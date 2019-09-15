TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City West Titans found themselves backed into a corner late in Saturday’s game versus Holt at Thirlby Field.
The Rams took a 21-20 lead after a 25-yard passing touchdown with only 49.2 seconds left in the game.
The Titans responded in a big way with the game winning score on the very next play from scrimmage.
Andy Soma found a wide open Seth Gallagher on a vertical route for a 47-yard score to put the Titans up 26-21 with 31.5 seconds left for the game winning score.
The play was set up by a huge return on the Holt kickoff when Patrick O’Connor made it to the Rams 47 yard line before he was pushed out of bounds.
The Titans received big plays from all over the field and even made an impact on special teams for the second week in a row. Christian Boivin blocked a Holt punt at the Titans 47-yard line and scooped the ball for a score after it ricocheted off his hands down to the five yard line.
Gallagher started the game the same way he ended it — making plays. On the Rams’ opening drive, Gallagher snagged an interception to set the tone on defense for the rest of the game.
“Our defense was running around with their hair on fire,” Titans head coach Greg Vaughan said.
The Titans’ defense allowed only 57 yards on the ground and were stellar on third down. The Rams went 0-for-13 on third down conversions and 0-for-2 on fourth down.
The Titans took a 6-0 lead into half after a Soma rushing touchdown with under two minutes left to play in the half. Boivin also had a score on the ground for TC West while tallying 10 tackles on defense. Boivin averaged 4.5 yards per carry on the ground on 14 carries for 68 yards.
“I think our team has had one of the most challenging first three games of the season that I have ever been a part of,” Vaughan said. “We have played some really good competition. They haven’t given up or put their heads down. As long as we stay within striking distance we have a chance.”
Aiden Griggs had 87 yards rushing and Josh Tanis had two catches for 43 yards.
The Titans (2-1) have begun preparing for the TC Patriot Game against rival TC Central (2-1) this Friday. It is always a game that is sure to entertain according to Vaughan.
“It’s a huge game and a big rivalry,” he said. “We tell the young players and new coaches that people talk about it but you will have no idea what it is like to play in it till you do. Crazy things happen in the game and it is always close.”
TENNIS
TC West wins Parma Western Invite for 1st time
Traverse City dominated the doubles flights to claim the Parma Western Invitational championship for the first time in school history.
West’s doubles pairings of Eduardo Gonzalez/Will Crick, Joe Klein/Jack Beltinck, Murphy Kehoe/David Fischer and Jackson Tisdale/Wyatt McGarry-Costello each posted a 3-0 record against St. Clair, Sturgis, and Parma Western.
Alex Gerling, Luke Krcmarik and Quinn Wolff each won two matches in their singles flights, and Jack Fischer posted a win at No. 1 singles.
TC Central takes 3rd at Dow Invitational
Team scores: 1. Grand Rapids Christian 16; 2. Midland Dow 14; 3. TC Central 11; 4. St. Joseph 7.
TC Central flight champ: Jack McNamana/Drew Humphrey (3D).
TCC flight runners-up: Ryan O’Connor (3S); Tristan Ringsmuth/Jackson Wade (1D); Nick Sommerfield/Evan O’Connor (2D).
Other TCC wins: James Turner (1S); Luke Appleford (2S); Will Galsterer (4S).
UP NEXT: Central hosts Petoskey at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Manton wins home invite on Saturday
Pool play: Manton def. Mancelona 25-15, 25-12; Manton def. Onekama 25-16, 25-15; Manton def. Mesick 25-11, 25-13.
Bracket play: Manton def. Forest Area 25-6, 25-4; Manton def. Onekama 25-17, 23-25, 15-7; Manton def. Charlevoix 25-19, 25-18 (final).
Manton: Abby Brown 5 aces, 12 kills, 99 assists, 21 digs; Addison Letts 18 aces, 4 kills, 71 digs; Brianna Puffer 35 kills, 6 aces, 5 blocks, 13 digs; Jaden Wilder 2 aces, 28 kills, 37 digs, 3 blocks; Leah Helsel 3 aces, 14 kills, 21 digs; Madalynn Lutke 9 aces, 37 digs; Megan Moffit 14 aces, 26 kills, 3 blocks, 46 digs.
UP NEXT: Manton at Beal City, Tuesday.
TCSF wins TC Central Invite
Pool play: TC Central def. Pine River 25-6, 25-16; TC Central def. Saginaw Heritage 25-10, 25-14; TC Central def. Grayling 25-11, 25-9; TC St. Francis def. Glen Lake 25-8, 25-13; TCSF def. Hart 25-11, 25-15; TCSF def. Midland 20-25, 25-21, 15-7.
Bracket play: TCSF def. Midland 20-25, 25-21, 15-7 TC Central def. Pine River 25-18, 25-14; TCSF def. Grandville 14-25, 25-22, 15-9; TC Central def. Leland 25-14, 25-23; TC St. Francis def. TC Central 25-18, 24-26, 15-12.
TCSF: Laura Gallagher 7 aces, 53 digs, 4 assists; Lauren Tocco 15 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks; Maddie Connolly 17 aces, 23 kills, 41 digs; Hannah Sidorowicz 12 aces, 17 kills, 138 assists, 26 digs; Kaylin Poole 16 aces, 63 kills, 41 digs; Campbell Domres 10 kills.
TC Central (15-9-1): Maggie McCrary 56 kills, 17 aces, 20 digs, 4 blocks; Emma Turnquist 31 kills, 7 aces, 5 blocks, 10 digs; Olivia Fiebing 54 digs, 3 aces; Annie Hunt 146 assists, 10 kills, 11 aces; Grace Lord 9 aces, 16 kills, 36 digs.
Cadillac falls in Battle Creek Lakeview Invite quarterfinal
Pool play: Cadillac def. Plainwell 25-15, 25-12; Cadillac def. Holt 25-23, 25-10; Cadillac split Lakeview 21-25, 25-20.
Bracket play: Lakeview def. Cadillac 22-25, 25-20, 15-10.
Cadillac: Renee Brines 77 assists, 27 digs, 14 kills, 2 aces; Macy Brown 57 kills, 30 digs, 6 aces, 2 blocks; Maggie Neiss 13 digs, 12 kills, 9 blocks, 6 aces; Chloe Comstock 12 kills, 28 digs, 2 blocks; MaKenna Bryant 31 digs.
UP NEXT: Cadillac (17-5-1) at Alpena, Wednesday.
