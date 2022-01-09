TRAVERSE CITY — Looking at Alyssa Maitland-Tanner’s bowling scores, you’d be surprised to find out she’s a freshman.
Maitland-Tanner, the pin leader in the Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference who hails from Traverse City West, is in just her third year of bowling competitively.
She took third at the Michigan State USBC Youth Masters U18 tournament in November, joining teammate Taylor Phillips who took 17th. The tournament’s format differs from Michigan High School Athletic Association’s state finals because it combines enrollment classes. Titan alumna Noelle Phillips, now bowling collegiately at St. Ambrose University in Iowa, won it in 2019 competing in a U21 field.
“This is going to be a great start to a long journey,” Maitland-Tanner said.
In the third week of GNHSBC play, the Titans beat Traverse City Central 29-1 on Saturday. Maitland-Tanner led the Titans with two-game series of 388 (192-196). Sophomore Taylor Phillips also had a good day, bowling a 374 series (204-170).
Aby Hill claimed the Trojans’ point with a 112 in regular play.
West beat Central in both baker games 125-68 and 131-88.
The Titans haven’t lost a conference match since 2013. Last year’s eventual Division 4 girls state champion, Traverse City Christian, nearly broke that streak last year.
TC West girls varsity coach Aaron Phillips — who stepped down as head coach this year with Bryan Decker named head coach and leading the boys — said he’s looking forward to seeing the Sabres again. TC Christian returns junior Brooke Smith from last year’s title team, who fired a 220 on Saturday.
Phillips said the Titans’ prime goal is to win a team regional title and advance to states. They have finished third as a team several years, with the top two teams advancing.
“We have a lot of young talent right now,” Phillips said. “We’re not going to be changing our roster. We’re going to continue to grind and work on our games and put the time to get ready for regionals.”
ROLL OFF
Benzie Central’s Dray Hewitt needed one outcome to beat the Titans: strike the final ball of the 10th frame.
He got it, and the Huskies topped TC West’s boys varsity squad in a two-game baker roll-off 274-273.
A nine from Hewitt with that ball would have kept the match tied — forcing a rare four-frame roll-off (from the 6th to 10th frame), per MHSAA rules. An eight would have given the match to the Titans.
The two teams were tied at 15 after regular play ended, with Benzie holding a 23-pin advantage 1570-1547.
Ethan Rowles and Jeremiah Wilkerson both took two wins for the Huskies with a series of 236 (130-106) for Rowles and 339 (173-166) for Wilkerson. Logan Hewitt rolled a 179 to claim the fifth point for Benzie.
For West, Keegan Klingelsmith had a series of 419 (221-198) to lead the team and pick up a pair of wins. Ethan Hoffman (157), Danny Arnold (180) and Cooper Phillips (169) all picked up a win in regular games.
REVENGE GAME
The last time Cadillac met Traverse City Central on the lanes, the Trojans won that match to take the Big North Conference Tournament.
The Vikings got revenge Saturday, beating the Trojans 17-13.
TC Central won the baker games 211-203 and 197-127 to take an early 10 point lead. Cadillac won both regular games 794-783 and 870-761 to take the match.
For the Vikings, Tim Richards threw a series of 386 (196-190) for Cadillac. Connor Putnam had a high game of 200.
HOCKEY
Marquette 7
Bay Reps 3
Bay Reps: Zander Griffore goal (Riley Pierce and Drew Hardy assist); Larson Millar (from Tyeson Griffore and Aaron Ackerson); Zander Smith (from Pierce); Mack Barnhard 26 saves.
UP NEXT: The Bay Reps (7-8-1) takes on Lake Orion in the Rick Deneweth North/South showcase, Friday.
Big Rapids 3
Petoskey 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (11-3) vs. Holland West Ottawa at Sault Ste. Marie, Friday.
Gaylord 3
Anchor Bay 2
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Gaylord (4-6-1) hosts Cadillac, Wednesday.
WRESTLING
Detroit Catholic Central Invite
NOVI — Traverse City Central’s Ethan Ramsey and Remington Soper took home hardware from the Detroit Catholic Central Invite, Saturday.
Ramsey, a senior for the Trojans, pinned Connor Bercume of Catholic Central at 4:42 for the third-place match at the 189 weight class. Davison’s Remy Cotton (formerly of TC Central) won the bracket with a 3-2 decision over a wrestler from Rockford.
Soper took the 5th place match at the 215 weight class with a 9-3 win over Goodrich wrestler James Mahon.
Titans 3-2 at Pine River
Team scores: LeRoy Pine River def. TC West 36-48; Holland West Ottawa def. TC West 60-24; TC West def. Montabella 45-30; TC West def. Central Montcalm 50-24; TC West def. Mason County Central 42-42 (won on criteria).
Titans leaders: 215/285 — Brady Vaughan 5-0; 135 — Trapper Holmes 4-1; 103 — Alex Reynolds 4-1; 140 — Jon Palmer 3-2; 189 — Adeyo Llambre 3-2; 119 — Caden Solomon 3-2.
UP NEXT: The Titans host Traverse City Central in a Big North Conference dual at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Kingsley 6th at Allendale
Kingsley placers: 112 — 2nd. Evan Trafford (B, 2-1); 119 — 3rd. Trent Wazny (B, 2-1); 119 — 2nd. Gavyn Merchant (A, 2-1); 125 — 6th. Tyler Unterbrink (B, 2-2); 130 — 3rd. Cameron Dundas (B, 2-1); 130 — 3rd. Isaac Grahn (A, 2-1); 135 — 3rd. Justin Grahn (A, 2-1); 135 — 1st. Lauren Wooer (G, 3-0); 140 — 5th. Phil Brown (A, 2-1); 145 — 2nd. Connor Schueller (B, 2-1); 152 — 1st. Kast Stokes (B, 2-0); 160 — 1st. Kyan Fessenden (A, 3-0); 171 — 3rd. Caleb Bott (B, 4-1); 171 — 6th. Kaden Patterson (A, 2-2); 189 — 2nd. Samuel Goethals (A, 2-1); 215 — 3rd. Lukas Bogart (B, 2-1); 215 — 2nd. Cylie Wooley (B, 0-1); 285 — 2nd. Ray VanDyke (B, 2-1).