TRAVERSE CITY — A handful of Traverse City teams rolled their way to victories at Saturday's Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference meet.
Traverse City West girls bowling claimed a 20-7 a win over the Division 4 defending state champion Sabres of Traverse City Christian.
Sophomores Taylor Phillips (207) and Jordan LaFleur (196) bowled the two highest games in the conference at Lucky Jacks in Traverse City.
Also picking up wins among girls teams were Glen Lake over TC Christian JV 27-3, TC Central over Cadillac 25-5, TC West over Glen Lake 23-7, and TC Christian JV or TC Central 29-1.
Glen Lake's girls bowled the highest Baker Game with a 186, and the Titans had the highest team game of 830. Chloe Crick for the Lakers bowled a 192, the third-highest total of the meet.
In boys bowling play Cadillac beat Glen Lake 28.5-1.5, TC Central took a win over Elk Rapids 26-4, Benzie Central defeated Bellare 20-10 and TC Christian beat TC West 22-8. TC Central bowled the highest Baker Game with a 217 and the Vikings had the highest team game with a 915.
Noah Frank from TC Central had the highest overall game Saturday with a 233. Trojan teammate Paco Haas had a 206. Also landing in the top-5 were Tim Richards from Cadillac (197), Matthew Lepardo-Lovett of Bellaire (195) and Jeremiah Wilkinson from Benzie Central (195).
The GNHSBC concludes its regular season Feb. 12 at Lucky Jacks. The league hosts its end-of-season individual and team tournaments over the next two following weeks.
Michigan High School Athletic Association regionals take place Feb. 25-26.