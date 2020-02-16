TRAVERSE CITY — The Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference has wrapped up its regular season with one team finishing with a perfect season.
Traverse City West’s girls team is the only team in the finish the GNHSBC with an undefeated 9-0 record with its 28.5-1.5 win over TC St. Francis Saturday at Lucky Jacks, winning Division I/II as well. The average singles game for the Titans was a 751.2 with a high of 868. The team knocked down a total of 16,162 pins in nine games.
Cadillac won Division I/II among boys teams with an 8-1 record overall and 2-0 record. In Division III/IV, TC Christian girls and Elk Rapids boys each finished on top with a 5-0 record.
Kyle Vermilyea bowled the highest single game out of all athletes with a 259, Noelle Phillips of TC West led the girls with a 226.
Elk Rapids’ boys team had the highest Baker game of 189 and Cadillac had the highest team game of the day with a 1,050. Cadillac also bowled a 1,026. TC Christian had both the highest Baker game and team games among girls team with a 179 Baker game and 809 team game.
The GNHSBC finals take place Saturday at Lucky Jacks. MHSAA regionals begin the week following, starting Friday Feb. 28.
GNHSBC MEET
February 15, 2020
Boy’s high games — 1. Kyle Vermilyea (Cadillac), 259; 2. Keegan Klinglesmith (TC West), 3. Connor Putman (Cadillac), 253; 4. Dylan Vermilyea (Cadillac), 221, 214; 5. Hunter Haldaman (TC Christian), 215, 200; 6. Connor Campbell (Bellaire), 213; 7. Kalen Klinglesmith (TC West), 212.
Boy’s team results — Elk Rapids over Benzie Central, 29-1; TC West over Bellaire, 29-1; TC Christian over Glen Lake, 22-8; Cadillac over Elk Rapids (JV), 30-0; TC Central over TC St. Francis, 27-3.
Girl’s high games — 1. Noelle Phillips (TC West), 226; 2. Brooke Smith (TC Christian), 202; 3. Ella Wendel (TC Christian), 202; 4. Chloe Crock (Glen Lake), 189; 5. Lorelei Nash (TC West), 174.
Girls team results — TC West over TC St. Francis, 28.5-1.5; TC Christian over TC Central, 26-4; Bellaire over Benzie Central, 20-10; Glen Lake over TC Christian (JV), 22-8; Cadillac over TC West (JV), 25-5.
All-Conference
1 point for each pin knocked down; 20 points for each individual match won.
Boys — 1. Kyle Vermilyea (Cadillac), 3,594; 2. Wyatt Beckstead (TC Central), 3,485; 3. Dylan Vermilyea (Cadillac), 3,420; 4. Korbin Keller (Cadillac), 3,400; 5. Hunter Haldaman (TC Christian), 3,395; 6. Jeremy Decker (TC West), 3,375; 7. Andrew Pearson (Elk Rapids), 3,262; 8. Kyle Perry (Cadillac), 3,261; 9. Connor Putman (Cadillac), 3,252; 10. Keagan Klinglesmith (TC West), 3,222.
Girls — 1. Noelle Phillips (TC West), 3,507; 2. Ondrea Ream (TC Central), 2,955; 3. Abigail Dierking (TC West), 2,825; 4. Ellen Selby (TC Central), 2,802; T-5. Ella Wendel (TC Christian), 2,782; T-5. Brooke Smith (TC Christian), 2,782; 7. Lorelei Nash (TC West), 2,661; 8. Chloe Crick (Glen Lake), 2,659; 9. Rachael Bruch (TC Christian), 2,542; 10. Rile Kate Robinson (Bellaire), 2,447.
