXT: The Ironmen compete in Saturday’s Manton Invitational.
Lake City 44
Boyne City 36
Boyne City winners: A.J. South (119); Tim Bowman (125); Jordan McBee (130); Lydia Krauss (145); Max Matthews (152); Jacob Bush (160); McBee, Krauss, Matthews, Bush all win by pin.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers travel to Oscoda Invitational, Saturday.
