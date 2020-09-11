PETOSKEY — The Petoskey girls cross country team ran away from the competition during its Petoskey Twilight 5K Friday.
The Petoskey girls tallied only 21 points to take the win over TC West (45), Harbor Springs (85), Alpena (105), Kalkaska (145) and Cheboygan (170).
In the boys race, TC West took the crown with 47 points, edging out Petoskey by nine. Harbor Springs took third (80), Petoskey St. Michael fourth (89), Kalkaska fifth (117), Alpena sixth (125) and Cheboygan seventh (199).
Petoskey girls took the top three spots in their race. Emma Squires led the pack at 18:37 followed by teammates Sarah Liederbach (19:26.14) and Noel Vanderwall (19:27.81).
TC West's Ava King (19:33.65) and Elliott Smith (20:09.57) took fifth and sixth, respectively. The girls' top-10 was rounded out with Petoskey's Caroline Farley (6th, 20:17.10) and Paige Harris (9th, 20:59.02) and TC West's Ella Thomas (10th, 21:06.05).
Kalkaska's Tyler Guggemos (16:44.47) was the medalist in the boys race, beating TC West junior Isaac Stone by 12 seconds (16:56.06).
TC West sophomore Jonah Hochstetler took third (17:10), St. Michaels junior Samuel Paga took fourth (17:21.21), Petoskey freshman Dylan Odenbach placed fifth (17:27.77).
Hammond Law (17:32.03) took sixth for St. Michael followed by Brady Odenbach in seventh for Petoskey.
SOCCER
Leland 8
Benzie Central 0
Leland: Wyatt Syrrine goal, 2 assists; Jayden Holston goal, 2 assists; Luke Noorman goal; Logan Defor goal; Alejandro Corona 2 goals; Daniel Resendiz-Nunez 2 goals; Caleb Kickbush assist; Gavin Miller shutout, 7 saves.
UP NEXT: Leland (2-2) at Kingsley, Wednesday.
Glen Lake 5
North Bay 0
Glen Lake: Henry Plumstead 3 goals, assist; Bryhn Fisher goal; Fischer Alonzi 2 assists; Alex Loeffler assist; Cooper Bufalini goal; Tucker Brown 8 saves, shutout.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (7-2, 3-0 NWC) hosts Buckley, Monday 5 p.m.
Buckley 6
Walkerville 0
Buckley: Gavin Allen 2 goals; Tyler Milarch goal; Jake Romzek goal, assist; Bevin Arnott goal; Lapo Santilli goal; Garret Ensor 2 assists; Gabe Luther assist; Connor Dunn assist.
UP NEXT: Buckley at Glen Lake, Monday
TENNIS
TC Central 7
Midland 1
TCC winners: 1S — James Turner def. Midland 6-0, 6-1; 3S — Evan O'Connor def. Midland 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-5; 4S — Ammon Howse def. Midland 6-3, 5-7, 10-6; 1D — Drew Humphrey/Ryan O'Connor def. Midland 7-5, 7-6 (5); 2D — Jackson Wade/Grant Manker def. Midland 6-1, 6-0; 3D — Jack McNamara/Dominic Palamara def. Midland 6-2, 6-0; 4D — Will Galsterer/Nik Fagerman def. Midland 6-3, 6-2.
TC Central 7
Saginaw Heritage 1
TCC winners: 1S — James Turner def. Saginaw Heritage 6-1, 6-0; 2S — Luke Appleford def. Saginaw Heritage 3-6, 6-1, 10-3; 3S — Evan O'Connor def. Saginaw Heritage 6-1, 6-1;4S — Ammon Howse def. Saginaw Heritage 6-1, 6-2; 2D — Jackson Wade/Grant Manker def. Saginaw Heritage 6-5, 6-2; 3D — Jack McNamara/Dominic Palamara def. Saginaw Heritage 6-1, 6-0; 4D — Will Galsterer/Nik Fagerman def. Saginaw Heritage 6-0, 6-3
UP NEXT: TC Central (7-2, 1-0 BNC) at Petoskey, Tuesday.
