ALPENA — A team from the shores of Lake Michigan won the Huron Shores Tournament in Alpena.
Traverse City Christian came back from the Saturday trip with a perfect 3-0 day and a tournament championship.
The Sabres defeated Tawas 7-0, Cheboygan 3-0 and host Alpena 4-0 as Marcus Rysztak put up eight points and goalkeeper Kobe Kolarevic posted three shutouts.
Rysztak scored all four goals in the win over Alpena and assisted on four against Tawas.
In the win over Tawas, Luke Montney notched two goals and an assist, Preston Jaworski scored two goals and Elliot Molby registered a goal and an assist. Gabe Classens and Roman Alekseyenko each added a goal and Freddy Kopplow set up a score.
Classens logged a goal and assist against Cheboygan, with Montney and Molby also scoring goals and assists going to Kia Upshaw and Kopplow.
Montney and Molby drew assists in the win over Alpena.
Rysztak, Kopplow, Montney and Kolarevic each made the all-tournament team.
TC Christian hosts Kalkaksa on Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
Gaylord SM 57
Central Lake 6
Gaylord St. Mary: Chris Koscielniak 10 carries, 66 yards, 2 TDs, 2 2-point conversions, 2 sacks; Chris Grody 4 carries, 62 yards, TD; Brody Jeffers 6 carries, 82 yards, 8 tackles; Conrad Korte 1 rush TD, 47-yard TD catch; Ian Cool 7 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, blocked punt, fumble recovery; Dom Keister 6 tackles, 2 carries, 30 yards; Donovan Blust 1 carry, 57 yards, TD; Dillon Croff 9 tackles, fumble recovery for TD; Dylan Acevedo 9 tackles; Brody Inglis rush TD.
Central Lake: Brayden Steenwyk 14 rush yards, TD; Nick Dawson 10.5 tackles.
UP NEXT: Central Lake travels Friday to Suttons Bay, while St. Mary travels Friday to Forest Area.
